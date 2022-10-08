Dorit Kemsley is quite a popular face from the TV reality show “the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (RHOBH) thanks to her 5-year tenure in the show right from season 7 (2016). Well, undoubtedly, main reason behind her worldwide recognition is being a cast of RHOBH. However, when it comes to a successful career she had already built a career in the fashion industry even before tying the knot with Paul Kemsley. With a million dollar bank, an enticing personality and sharp wits, this celebrity has garnered a massive number of fans who now want to know what is Dorit Kemsley Net Worth.

So what is Dorit Kemsley worth? Like many other stars of America, Dorit and her husband have also been through a lot of financial ups and downs. Despite that, the couple has been able to save a decent amount of bank balance together. As of 2022, Dorit Kemsley Net Worth is $50 million which is a figure that she holds jointly with her husband, Paul Kemsley, the celebrity manager and real-estate businessman.

Dorit has always been passionate about fashion creation and her outfits in television speak volumes of that. Her profound interest in this line led her to venture out her own swimsuit/ beach wear ranges like Dorit International and Beverly Beach and even a bridal collection. Well, there is a lot more about this television star that may interest you!

This posting, therefore, will cover it all – right from how much does Dorit Kemsley make, her career, Dorit Kemsley Net worth, to her personal life and more. So keep reading.

So now you already know what is Dorit Kemsley worth. It is hard to talk about her individual net worth separately but with her super luxurious life and several business ventures, it should be very difficult to get an idea about her earnings. But do we know how much does she actually earn from different projects?

How Much Does Dorit Kemsley Make

The television personality hasn’t opened up in front of media about her earnings so you will hardly find many details on it. However she has a list of ventures that contribute to her personal earnings.

For example, according to some reports, she initially took home a paycheck of around $100,000 for every season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This later increased significantly for the later seasons. A couple of postings online also stated that she began making almost around $300,000 per episode in her latest seasons. Given that she has so far appeared in 6 full seasons as the main cast, she clearly made millions from this project alone adding up to Dorit Kemsley net worth.

Dorit Kemsley also makes significant earnings through brand endorsements and promotional endeavors. She reportedly takes a minimum of $25,000 to $30,000 for each promotion and her total earnings from this channel touches almost $100,000 or more annually.

The reality show star once disclosed that she makes good profit from her fashion lines thanks to the ever booming industry. She has million dollar worth properties and has also been a part of real estate and other business ventures which cannot be ignored when speaking about how much does Dorit Kemsley make.

One of the main projects outside her fashion and reality show project is Nixxi Entertainment, the entertainment management business. She works in collaboration with her husband PK on this. The couple is also working together on starting a property agency in the United Kingdom.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Dorit Kemsley Celebrated Name Dorit Kemsley Date of Birth 14 July 1976 Age 46 years Place of Birth Woodbridge, Connecticut, USA Parents Father: Shalom Lemel

Mother: Rachel Lemel Spouse Paul Kemsley (m. 2015) Children Two. Jagger Kemsley, Phoenix Kemsley Profession television personality, Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur Net Worth $50 million

How old is Dorit Kemsley? The reality show star was born to the couple Shalom and Rachel Lemel on 14th of July, 1976 in Woodbridge, Connecticut. She is 46 years old as of 2022. While her father is of Israeli ethnicity, her mother is from Morocco. This is the reason Kemsley has been fluent in Hebrew right from her early age.

After graduating from Amity Regional High School, Dorit went on to pursue her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication, Marketing and Design from Quinnipiac University, Connecticut. She always loved adventure and traveling. So, right after earning her college degree, she set out to travel through the European countries before settling down in Italy. She worked in a swimwear company in Italy for almost 10 years and helped it grow globally. This way she gained all possible experiences she could that helped her with her later career.

Career

While Dorit had already stepped into the professional world years back, she had her own business ideas that she wanted to implement. In 2009, she returned to the United States and began a new phase of career by starting her own fashion company called Dorit. The company makes and sells swimwear, resort wear, fitness wear etc. the designs of which are inspired by Italian fashion. She soon started enjoying worldwide success in this line and expanded into a couple of other lines – Beverly Beach that focussed on beachwear and a bridal collection that showcases wedding designer wears.

Dorit soon expanded her fashion undertaking by collaborating with Nektaria, an Australian fashion label to craft her own wedding outfit collection.

Although Kemsley’s clothing endeavor and entrepreneurial capability got her the financial success, she actually gained popularity after entering into the television world. She stepped into the reality show thanks to Lisa Vanderpump, a Real Housewife. Dorit was initially the personal designer for Lisa who later brought her into the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills launched on December 6, 2016. Her charming personality, and exceptional onscreen presence did not take long to draw the attention of the viewers.

Aside from being a cast in RHOBH, Dorit also appeared as a guest with her husband Paul Kemsley on Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in 2019.

Personal Life

Dorit met her husband Paul Kemsley a.k.a PK when she was in Big Apple city of New York. The duo dated for a while and in 2015 they tied the knot in New York before relocating to Los Angeles, California. They became parents of two children, Jagger Kemsley (born on on February 12, 2015) and Phoenix (born on February 24, 2017). PK and Dorit are leading a happy married life so far and they reportedly love to work together. Therefore, you can see them collaborating on different projects.

Outside her show business and fashion endeavors, Dorit also takes keen interest in charitable activities and philanthropy. She is a supporter of several charities for children welfare.

As mentioned earlier Paul Kemsley is an entrepreneur and owns several businesses in both real estate and entertainment areas. In the recent days he has been managing celebrities like Pele (the legendary soccer player), Boy George (the songwriter-singer) through Nixxi Entertainment, his management firm. Boy George is also reportedly the Godfather to their son, Jagger. In the past, Paul has also held the position of Vice-Chairman of Tottehham Hotspur, one of the top soccer teams of UK Premier League.

The couple reportedly live in a massive mansion in Beverly Hills. It is also not unknown to public that in 2021, three burglars kept Dorit and her two children on gun point and robbed some valuable possessions that valued up to $1 million in addition to raiding their house.

Financial Issues and Controversies

Although Dorit and Paul have been going pretty strong in their professional life, the couple has made headlines time and again for various controversies. Reports say that they owe taxes worth of $1.3 million to the IRS. In 2019, PK faced accusations for piling up a debt of $75,000 to a British sports betting entity. The issue went to the court but was later dismissed. In 2018, Ryan Horne, Dorit’s former business partner filed a lawsuit against them for not returning a sum of $205,000 that he had invested in Beverly Beach initially. After a counter file by the couple, this case was also dismissed.

In 2012, the couple had also filed a bankruptcy to clear the Paul’s debts from gambling at Bellagio hotel that added tp a total of $850,000.

Assets

Given Dorit’s involvement in various ventures and her marriage with a real estate businessman, there is no doubt she boasts a nice portfolio of properties. The couple own sprawling Beverly Hills property that you might have also seen in RHOBH. They reportedly own this mansion along with their business partner and had once listed this house $12.85 million but later dropped it to $7.5 million.

Aside from this, in 2019, the Kemsley couple purchased a 9000 sq. ft. luxurious house located in Encino, Los Angeles for a surprising price of $8.25 million. It is not just a home but a massive property with 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a massive kitchen and numerous other attractive contemporary amenities. They had reportedly listed this property in late 2020 for $9.5 million. But, as of now Dorit and her family seem to be living in this estate.

Summing Up

So by now you know what is Dorit Kemsley net worth and where did she earn all this fortune from. She is not only a talented television personality but also possesses strong business aptitude that has helped grow her wealth. Although, as of today, Dorit’s combined worth with her husband stands at $50 million, we are soon going to see a major spike in this number given her internationally rising fame and successful ventures.

it is worth noting that the 46-year old millionaire also enjoys close to 1.5 millon following on her social media account which is constantly growing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Dorit Kemsley’s personal net worth? It is hard to say at present what Dorit’s personal net worth is but she and her husband together have a net worth of $50 million. That said, the majority of her earnings in this million dollar bank comes from her television project, endorsement deals and her fashion labels. Where does Dorit live? Dorit reportedly lives with her husband and kids in their palatial mansion in Encino, California. How old is Dorit Kemsley? Dorit was born on July 14, 1976. She is 46 years old at the time of writing this article. How much does Dorit make a year? Dorit engages herself on various projects in a year like television, businesses, endorsements etc. While the exact number is unknown but she easily gets at least around $5 million annually from various endeavors.