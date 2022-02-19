Even though you do not watch his show, or you are not a graduate in B.A. Psychology, there is a big chance that you would know Dr. Phil and about his talk show. He is one of the most famous television personalities in the industry and has also appeared in other television shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show. He has also given small appearances in a few movies such as Scary Movie 4 and Love the beast, etc. Phil is also an author and has published many books. All this clearly tells us that he has a lot of dough sitting in his bank. But how much is Dr. Phil worth? How much does he make? Let us find out, but before that, we will have to dive a bit into his early life to know what he has done to become so successful.

About Dr. Phil

Though most of us refer to him as Dr. Phil, his actual name is Phil Calvin McGraw. He was born on 1 September 1950 in Vinita, Oklahoma, United States of America. He was brought up in the oil field of North Texas. Phil McGraw had a very simple childhood and teenage life. He would start working at the age of 13 in a local fast-food chain called Pizza Planet and in a small stand of A&W Root Beer. Phil McGraw has always held a keen interest in psychology and would later move to Kansas with his father to pursue his passion in psychology. There he attended the Shawnee Mission North High School which is located in Overland Park, Kansas. He would be a part of his high school football team and would play as the linebacker. In the year 1968, he earned himself a football scholarship at the University of Tulsa and would play as the university team’s linebacker. Later, Phil McGraw would transfer to the Midwestern State University, which is located in Wichita Fall, Texas.

In the year 1975, Phil McGraw would graduate from the Midwestern State University with a bachelor’s in psychology. He went to study M.A. in experimental psychology at the University of North Texas and would earn his M.A. in the year 1976 and in the year 1979, Phil McGraw earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the same university. After earning his Ph.D. Phil McGraw would go back to his father in Wichita Fall, Texas. Here Phil McGraw would establish his private psychology practice. Later in the year 1985, Phil McGraw would partner with a businesswoman in Texas named Thelma Box and would start self-help seminars called Pathways. Phil McGraw would later in the year 1991 would sell his share of the business and would make $325,000 and would end his 6 years of partnership with Thelma Box. In the year 1990, Phil McGraw would start a company called Computer Science Inc. (CSI) with Gray Dobbs. Computer Science Inc. (CSI) is a trial consultant that gives services such as witness training, trial consultant, depositions, etc. Computer Science Inc. has advised a lot of lawyers and many businesses, which include companies from the Fortune 500. Later, Phil McGraw would leave the company and is no longer part of Computer Science Inc. Phil McGraw would be given the credit of creating the television show Bull, which talks about Phil McGraw’s experience as a trial consultant.

Phil McGraw would also start working with Oprah Winfrey, who he got into contact with Computer Science Inc. Oprah Winfrey hired Computer Science Inc. as her legal consulting agency, so they could prepare her for the Amarillo, Texas beef trial. Oprah Winfrey won the trial and was very impressed with Phil McGraw and would thank him for helping her win the case. She even invited Phil McGraw to appear on her talk show. His appearance on the talk show was a massive success, and he would begin to appear on the show very regularly and would come once every week and would become the relationship and life strategy expert in the show by the year 1998.

Phil McGraw would start his production house in the year 2002 and would name it Peteski Productions. He would start his first television show, which would be called Dr. Phil. The show would be produced by Oprah Winfrey’s production house called the Harpo Studios. Dr. Phil is an advice show in which Phil McGraw tackles the various problems of the guests who are invited to the show. He gives them advice in the form of life strategies and through his life experiences. Phil McGraw would go on to sign a 5-year contract with the distribution company of the show and the production house. It is said that Phil McGraw was being paid $15 million a year for hosting the show. By the year 2007, Dr. Phil was rated the fourth highest by Nielsen Media Research and the show had close to 6.70 million viewers. During this year, Phil McGraw was even ranked number 30 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

A year later in 2008, the show had nearly 5.7 million viewers and the ranking had also dropped and was now ranked at the sixth position by Nielsen Media Research. Though the ranking and viewers had fallen, the talk show was still very popular. The only show which was more popular than Dr. Phil during this year was the Oprah Winfrey Show. By the end of 2008, Dr. Phil was the top syndicate show and had a 2.9 live plus same-day rating by Nielsen Media Research. The show would rank number for the 117th consecutive week. Phil McGraw’s rating would improve even more by the year 2020, and he would be now listed on number 22 in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list. By 2020 Phil McGraw’s yearly earnings would also hike up by a lot, it is estimated that his yearly earning during the year 2020 was around $65.5 million.

In the year 2012, Phil McGraw even launched a company called Doctor on Demand. Doctor on Demand is a telehealth company that had a small group of therapists and physicians. Clients could contact the company and take consultation virtually with the group of physicians and therapists of Doctor on Demand. The company would go on to launch a service for phones and the web in the year 2014. The company mainly focuses on treating mental health, wellness, they also focus on medical management and preventive care. The company had around 11,000 board-certified physicians as of 2015. After the pandemic struck in 2020, the company has expanded and has increased the number of therapists and physicians in the company because of the increase in the number of patients looking for a virtual consultation.

Dr Phil Net Worth

After taking a look at what a successful career he had and how much made yearly, it is obvious that he will have a very big net worth. His talk show Dr. Phil is one of the highest-rated television shows even today. He has appeared in various television shows and films. Phil McGraw and his elder son Jay McGraw have even started a production house called the Stage 29 Production with jay McGraw being the executive producer and CEO of the production house. With Stage 29 they produced many shows. He even started the company Doctors on Demand, which became a huge success, especially during the pandemic. So to finally answer your question, what is Dr Phil net worth? As of 2022, Dr. Phil McGraw is estimated to be worth $460 million. This is truly breathtaking, but given the fact that he has started various business ventures, television shows and is an author, it is obvious he would be having a very big net worth.

Full Name Phil Calvin McGraw Date of birth 1 September 1950 Age 71 years Birthplace Vinita, Oklahoma, United States of America Height 6'4" Weight 240 lbs Net Worth $460 million

Dr Phil Assets

Now, with that kind of money you can buy anything you ever wanted, right? Well, we think Dr. Phil McGraw has done the same thing. From houses to cars, he surely knows how to spend his hard-earned money. So let us see what all he has bought with all that dough, stating with his cars. Dr. Phil McGraw owns a 2001 Porsche Gemballa 911 Turbo, which can cost nearly $66,500. He also owns a Ferrari 360 Spider, which can cost $120,000. Dr. Phil McGraw also owns a 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible, which cost him around $100,000. Now let us check out Dr Phil McGraw house which is located in Beverly Hills, California has an estimated price of $29.5 million.

Conclusion

Dr. Phil McGraw is one of the biggest names in the television industry, even at the age of 71. His show still ranks amongst the top shows and has a huge number of viewers. He has published many books and also has various business ventures. Dr. Phil McGraw was able to do this with a lot of hard work and dedication as he was not born into riches, he has earned his way up. This must also be a piece of advice he is giving to his guests on his show, Dr. Phil. With all this, Dr Phil networth is very big, and it looks like it will be even higher in the next few years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Dr. Phil McGraw? Dr. Phil McGraw was born on 1 September 1950 which makes him 71 years old. 2. Is the show Dr. Phil owned by Oprah Winfrey? Oprah Winfrey is the producer and creator of the show Dr. Phil, while Dr. Phil McGraw is the host and executive producer of the show. 3. Where does Dr. Phil McGraw live? Dr. Phil McGraw lives in his Beverly Hills mansion, which has an estimated price of $29.5 million.