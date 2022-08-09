Dustin Johnson Net Worth: Career, Biography, Achievements, Age, Height, Assets

When you google “The Greatest Golfers of All Time”, you will find the name “Dustin Johnson” in the list. Born in 1984, Dustin Johnson hails from Columbia, South Carolina, USA. If you want to know what makes Dustin Johnson a great player, then you should know that he has won two of the four major golf events i.e, The Masters Tournament in 2020 and the U.S. Open in 2016. Johnson was close to winning the other two events i.e, The PGA Championship (competed in 2019,2020) and The Open Championship (competed in 2011), but he finished 2nd at the above events. He is one of the players ranked after Tiger Woods to have the most Wold Golf Championship wins, which are 6.

On top of this, Dustin Johnson is the first player to win all the World Golf Championship Events i.e, the WGC Match Play, WGC Championship, WGC Invitational, and WGC Championships. You can read more about Dustin Johnson like What is Dustin Johnson net worth? How old is Dustin Johnson? Dustin Johnson’s career earnings, and How much does Dustin Johnson make? So, stick to this article till the end.

What Is Dustin Johnson Worth?

Just as you expect from a great player, Dustin Johnson net worth is reckoned to be a massive $100 million as of August 2022. Johnson has built his massive fortune through his golfing career and endorsement contracts. Throughout his career, Dustin Johnson has won several accolades which include PGA Player of the Year, PGA Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Leading Money Winner, Vardon Trophy, Byron Nelson Award, and FedEx Cup Champion. Dustin Johnson so far has 24 PGA Tour wins in his name. Not only this, but he has also won 9 European and 2 unofficial tournaments as well. As of 2020, Dustin Johnson held the record of having 13 wins at the Travelers Championship Tournament event only behind Jack Nicklaus (who has 17 wins) and Tiger Woods (who has 14 wins).

Back in 2017, Dustin Johnson also made a record of being the number 1 golfer in the world. He went on to hold the title for 64 weeks and later in 2021 he again topped the list. Dustin Johnson maintained the rank for more than 130 weeks. Below are the details on how much does Dustin Johnson make?

Name Dustin Johnson Net Worth $100 million q Birth 22 June 1984, Columbia, USA Nationality American Age 38 years Height 6ft 4in Weight 86 kg Partner Paulina Gretzky Profession Profession Golfer Career 2007-Present

How Much Does Dustin Johnson Make?

The Golf champion, Dustin Johnson reportedly makes between a whopping $30 million to $40 million every year. His earnings mostly consist of the stipend received from golf and endorsement agreements. Johnson has reportedly bagged more than $44.5 million in the year 2021 alone. It is reported that Dustin Johnson has overall takings of more than $72 million from his golfing career. Dustin Johnson also receives enormous paychecks off-field i.e, from endorsements as well.

According to our sources, Dustin Johnson takes home at least $20 million annually through endorsements or brand promotions. You should also consider a few million dollars as a “performance bonus” while calculating Dustin Johnson’s earnings. It is reported that Dustin Johnson’s income is $3.3 million every month. Dustin Johnson’s weekly takings are an amazing $833k. Next is the breakdown of Dustin Johnson’s career earnings.

Dustin Johnson Career Earnings

As you have already read in the above section that Dustin Johnson so far has earned more than $72 million from his career as a golfer. It will take forever to go through Dustin Johnson’s takings from each match he played. So instead, we will cover the overall takings of Dustin Johnson from major golf tournament events. The American golfer, Dustin Johnson has participated in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event 13 times during his career. According to reports, Dustin Johnson has overall earned $3.27 million from this event alone.

Similarly, he has participated in the PGA Championship event and has walked home with $3.31 million in his pockets. Dustin Johnson has appeared 11 times in the Sentry Tournament of Champions event of which won 2 events. He has earned more than $4.04 million from this event. Dustin Johnson has participated in the Genesis Open event 15 times, and for Masters Tournament has appeared 11 times. The overall money Johnson made from the former event is over $4.48 million, while from the latter he has earned more than $4.55 million. Dustin Johnson has 2 wins in his name at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

Total Earnings From Major Tournaments

As per reports, Dustin has received total paychecks of over $4.59 million. Dustin is also known for competing in the U.S. Open tournament. He has competed in the U.S. Open 14 times of which he has 1 victory in his name. The golfer went home with over $4.788 million in his pockets. Johnson has also graced the BMW Championship event 12 times. He walked away with more than $4.98 million in payments from this event.

Dustin was seen on the pitch of THE NORTHERN TRUST 13 times and has made over $6.13 million. Similarly, Dustin Johnson also played at the World Golf Champions-Mexico Championship 13 times. His total takings from this event are more than $6.94 million. The total income of Dustin Johnson from the above tournaments amounts to a massive $47.14 million. Dustin Johnson also made huge money by participating in numerous other golfing events.

In June this year, it was reported that Dustin Johnson has left PGA to take part in the LIV Golf League, which is organized by Saudi Arabia. You will be shocked to know that Dustin Johnson has reportedly received a whopping $125 million to join the LIV Golf League. However, Dustin Johnson’s decision to leave PGA and join LIV Golf League hasn’t been taken well by golf fans. Take a look below at Dustin Johnson’s earnings from Endorsements.

Dustin Johnson Endorsement Earnings

You might already know that endorsement contracts are one of the crucial income sources for an athlete. The same can be said with the case of Dustin Johnson. The American golfer has promoted big brands like Adidas, BodyArmor, Hublot, RBC (Royal Bank of Canada), NetJets, and many more. You will be surprised to know that Dustin Johnson earns a jaw-dropping sum of $11 million every year from his endorsement deals. However, it has been reported that RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) has canceled its endorsement contract with Dustin Johnson due to his decision to leave the PGA to join the LIV League. Below are the details of Dustin Johnson’s real estate.

Dustin Johnson Real Estate

The golfer, Dustin Johnson spends lavishly on real estate properties. Back in 2015, the golfer bought a property in Palm Beach, Florida. The property consists of an 8,000 square feet residency and a dock that served as a medium that led to a private island. As for the house, it has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. It also has other luxuries like a pool, hot tub, garden, and whatnot. Dustin Johnson paid an amazing price of $16.5 million for this property.

Johnson also used to own a 4,500-square feet abode in the North Palm Beach area. It had a swimming pool, wine cellar, spa, and much more. Dustin put the property on the market which was later sold for $3.825 million in 2016. Then in the following year, Dustin Johnson purchased another house in Harbour Isle, North Palm Beach. Initially, the asking price of the property was $4.5 million, but Dustin managed to get his hands on it for $2.9 million. The mansion has a waterfront view, elevator, etc. Dustin is also the owner of expensive property in Admirals Cove, Jupiter, Florida.

It is said that the mansion occupies a space of 10,000 square feet, and it features 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. This abode of Dustin Johnson has many luxurious amenities like a garden, swimming pool, 2 master suites, walk-in closets, a gourmet kitchen, and much more. The cost of this amazing property is more than $14.7 million.

Dustin Johnson Early Life

The world-class golfer, Dustin Johnson was born to Scott and Kandee Johnson. Scott and his wife welcomed their son on the 22nd of June 1984 in Columbia, South Carolina, United States. Dustin Johnson took inspiration from his father, Scott to become a golfer as Scott used to be a golfer as well. However, Dustin learned to play golf all by himself. Around 1990, Scott and Kandee ended their marriage. Johnson went to Coastal Carolina University and later in 2007 he brought home Monroe Invitational and Northeast Amateur trophies.

Dustin Johnson Personal Life

Dustin Johnson has settled down with a model/singer named Paulina Gretzky. You must note that Paulina is the child of Wayne Gretzky, who is a renowned hockey player, and Janet Jones, who is an American actress. The pair began their romantic relationship in January 2013 and later in August, Johnson and Paulina got engaged. Dustin and Paulina tied the knot in April 2022 and during their relationship became parents of two kids. Paulina gave birth to her son named Tatum Gretzky in January 2015 and later in June 2017 she birthed another son named River Jones Johnson.

Conclusion

Dustin Johnson has accomplished so much in such a short time. He has been honored with numerous prestigious awards throughout his career. The American golfer, Dustin went on to become one of the richest golf players. He recently left PGA to join the LIV Golf League which left many furious. Only time will tell how much this move of Dustin Johnson will affect his career.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dustin Johnson

1. What is Dustin Johnson worth? A. According to reports, Dustin Johnson net worth is a staggering $100 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is Dustin Johnson? A. The American golfer, Dustin Johnson turned 38 years this year on June 22. 3. How many children does Dustin Johnson have? A. Dustin Johnson has two sons with his longtime girlfriend turned wife, Paulina Gretzky. Dustin’s first son, Tatum Gretzky was born in 2015, and his second son, River Jones Johnson was born in 2017. 4. What is the height of American golfer, Dustin Johnson? A. The American golfer, Dustin Johnson stands 6 feet and 4 inches tall.