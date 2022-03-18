Ever watched “The Drew Carey Show” from the late 1990s? It was one of the longest-running American sitcoms that were aired by ABC and one of the most talked-about shows in every household back then. Well, Drew Carry is a comedian-actor and television host who has relished a roaring career during his time in the entertainment industry. He is popularly celebrated for his role in the “The Drew Carey Show”. in addition to that, the actor has also been involved in various other television sitcoms, as a host of various shows and other ventures. Between his television career and other businesses, Carey has amassed a sizeable wealth. Today, Drew Carey Net Worth is evaluated to be $165 million.

Initially beginning his career in comedy, Drew Carey played it smart by investing his time and talent in different ventures and not limiting himself to just one particular niche. Sure enough, his business and career plans paid off in a big way. He was also known to be one of the top-paid actors/ performers in the world at the time when he was in the “The Drew Carey Show”. Carey was reportedly making a risk-adjusted equivalent of $1 million an episode back then!

Aside from this, and the other shows, he had enjoyed a constant income from the CBS’ “The Price is Right” that Drew Carey started hosting in 2007. He also served in the US Marine Corps for six years in his early days before setting his foot into the entertainment industry.

There are a lot more facts about Drew Carry that you might be interested in. Read on to know more details on Drew Carey net worth Price is Right, Drew Carey wife, his professional details, salary, and more.

Drew Carey Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Carey is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid celebrities in the television industry who has sculpted out his career with some remarkable shows and series. A successful comedian-actor and host, he is currently standing at a staggering net worth of $165 million. In this section, we will explore more details about Drew Carey net worth and salary, where did he amass this massive fortune from, etc.

Drew Carey Net Worth and Salary

While Drew has collected a big chunk of money from his ever-popular sitcom “The Drew Carey Show”, this is not the only source of his earnings. Other than some other high-profile entertainment pieces that help to increase and maintain Drew Carey net worth, he is also involved in some other businesses outside the television world like co-owning a soccer team, etc.

Speaking of Drew Carey net worth Price is Right has been one of his biggest shows, Carey was reportedly earning around $1 million for every episode as a host. This is pretty similar to his income from “The Drew Carey Show”. It comes to a salary of $12.5 million per year which no other television hosts of his time would have made. It also gets him to the list of the top twenty highest-paid television ‘Hosts’ across the world. Price is Right ran for the longest time in the history of television. It started in 1972 with Bob Barker hosting the show and then Carey took it over in the year 2007.

Speaking of “The Drew Carey Show”, the sitcom included 9 seasons running 233 shows in total. Drew was a part of the show from 2001 to 2004 that included 79 episodes. This means that even if he was making close to $750,000 an episode which, after inflation adjustment equates to $1 million in the present day. Given the calculation, the actor was able to accrue a gigantic amount equating to $79 million from this show alone. This significantly added to Drew Carey net worth and salary. It also makes him one of the highest-paid television stars globally.

Earnings from other ventures adding to Drew Carey Net Worth

The actor has also authored two books, and he enjoyed the royalties from the sales of these books. One of them was his autobiography, which he published in 1997. “Dirty Jokes and Beer: Stories of the Unrefined”, another work of Drew remained on the bestseller list for three long months post its release. Through this book, the actor offers some insights into his life, how he was brought up, his success story, and more. The book inspired many twenty years back, and it still continues to do so. Drew still gets the royalties from the sale of his books whenever someone purchases them. The sale of both the books has also brought in significant cash further elevating Drew Carey Net Worth.

Additionally, Drew Carey has minority ownership in the MLS team Seattle Sounders. While he doesn’t oversee the day-to-day operations involved, he is entitled to have a share of the revenue generated. The sounders are one of those teams in MLS that get solid support. This means that it brings in a fair amount of revenue which in return helps upturn his wealth.

Other than this, the actor has appeared in many television commercials that have helped build his bank balance by proving a constant salary from time to time.

Now that you have a fair idea about Drew Carey Net Worth and salary, let’s slip quickly into what was Drew’s early lifelike.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name: Drew Allison Carey Celebrated Name: Drew Carey Date of Birth: 23 May 1958 Age: 63 years old Place of Birth: Cleveland, Ohio Parents: Lewis Carey (Father) Beulah Carey (Mother) Fiancée: Nicole Jaracz (2007 to 2012)

Dr. Amie Harwick (2018) Children: none Profession: American actor, comedian, sports executive, and television host Net Worth: $165 million

Drew Allison Carey was born to Lewis Carey (Father) and Beulah Carey (mother) on May 23, 1958, in Cleveland, OH. He grew up with two other older siblings and grew up in the Old Brooklyn area. The actor was only eight when his father passed away due to heart failure.

Carey went to James Ford Rhodes High School. During his high school days, he was a part of the school’s marching band playing the trumpet. After graduating from high school in 1975, he enrolled in Kent State University to further his studies. However, due to low academic performance, he was expelled twice. After attending three years of college, Carey dropped out and joined US Marine Corps Reserve in 1980. He served there as a field radio operator for six years and took voluntary retirement in 1986.

Drew Carey started his career very early. He was motivated when one of his friends advised him to learn how to write jokes by referring to guides. From then on, Drew started fine-tuning his comical skills. He reportedly received the “Master of Ceremonies” title after winning an open stage competition at Cleveland Comedy Club. Carey then went on to perform as a stand-up comedian in various clubs in Cleveland and other cities.

Career in the Entertainment Industry

Drew Carey began his journey in theatre and acting with his debut in “Star Search”, a television show from 1988. His comedy skills and impressive comical timing helped him gain recognition nationally. During his initial career days, he started with various stand-up comedy projects while waiting for a big break. He performed in shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”, “Late Night with David Letterman” and more. The actor’s first stand-up comedy “Drew Carey: Human Cartoon” broadcasted in 1994 on Showtime brought him the CableACE Award for Best Writing. He started drawing the attention of more audiences and producers in the industry.

Breakthrough in acting

The stand-up comedy shows opened the door for the film industry and the actor started getting supporting roles for various films and television series. Some popular movies and films that he was seen were “The Good Life” and “Coneheads”. Drew teamed up with Bruce Helford to develop the script for the television sitcom, “The Drew Carey Show”. The show started getting aired in 1995 and ran for nine years (9 seasons) before getting terminated owing to an increase in production costs. The rating also started reducing eventually towards the last years because of which the show was wrapped up.

While in “The Drew Carey Show”, Drew was also simultaneously working on various other projects. The prominent ones are “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” which ran from 1998 to 2007. This was a comedy game show in which he was both a host and a contestant. Drew would call for the improv participants, conduct the games, and then in the final episode, he would also take part as a contestant. This was yet another show that ran long for 220 episodes before wrapping up in 2006 and brought the actor a bulk of fortune adding to Drew Carey net worth and salary.

The actor also starred and co-produced another show called “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show”. A spin-off of the “Whose Line?”, the show was later picked up by Comedy Central after WB stopped airing the show. Seeing the success of this show, the actor extended this to another series called “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza” in 2011 which was based on the foundation of the “Whose line?”. This ran during the primetime schedule of WB.

Hosting career

Drew Carey’s television career isn’t just limited to acting. He has been a part of several television shows as a host as well. He started hosting shows right from 2007 starting with the pilot episode of the CBS game show “Power of 10.” After doing an impressive job in the pilot episode, CBS offered Drew to replace Bob Barker and host the “The Price Is Right”. Drew took over from 2007 and went on to host for 10 years until 2017. He was the only host after Bob before the show wound up.

Other Ventures Adding Up to Drew Carey Net Worth

In addition to acting and hosting in various shows, he has also taken up various commercials that have generated a time-to-time flow of revenue. This has supported in building up Drew Carey net worth and salary significantly. Some prominent ones drew was seen include A&W Food Services of Canada, “Sounds Dangerous!” (a Disney attraction). A&W Food Services of Canada, however, had ended the two-year contract with Carey after his sitcom “The Drew Carey Show” features McDonald’s in one of its episodes.

Awards and accomplishments

With such a vast career with impressive success, Drew’s hard work and efforts in the entertainment industry did not go unnoticed. He has been honored with awards and recognitions in a timely manner. In 1994, the actor received the Cable Ace Award in the category of Best Writing. he also won the “2000 People’s Choice Award” and was listed in the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame. the same year the actor also bagged the Best Advocacy Journalism Award given by the Southern California Journalism. Drew’s exceptional work in the television industry also gained him a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to the awards, in 2000, the comedian-actor was bestowed with an “Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letter” by the University of Cleveland.

Personal Life

Many of his fans often seem to ask about Drew Carey’s wife. Drew reportedly got engaged to Nicole Jaracz, and they were together from 2007 to 2012 but never got married. Later in January 2018, he got engaged to Amie Harwick. But their relationship didn’t last long. They ended their engagement by the end of the year.

Drew Carey has not just accrued a massive fortune, he also spends them liberally. He often makes donations to public libraries and various other causes.

Drew Carey House

Drew had once mentioned in an interview that he loves Cleveland owns a house there. In addition to that, he also reportedly has a home in Los Angeles, California.

Summing Up

Drew Carey net worth is the outturn of his extremely successful career. Drew is an out-spoken actor, comedian, and host who has moved up the ladder with hard work and determination. Through the course of his career, he has not only piled up a massive wealth but has also gained the love and respect from his audiences worldwide. As a member of the Libertarian party, Drew is often seen supporting social causes and helping with developmental work that may help the public in general. This also makes him a great human in addition to being a seamless entertainer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Drew Carey net worth? Drew Carey net worth as of 2022 is $165 million. The actor has been able to save so much wealth through his successful career in television and other business ventures. Is Drew Carey married? Who is Drew Carey’s wife? No, Drew is not married. He got engaged twice, but eventually, the engagement ended in both cases. How old is Carey? Born on May 23, 1958, the comedian-actor/ television host is 63 years old at the time of writing this article. Where is Drew Carey house? Drew owns a house in Cleveland, OH, and in Los Angeles, CA. What happened to Drew Carey’s Ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick? Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee is reportedly murdered and an ex-boyfriend was arrested as a suspected murderer in 2020.