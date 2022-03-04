Drake Bell is best recognized by the audience for his portrayal in the famous Nickelodeon TV series “The Amanda Show” and “Drake And Josh”. Bell is a popular actor and is also a singer. He began his career, when he was just a child by appearing in commercials. He soon became successful, and was featured in the movie titled “Jerry Maguire”, which was released in 1996. Drake Bell would have owned millions of dollars, if it hadn’t been for his bankruptcy. So what went wrong with Drake Bell? What is Drake Bell’s net worth now? How did he lose his fortune, and how much is Drake Bell worth? You will find all the answers to these questions in this post.

What Is Drake Bell’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Drake Bell net worth is $600k. Drake Bell was sure a popular personality back in his days, and earned a lot of money. However, Drake lost most of it because he was involved in legal troubles and also suffered grave injuries from an accident. Drake also made money from lending his voice to TV/ video game characters. For those who don’t know, Drake Bell was the behind the voice of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler on Disney XD’s “Ultimate Spider-Man”. So let us have a look at how Drake Bell earned his money and also how Drake Bell went bankrupt and is left with just $600k in his pocket.

Name Jared Drake Bell Net Worth $600k Born 27 June 1986, California, U.S. Nationality American Age 35 Height 1.74 Meters Weight 90 Kg Spouse Janet Von Schmeling Occupation Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Voice Artist Career 1991-Present

How Much Is Drake Bell Worth?

It is estimated that the Drake and Josh fame earns only $2800 per month, which makes his monthly income just $33k each year. You will be surprised to know that the actor has revealed that though his monthly income is just $2800, his expenditure is more than $18k (which is almost half of what he earns annually). There are many inconsistencies in his earnings. For instance, it was reported that Drake made around $408k in 2012, however, in the following year he earned only $14k. Then in 2014, Drake Bell filed for bankruptcy.

Drake Bell Earning Sources

Drake Bell earned most of his money and popularity from the “Drake and Josh” program. He began by appearing in commercials when he was 5 years old. Apart from this, he was also making a good amount of money from his music career. It is reported that Drake Bell collected a sum of $500k from the Drake & Josh album in 2005. In the following year his other album “It’s Only Time” earned him a total of $178k. Then in 2014, Drake’s album titled “Ready, Steady, Go!” earned a spot at number 182 on the Billboard 200.

It is stated that the album recorded more than 2000 copies in sales just in a week. Thanks to his appearance in commercials and television shows, Drake also got an opportunity to work in movies as well. He was featured in several famous movies like Monterrey, Nuevo León, Jerry Maguire, High Fidelity, and many more. Additionally, he has also lent his voice to popular video game characters. His voice is featured in “Drake and Josh” (2007), Marvel Heroes as Spider-Man (2013), Disney Infinity 3.0 as Spider-Man (2015), Kingdom Hearts III (2019) as “Young Master Eraqus”. He also appeared in many television shows like The Amanda Show, Ultimate Spider-Man, Groovy Moon, I< 3 Vampires, etc. It is reported that Drake Bell has been part of more than 100 projects, which earned him millions of dollars. Below is the breakdown of how Drake Bell went bankrupt.

Drake Bell Financial Losses

One thing that should be noted is that Drake Bell and Josh Peck earned a huge fan base from the “Drake and Josh” program. Both the actors made a handsome profit from the show, but Drake went bankrupt and Josh still enjoys a net worth of $9 million. So what went wrong with Drake? As Drake became successful, he started blowing away his money thoughtlessly (as most celebrities do).

Drake Bell Houses And Cars

Drake bought a massive mansion in 2007, for a whopping amount of more than $2 million. The house was covered an area of 2640 square feet, and it was located in Los Feliz. The house is said to have three bedrooms as well as bathrooms. It also has a front garden view surrounded with beautiful trees. Not only this, but it also has a huge swimming pool and a large kitchen. Unfortunately, when Drake filed for bankruptcy in 2014, his house was taken in foreclosure for around $1.5 million. He is also a fan of collecting expensive luxurious cars. It is reported that he spent thousands of dollars on cars. Drake Bell is the keeper of 2 Mustangs which cost around $141k each.

Drake Bell Accident

Back in 2005, Drake was involved in a horrific accident. As per reports, Bell and his friend going from Malibu to Los Angeles by car, when another vehicle collided with their car. Out of this, Drake’s friend got only bruises, while Drake got some serious injuries. Though the injuries were not life-threatening, it was still terrible. Drake suffered 7 broken teeth and a broken jaw. He also lacerations on face and also got his neck and vertebra fractured. Drake received treatment and was out of action for several months. It is said that the actor got 70 stitches in his face, and had to undergo a chin and mouth surgery. Surgeries like these alone cost around $70k to $100k. Not only this, but he also had to refrain from moving his jaw for 2 months. Drake spent a fortune on medical bills and operations.

Legal Issues

Apart from spending money on an expensive house and costly cars, Drake also lost a substantial amount of money on legal troubles. Back in 2015, he was accused of driving a car under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody by the police on December 21, 2015, in Glendale, California. Drake paid $20k and was released. However, in 2016 Drake confessed to his crime. He was charged to spend 4 days in prison along with 4 years probation. Last year, Drake was arrested for “attempted endangering [of] children and dissemination matter harmful to juveniles” on June 4th. However, he got a bail and was released after paying a $2500 personal bond.

He was also accused of sending inappropriate texts to a minor girl, which resulted in his arrest. Later the victim gave a public statement that he sexually assaulted her when she was 15 (now 20 years) old. Drake admitted to both accusations on June 23 and was ordered by the judge to serve 200 hours of community service. Not only this, but he was also charged with 2 years of probation.

Back in 2012, he made a deal with John Fields, to pay him a sum of $9k for producing a song of his. It is reported that Drake got John to produce nine songs for his album A Reminder. Field claimed that Drake paid for just 5 songs, and he waited for many years for Drake to pay the balance. Later, Fields took the matter to a court and claimed that Drake owed him $36k as payment. Sadly, the judge ordered Drake to pay John $42,787, instead of $36k.

Bankruptcy

Spending more than what he earns, soon landed Drake into trouble. His bank balance started to deteriorate, while his expenses went up higher. Bell spent most of his money on expensive house and cars, and his accident also drained his pocket. Eventually, with no other option, Drake had to file for bankruptcy. All of his expensive belongings and grand mansion were listed in foreclosure, and he still owed $500k. When filing bankruptcy, he stated his income as $2800 while his expenses are around $18k.

Why Couldn’t Drake Recover From His Financial Loss?

Most of the money he made came from the “Drake and Josh” program. Though he worked in many movies, TV series, and video games, he also blew most of the money earned from it on parties, houses, cars, etc. Soon, his income got seriously affected, when the show ended. Drake then moved on to make songs, and released 4 albums so far.

There is no doubt, that his music had potential, sadly he was injured severely in a car accident. This resulted in forcing him to stay out of action for several months. His absence from the entertainment industry had a huge effect on his career.

Later Drake was looking for a comeback, but he again got injured in 2014. With the increasing expenditures and low income, he was forced to file for bankruptcy. Failed investments, lavish spending on parties, legal issues, medical bills, and operations left Drake Bell with almost nothing.

Personal Life

Jared Drake Bell is the child of Robin Dodson and Robert Bell, and he was born on the 27th of June 1986 in Newport Beach, California. He went to Orange County High School of the Arts, and learned how to act. His parents parted ways when he was just 5 years old. He stated that his father was interested in admitting him into sports, but Bell failed at it. Then his father encouraged him to take up acting, and thus he got to feature on a Whirlpool Appliances commercial.

Then in 1994, Drake Bell made his first appearance on TV series in an episode of “Home Improvement” in 1994. Later in 2003, he was cast in Drake & Josh, along with Josh Peck. Drake was in many relationships during his career. He started dating Amanda Bynes in 1999, and later separated in 2001. Then he got engaged to Paydin LoPachin, but parted ways in 2016. Last year, the actor revealed that he got married to Janet Von Schmeling in 2018, and is the father of a boy.

Conclusion

Drake Bell was sure popular, but he could not keep up with the changing world like his co-star Josh Peck did. Bell did try his hand in other career, but sadly it was not enough. Expensive cars, house, parties, charities drained money out of his pocket. On top of that, his surgeries after the accident and medical bills, Bell was left with no money. Though Drake is not penniless, he could have been many times richer, if he was careful with his money.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the full name of Drake Bell? A. Drake’s full name is Jared Drake Bell. 2.What is Drake Bell’s net worth? A. Drake Bell’s net worth is $600k. 3. What is the height of Drake Bell? A. Drake Bell stands 5Ft and 8 In tall. 4. Where was Drake Bell born? A. Drake Bell was born in Newport Beach, California, U.S.