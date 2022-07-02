Franchise movies have been associated with the industry for decades now. However, there are only a few that leave a deep-rooted impact on the industry. One such franchise that dominated during the 2000s was the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. The movie not only was a huge box office success but actor Elijah Wood, who portrayed the character of Frodo Baggins rose to stardom because of this. This isn’t his first movie though. Before landing on this infamous franchise, he was already making a steady growth in the industry through various smaller roles. That said, have you ever thought about what could be Elijah Wood net worth after being a part of such a successful franchise.

According to the current estimates put down by different sources, Elijah Wood net worth is between $20 and $30 million. While this is indeed a pretty impressive figure in itself, when his earnings from the movie unfolded, many felt that the star was underpaid. Especially, given the fact that the success of the iconic movie was gigantic. We will come to the details of it in a bit, go on to see more numbers and whether, was the actor really underpaid.

Beginning his career as a child actor has really helped the LOTR star to build on his finances but with this popular franchise, Elijah’s wealth saw a dramatic growth. The main reason was that the recognition that he earned from this opened the doors for many other profitable opportunities. If you are a fan and want to know more about this actor, then go ahead and give a read to this posting. This write up will give you more on how much does Elijah Wood make, his professional details, how old is Elijah Wood and more.

Elijah Wood Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Elijah Wood Worth

Elijah exhibited stellar acting skills and praise-worthy on-screen presence in Lord of the Rings franchise. Therefore, it is no surprise that his net worth skyrocketed by the time the third sequel of the trilogy came out. Soon enough, the actor added close to 60 film and television projects to his credit that has resulted in the notable fortune he has amassed today. As of 2022, Elijah Wood net worth is between $20 and $30 million. Now the question is how much does the LOTR star earn a year?

How Much Does Elijah Wood Make

Elijah began acting since when he was a child which plays a huge role in the actor’s financial success today. Even though there isn’t any data about his exact annual earnings, the success of his films and other business undertakings demonstrate that the actor brings home quite a fortune at the end of each year. As a child star he had quite a few projects under his belt. His involvement alongside some of the big names in the industry garnered him solid recognition and proved the fact that he is there in the industry to make a mark.

While the three Lord of the Rings sequel are known to have helped him rake in a significant amount of fortune adding to Elijah Wood net worth, he has made some amazing earnings from other films and ventures as well.

Earnings From Lord Of The Rings Franchise

Woods salary from the LOTR franchise is unknown. However, as per his co-star Sean Astin’s personal salary revelation, he recieved $250,000 as base for the first movie. For the next two sequels he got a raise in the salary but wasn’t too significant. Sean didn’t get any share from the royalties of the franchise, but, he does enjoy some profits from the sale of the LOTR merchandize. He also reportedly bagged a paycheck for the promotional activities of the film’s third sequel.

Now, given the fact that Elijah Wood was the main cast of the film, he had likely earned much higher salary than his co-actor. Even then, if his salary was said to be relatively low-key compared to his other franchises, he has raked in a greater amount of fortune from the back-end earnings like royalties from various merchandize. On the whole, the Lord of the Rings series generated a revenue of close to 3 billion from the worldwide box office and it was a major factor responsible for Elijah Wood net worth.

Notable Earnings From Other Films

Aside from LOTR, Wood made good money from other movies/ film franchises as well. For example, he reportedly recieved $1 million for his role in “The Good Son” in 1993. The Hobbit franchise that he has been a part of has also helped him stack $1 million for his cameo. That’s some serious cash for what he has appeared in and helped boost his net worth significantly. As for the financial success of the series, each movie has grossed between $900 million to $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Other Ventures Outside Acting

Outside of acting, Wood has succeeded in several other ventures. He has been a DJ, worked as a producer, and a voice actor for many video games.

The actor’s fan following and rising popularity has helped him grab some lucrative endorsement deals which make a massive contribution to Elijah Wood net worth. He has collaborated with some of the high-profile brands like Tommy Jeans, Intel and more earning a decent cut from them.

Wood has made some significant earnings from his real estate ventures. Yes, the LOTR star has an impressive portfolio of assets and the sale of some of the previously owned properties have proven to be extremely profitable. For example, he has secured $1.2 million and $1 million on property in Venice and a mansion in Austin, Texas. He made $1.75 million by selling his home in Santa Monica.

So now that you know what is Elijah Wood worth, his earnings from various sources, let’s take a delve into his childhood life and later his professional journey.

Early life and Biography

Real Name Elijah Wood Popular Name Elijah Wood Date of Birth 28th, 1981 Age 41 years Place of Birth Cedar Rapids, Iowa Parents Mother: Debbie Wood

Father: Warren Wood Spouse None Children None Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Producer Net Worth $20 to $30 million

Elijah Wood was born on the 28th of January, 1981 in a place called Cedar Rapids in Iowa. He is the second born child of Debbie Wood and Warren Wood. He has two other siblings- an older brother, Zachariah and a younger sister whose name is Hanna. Wood along with his siblings were raised in a Catholic household. His parents Debra and Warren operated a Deli which was their primary source of earning.

The LOTR actor developed a passion for music, performance from early on. He was only in elementary school when began pursuing his piano lessons. When he turned 7, he reportedly attended the “Annual International Modeling and Talent Association Convention” to get a modeling training. By this time he also stepped into the professional world by booking modeling projects and small commercials in his hometown in Iowa. Woods got a chance to appear in the school musicals and plays like “The sound of Music” and played the titular role in “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”. He never furthered his education after school as he was more interested in building his career in the entertainment industry.

At the age of 15, Wood’s parents separated and he moved to Los Angeles with his mother for better acting opportunities.

Career

Beginning his career as a child actor, Elijah has been able to establish himself as one of the most skilled actors in the industry. He made his first on-screen debut in 1989, in Paula Abdul’s music video “Forever Your Girl”. He got decent attention from this video thanks to his charming onscreen presence. After this, numerous offers for different film and television projects started pouring in.

Elijah’s very first film was “Back to the Future II” which although was a very small role, grabbed the attention of many. He then appeared in the “Baltimore” trilogy, and was subsequently seen in others like “The Good Son”, “North”, “Radio Flyer”, and “Flipper” as a child actor. Some of the movies he has been a part of during his teens include “Deep Impact”, “The Ice Storm”, and “The Faculty”. His praise-worthy performance made him one of the best actors of his generation.

After several different roles, Wood got his biggest break when he won the role for the lead character in “The Lord of Rings”. The film had three sequels with the first one released in 2001 and the next two in 2002 and 2003 respectively. The movie took the entire industry by storm by becoming a mega hit. Obviously, Elijah played the role of ‘Frodo Baggins’ in all the sequels. He became internationally famous with this character and fans had started calling him by that name. In 2012, Woods reiterated this role for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”. Not to mention, he enjoyed a massive spike in his bank balance too.

Success of LOTR Brought More Projects

The success of LOTR got the actor several other projects. Through the next decade Woods acted in various different films ad undertook varying roles thus exhibiting his versatility as an actor. Some of the most notable ones that he was a part of include “Sin City”, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, “Green Street”, “Bobby”, “Everything is Illuminated”, “Happy Feet”, “The Oxford Murders”, “The Romantics” among many others.

In 2011, The LOTR actor started appearing as Ryan Newman (starring alongside Jason Gann) in the comedy television series titled “Wilfred”. The series ran for four seasons till 2014 and Woods, being the main cast remained till the shows finale. Three years of running of the show sure worked as a great elevation for Elijah Wood net worth. The actor then follow this with another television gig “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” as Todd Brotzman.

Through the course of his career so far, Elijah has stacked over 100 acting credits to his name and is the winner of close to 25 awards out of 40 nominations.

In addition to lending his voice for the character “Mumble” Happy feet sequels, Woods also established a record label of his own that has given him the opportunity to try is hands in direction. He not only continues to take more voice projects through that but also served as the assistant director for the first time for “The Long and Short of It”, a 2002 music video. He thus proves that he doesn’t really believe in limiting himself to just one particular dimension. As mentioned earlier he has also worked as a DJ and worked as a producer in a few projects.

Awards and Accomplishments

Wood’s incredible performance has gained him many awards and nominations. Some of the notable ones are Critics Choice Movie Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, MTV Movie Award, Young Hollywood Award and more.

Personal Life and Assets

Elijah Wood started dating the German Actress Frank Potente in 2003 but after three years of relationship they split in 2006. That same year he and Pamela Racine got into a relationship but they also broke up in 2010. Although there isn’t an official confirmation about the relationship but the actor is now rumored to be dating actress Kerrie Bishe. They are often spotted together on various occasions. He also has a son from Mette-Marie Kongsved.

As for his real estate assets, the actor reportedly purchased a property in Venice for $1.2 million in 2004. After relocating to Austin, he rented that house for $5,000 a month for several years. He then finally sold it for close to $1.7 million in 2020. In Austin, Elijah reportedly bought a house paying $1 million in 2012.

The actor has also been involved with many charitable programs and activities and strives to help the needy/ underprivileged ones. He supports “Keep A Child Alive” that supports in treating children suffering from HIV- AIDS in Africa and other developing nations. Some of the other films that Elijah supports include Make a Film Foundation, The Art of Elysium, DNA 11 Charity among others.

Wrapping Up

Elijah’s enviable eight-digit net worth explains his amazing talents as an actor, his captivating expressions and on-screen presence. The actor has many films and shows to his credit and has done justice to all the roles he has taken up so far. As of 2022, Elijah Wood net worth is an impressive $20 to $30 million. With his love towards the production and direction side of the projects, the LOTR star he may soon end up having another new source of income contributing to his financial growth. All we need to do is wait for his next release!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Elijah Wood Worth? Elijah Wood net worth is reported to be between $20 and $30 million. He has earned this fortune from his successful career as an actor, voice actor, endorsement deals and other ventures. How much does Elijah Wood make? Elijah’s annual earnings greatly vary from year to year depending on the kind of films and projects he works on. That said, some years he earns in millions and some year might be a little dry. But with years to come, if he actively involved himself in filmmaking alongside acting, then his earning are surely going to spike. How old is Elijah Wood? Born on 28 January, 1981, Elijah is 41 years old as of 2022. Where does Wood live now? Elijah Wood reportedly lives in Austin’s Boudin Creek neighborhood. He has also been spotted a few times in the local restaurants of Austin.