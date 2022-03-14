Can you imagine a group of 5 friends made a video of a trick shot and became a hugely popular sports and comedy group? Sometimes life has a way of giving incredible things when you might not expect it to. If you are confused as to what I’m blabbering about, then you might wanna go on YouTube and check out the Dude Perfect channel.

Now, if you are done checking them out or if you already know about them then there’s one question you might have? Who the hell are these 5 guys? How much does Dude Perfect make from their YouTube channel? Since they have an insane number of subscribers? Well, hold your horses, we are gonna answer all those questions along with one important one, what is Dude Perfect net worth?

Dude Perfect Net Worth

First things first, Dude Perfect is a comedy and sports group that consists of 5 friends. Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Coby Cotton, and Corry Botton. These are the 5 guys who are the group Dude Perfect. Their net worth, actually their group, Dude Perfect’s net worth is $50 million. The group has a YouTube channel that has a staggering 57.2 million subscribers with 284 videos.

This channel was started on March 17, 2009, after dude perfect’s first video of some trick shots was put on their channel. This video then received around 200,000 views in just a week. At that moment, they realized that this was something that would be fun to do and also become famous. Since then the group started making videos and got a lot of endorsements.

All that led to the group now becoming insanely popular and making a huge business out of it. If you don’t already follow them then FYI, their channel has various kinds of content. Their videos are about stunts, trick shots, and stereotypes. Oftentimes, the group also posts videos where they challenge each other in sports and other kinds of “battles”.

Apart from their fun and interesting videos on YouTube, the group also created and starred in a show called Overtime. This Dude Perfect: Overtime show ran for one season in 2019 that contained multiple challenges in fun segments. Dude Perfect’s annual income is around $20 million.

Group Name Dude Perfect Industry Entertainment Founders Coby Cotton, Cory Cotton, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert Genre Sports, Entertainment, Trick shots, Comedy Net Worth $50 million Founded March 16, 2009 Headquarters Frisco, Texas

YouTube Earnings

With such a huge subscriber count on the video-sharing platform, the group could easily earn around $25.7K – $411.2K in a month. When it comes to their annual earnings from their channel, you can expect $308.4K – $4.9M. Note that these numbers are for the income generated from the ads. When it comes to paid promotions, the story is entirely different.

Even though this channel has such a huge subscriber count, it still keeps on increasing every few days. This is evident from their last 30 days stat from SocialBlade that shows a 100,000 increase in subscriber count. Their channel saw a total of 102.79 million views in the last 30 shows, which to be honest is a little than the month before stats.

It is safe to say that the group has an immense following and popularity on the channel. This is because they keep on coming up with new ideas and videos to entertain their viewers. Also, their channel’s total video views of colossal 14 billion.

The Dude Perfect also has other social media handles like TikTok and Instagram. While the following on that account ain’t as huge compared to YouTube, the numbers are still pretty good. The Instagram account has 11.4 million followers whereas the TikTok account has 15.6 million followers.

There is no information on the exact amount that they earn from these other social media handles. Regardless, we can guess that they make at least a six-figure from there. All this is something that adds to Dude Perfect’s net worth.

Endorsements, Collabrations, and Brand Deals

Due to their insane popularity, Dude perfect has collaborated with many brands in the country to promote their products and services. Their client list is huge and filled with big shots in their industries. Some of them include BMW, Walmart, ESPN, Ubisoft, Toyota, EA Sports, Nestle, Gillette, AT&T, Audible, and many others.

Many brands sign them to promote their products, for example, Dr.Pepper collaborated with them. This collaboration was to promote their College Tuition Giveaway throw competition. Dr. Pepper organizes this event every year, but in 2020 due to the pandemic, they were not able to do that. So the soft drink company worked with the Youtuber to organize virtual games on their channel to promote the Tuition giveaway.

This partnership worked for both of them as the soft drink company was able to donate around $800,000 giveaway tuition fee to college students. The deal price is not disclosed but by either brand. Regardless, we know that the YouTubers were able to bring in more than 44 million views for that. Similarly, there are many such collaborations done by Dude Perfect.

Many of their deal and partnership included many famous sports personalities, athletes, and other celebrities. Tim McGraw, Jamie Ben, Ryan Tannehill, Tyreke Evans, Chris Paul, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Paul Rudd, Zac Efron, and many well-known celebs. Dude Perfect even made videos with professional football players of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

The group once released a video where they were on the US Navy’s USS Nimitz, which is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. This video was made as part of their bucket list where they stayed on the carrier for 3 days.

Businesses Owned By Dude Perfect

The 5 person group has also ventured into a lot of businesses of which the most known were are their merchandise and mobile game. Yes, Dude Perfect did release their own game “Dude Perfect” on Android and iOS platforms. This was in 2011, and since the game got good reception they also released “Dude Perfect 2″. Apart from that, they also released Endless Ducker and That’s Lit games.

In the year 2015, Harlem Globetrotters announced their annual player draft and the guys from Dude Perfect made the cut. Then in the September of the same year, CMT took the rights of their show “The Dude Perfect Show” and telecasted one season. For the second season, the show was moved to Nickelodeon. Before the pandemic in 2019, the group even did a live tour but the second one had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

In one of their business ventures, the group developed a new baked beans flavor with Serious Bean Co. Since Dude Perfect has a lot of merchandise and products they also partner with others like TruLabs to sell them. After successfully making YouTube videos and a TV show that lasted 3 seasons, they even released a documentary. This documentary titled “Backstage Pass” was released on YouTube Originals in 2020 offered a look at their Pound It, Noggin live tour from behind-the-scenes.

In the following year, the group even recorded and released “The Pet Peeves Song”. This was their debut song and currently has 12 million views on their channel. Dude Perfect also released a book written by Travis Thrasher and is called “Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff“. Previously, Cory Cotton from the group has also written and published a book that talked about the things they learned about establishing a successful business.

Dude Perfect’s World Records

If you have seen their videos then it shouldn’t be surprising that the group has broken many records. Most of those records are for basketball shots. Their first such record was in 2009 when they threw a basketball from Kyle Field’s third deck. This was then the longest basketball shot to be ever made. They topped this in the following year of October by making a shot from 66 meters height. The basket was 45 meters apart from the base of the tower, and they made a successful cross-shot.

They kept breaking their own records in 2011, then again in 2014 by throwing a shot from Reunion Tower which was 561 feet high. Some of their world records include the highest basketball shot, longest basketball shot, longest sitting basketball shot, and longest blindfolded basketball shot. Most of these records were broken in their 2016 “World Record Edition” video.

Even in their 2019 “The Dude Perfect Show”, the group broke quite a few records. Records like fastest time for paper wrapping a person, the maximum number of party poppers popped in 30 seconds, eggs crushing with toes in 30 seconds, opening a can of drinks in a minute by using only one hand, maximum distance traveled on the Swiss balls, and inserting thumbtacks in a corkboard in 1 minute. While some of these do sound dumb, nevertheless they established new records.

Dude Perfect Merchandise

Many famous YouTubers or celebrities have a plethora of fans who would wish to buy their merchandise. Just like that, Dude Perfect too have a huge number of followers, so they sell various items with their logos. To buy their merchandise, all you have to do is head to their online store and look at the kind of product that you want.

You will find items like T-shirts, hats, beanies, bottoms, sports products like basketball, and many other accessories. Just browse through their store and you will a lot of stuff in there.

Wrapping Up

Since the time Dude perfect’s first video came out, the group has done a lot of videos. They have a huge fan base mow, which had led them to perform some of their trick shots in live tours. Considering that the comedy group has such a high number of subscribers and brand endorsements, Dude Perfect’s net worth should be surprising. Now, you understand who this group is and the kinds of things they do, be sure to subscribe to their channel if you haven’t already.

Frequnetly Asked Question(FAQs)

How many world records does Dude Perfect have? Dude perfect guys currently hold 14 Guinness world records in various categories. Some of them have already been mentioned in this article, so check it out. How much does Dude Perfect make in a year? According to reports from Forbes, the 5 guys group makes around $20 million in a year. Thanks to their weekly video and a multitude of brand deals, such an amount isn’t surprising. Who are in Dude Perfect? Dude Perfect is a comedy/sports group consisting of 5 college friends. Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, and Tyler Toney are the 5 friends in Dude Perfect. These guys are from Texas A&M University where they all were roommates. What is the major reason for Dude Perfect’s net worth? The Dude Perfect started off by posting a YouTube video on trick shots and sports challenges among the group members. While one of their major source of income is YouTube ads revenue, they also earn a good deal from endorsements and selling merchandise.