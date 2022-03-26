Eligibility Criteria for Working at Walmart

Walmart is one of the largest private employers, with about 2.3 million employees all over the world, including 1.6 million in the US itself. This count may increase as it is still hiring thousands of employees. The majority of its employees are based in the retailer’s stores whose duties include working at the checkout lines, packaging groceries, stocking goods, helping the customers, and so on. If you are interested in working at Walmart then you must be having several questions in your mind and the first one would be How old do you have to be to work at Walmart? We will surely answer this question but will also give you a detailed guide starting from eligibility to how it is to work at Walmart.

How old do you have to be to work at Walmart?

Walmart has its door open for different career opportunities, be it at the store or other posts. With, 11500+ stores globally, people find great opportunities to work at Walmart and have their reasons which can be to earn some money with a summer job or earn for a living, or to learn something that would shape their career. Let’s get the information on the age for joining Walmart. As customers can buy Alcohol and beverages at the Walmart store, the minimum age criteria to join is 16 years. So if you are planning to work at Walmart, make sure you are 16 years old and if you desire to work at Walmart Sam’s club then you should be above 18 years.

Eligibility to Work at Walmart

There are various roles provided at Walmart that includes cashier and front end, Cart assistant and concierge, Sales associate, Fresh food associate, Warehouse or back of the house, and reception, Department manager, and some special roles that include car maintenance professionals, opticians, security officers and so on. The basic eligibility criteria to apply at stores is you must be minimum of 16 years of age, additionally, some roles require you to be 18 years. Also, you should not possess any criminal record and should not be a drug addict as they follow a background verification process. The skill that they prefer for the store job is offering a good purchasing experience to customers by efficiently and politely helping them.

Pay Scale at Walmart

Walmart offers different hourly rates to the different job profiles at the store. The profiles such as cashier, sales associate, and stockers are paid $10-15 per hour with an average of $12. Personal shoppers, retail sales associates, and customer service associates are paid an average of $12 per hour. Pay scale depends upon the skills as well, if you are a technician or possess some management skills then you may get an average of $15 per hour. There are a number of profiles and their pay scales depend on their type of work but for an average, you may get $10.97 – 21.24 per hour. The profile Staff Pharmacist makes the most at the store with an average hourly rate of $56.34 whereas the host/ hostess makes the least of $10.9 per hour.

Benefits of Working at Walmart

Walmart provides ample facilities and benefits to its employees other than the competitive pay. It provides benefits to both the permanent and temporary hourly employee, for that you have to enroll yourself, and you must be classified in the Company’s payroll system as full-time or part-time hourly associates. You can get a better and clear idea of the benefits from Walmart as we have classifieds it into three categories, that is Medical benefits, Financial benefits, and Better living benefits.

Medical Benefits

Both the full-time and part-time hourly associates can avail themselves of the medical benefits just by enrolling for it at the right time. The medical benefits include

HMO plans

Vision

Critical illness insurance

Dental (for two calendar years)

Accident Insurance

AD&D

Walmart has a partnership with outstanding medical healthcare institutions, where you can consult and have full coverage of the treatment under certain Walmart medical plan options. Additionally, they have given equal importance to mental and emotional health. Associates can opt for virtual doctor meetings through video calls and talk about mental health with the specialist. It has also provided three free counseling sessions per year with a licensed counselor to work on emotional wellness of the employees.

Financial Benefits

Walmart provides its associates with a 10% discount on general merchandise, fresh fruits and vegetables at any Walmart store. If the associates work at Sam’s club, they are benefited with the Sam’s Club Plus membership that costs $100 a year.

Through the Associate Stock Purchase Plan, Walmart matches 15% of the first $1800 stock purchase by the associates. That is, it contributes $270 per plan per associate.

It provides timely cash bonus to the associates on its success.

If you can’t work due to medical conditions, you are automatically covered under short term disability program. This benefit is only for full time associates.

There is also a long term disability plan that covers 50 to 60 % of the wage, depending upon the option you chose.

Benefits for Better Living

Walmart provides an up to 16 weeks paid time off as a maternity benefit to birth moms, also provides six weeks of paid parental leave to the dads and non birth moms. On top of that it offers $5000 as an adoption benefit.

As physical fitness is very important, Walmart offers a gym membership to its associates for as low as $9.

Walmart also provides a $1 a day college program, that allows its associates to enroll in universities and study for just $1 a day.

Pros and Cons of Working at Walmart

All the pros of working at Walmart are clearly explained above section where we have discussed all the benefits they provide to their associates.

Now let’s move on to the cons of working at Walmart. The cons of working at Walmart can be known from the associate that has previously worked there. Some cons of working at Walmart experienced by an associate are

Poor Health Care plan : An associate reported that the plan and insurances that Walmart provides hardly helps you when you are in need of medical assistance.

: An associate reported that the plan and insurances that Walmart provides hardly helps you when you are in need of medical assistance. Cut employee hours to keep them part-time : It is beneficial to have two part-time associate than a full time associate to Walmart, as it saves a lot of money. So they cut the employees hours to keep them part-time.

: It is beneficial to have two part-time associate than a full time associate to Walmart, as it saves a lot of money. So they cut the employees hours to keep them part-time. Terminations: An associate reported that Walmart mangers have the right to fix you at any place in the store, even if it doesn’t fit your profile, and if you don’t work accordingly you may get terminated.

Process for Applying for Job at Walmart

The process for applying for a Job at Walmart is very simple and is explained below

Visit the Walmart’s career website http://careers.walmart.com and create an account and complete the job application by filling five forms that consists of your information and a final questionnaire.

If you don’t wish to apply online, you can also download the PDF job application form, fill it and submit it to the manager of the store you wish to work for.

After the application process is completed, they go through your application and if it fits their requirement, you will be called for an onsite interview.

Now, if your interview goes well, you will be given an offer of employment and will be asked to complete the next steps that involves the pre-employment check, criminal record and drug addiction.

After completing all procedures, you will be orientation will be scheduled, and you will start working with the company.

Does Walmart Have a Union?

Labor unions can raise their voice for their needs, concerns, and desires and even oppose the undesirable changes in the company by utilizing their strength of number. Many companies and the education systems have unions that ask for their rights, but one of the largest retailers in the world, Walmart, doesn’t have any unions.

Associates at Walmart have tried to form a union but, their efforts were all put in vain by Walmart. Walmart stated that they aren’t ‘anti-union’ but ‘pro-associative’, but the evidence tells that it is engaged in union-busting activities such as Employee Surveillance.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are the eligibility criteria to work in Walmart? The basic eligibility criteria to apply at stores is you must be a minimum of 16 years, additionally, some roles require you to be 18 years. How much does Walmart pay? PayScale at Walmart depends upon the skills and the job profile. On average, an associate is paid $12 per hour, whereas a technician or manager can get up to $15 per hour. Staff Pharmacist makes the most at the store with an average hourly rate of $56.34. Does Walmart have a Union? Walmart doesn’t have any unions. The associates have tried multiple times to form a union, but their efforts were put in vain by Walmart by engaging in union-busting activities such as Employee Surveillance.