This post is about the American entertainer, who was declared a teen idol during the 1970s era. He has been in the famous music group called “The Osmonds”, where he performed with his siblings. Have you guessed who the person is? Yes, as you have already read in the title, he is Donald Clark Osmond, who rose to popularity for his stage name “Donny Osmond”. Donny is also known for giving numerous hits as a solo performer and has also worked as a TV host. He and his sister, Marie Osmond used to be the presenters of the famous daytime talk show called “Donny & Marie” which aired from 1998 to 2000. Donny is also known for competing in the reality shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

What Is Donny Osmond Worth?

The American entertainer, Donny Osmond net worth is assessed to be more than $18 million as of this writing. Unlike me, Donny Osmond is a man of many talents. He has shown us a variety of his personalities over the years. Donny won the hearts of the youth as a singer and entertained the world as an actor and dancer. His work doesn’t stop here, for he also went on to work as a radio presenter of a radio show. Donny Osmond has released 18 albums so far of which “Start Again” being the latest, which was released last year.

Osmond has mostly acted in direct-to-video, TV, and featured films like Goin’ Coconuts, The Wild Women of Chastity Gulch, Ambitious, Mulan, and Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He also appeared in Bob the Builder: Built to be Wild, White & Nerdy, and College Road Trip. Let’s see how much does Donny Osmond make?

Name Donny Osmond Net Worth $18 million Birth 9 December 1957, Utah, USA Nationality American Age 64 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 80 kg Partner Debra Osmond Profession Actor, Singer, Dancer, Host Career 1963-Present

How Much Does Donny Osmond Make?

Taking all of Donny Osmond’s works into account, he manages to draw almost $3 million every year. He made most of his money from album sales, royalties, and music tours. Furthermore, he also makes money by making guest appearances on TV and radio shows. Also, the revenue generated from his YouTube channel adds up to his earnings. The American singer walks home with a check of more than $245k every month. Donny Osmond’s weekly earnings are said to be a little over $56k. Below are the details of Donny Osmond’s career earnings.

Donny Osmond Career Earnings

Osmond’s first album titled “The Donny Osmond Album” was released in the year 1971, and it managed to sell more than 500k copies. At that time, Donny Osmond was just a teenager of 14 years. According to reports, the album sales of “The Donny Osmond Album” generated profits of more than $650k. Later in the same year, Osmond released another album “To You With Love, Donny”, which also generated revenue as its predecessor.

After the success of the first two albums, Donny Osmond went on a rampage mode and released 2 new albums in 1972. He released “Portrait of Donny” in May 1972, which went on to secure the 6th spot on Billboard Top LPs and was also declared gold by the RIAA. The album brought more than $650k into Donny’s pockets. Osmond’s “Too Young” was released two months later after the release of “Portrait of Donny” i.e, in July.

Unlike its predecessor, this album grabbed the 11th spot on the Billboard Top LPs. The profits from the record sales of this album were estimated to be more than $718k. Donny Osmond’s next release “Alone Together”, couldn’t reach the success level of his previous release. Alone Together managed to sell only 100k records thus generating around $130k in revenue. In November 1973, Donny dropped his new release “A Time for Us”, from which he made around $130k.

Donny Osmond’s Later Releases

In December 1974, Donny released another album which was named after his first name. The album didn’t perform well and hardly sold 60k record copies. As per reports, the revenue generated from the album sales of “Donny” was only $78k. However, in the same year, Donny Osmond released another album with his sister, Marie Osmond. The album titled “I’m Leaving It All Up to You” sold a shocking 560k record copies, thus bringing profits of more than $728k into the artist’s pockets.

The dynamic brother and sister duo released another album titled “Featuring Songs From Their Television Show” in April 1976. The record sales of this album made Donny and Marie $650k richer. Also, in the same year, the Osmond siblings released “New Season” in November. Donny and Marie’s “New Season” also almost recorded the same record sales as its predecessor. In 1978, the brother and sister pair released “Goin’ Coconuts”, which did a decent business of $650k.

Later in 2002, the music artist released another album titled “Somewhere in Time” whose record sales brought more than $390k into his pockets. Donny Osmond went on to release the albums “What I Meant to Say” and “Love Songs of the 70s” in the years 2004 and 2007 respectively. He reaped profits of more than $78k from the former and $130k from the latter.

Donny Osmond Other Earnings

Marie and her brother Donny Osmond were part of a variety show called “Donny & Marie” show. The show aired from 1976 to 1979 consisting of 78 episodes. Both also went on to co-present the talk show with the same name from 1998 to 2000. Both siblings made huge profits from the show’s merchandise sales as well. According to reports, Donny Osmond receives a whopping $1.6 million every year from his variety show. Donny reportedly charges up to $300k to perform a show or concert.

It is estimated that the fee of Donny Osmond for making an appearance in any movie, radio, or TV show is approximately between $50k to $150k. The American singer also has a decent fan following of over 49.2k on YouTube. It is computed that Donny Osmond’s YouTube channel generates revenue between $3k to $47.5k a year (based on overall views).

Donny Osmond Real Estate and Financial Losses

The American singer-turned-actor revealed in an interview that he lost a huge share of his wealth due to bad investment decisions. He stated that he blew away thousands of dollars on the share market hoping for profits. However, due to a lack of proper guidance, he lost every single dime of it. Donny went on to state that he has financial advisors, who stop him from making any further financial mistakes.

While Donny lost a good deal of his wealth by investing in stocks, he also saved tons of it by investing it in real estate. He started pouring his money into real estate during his 30s and made some great business deals. For instance, he used to reside in a house in Wilmette, Illinois, California. The house is said to have been constructed way back in 1954 and Donny acquired it in May 1993 for a sum of $780k which is equivalent to more than $1.5 million today.

The 1954-built mansion is said to have 5 bedrooms and bathrooms. It also features a huge living room, 3 fireplaces, 2 closets, a separate laundry room, and a playroom. After residing in the house for more than a year, Donny decided to part with it, and thus he listed the place for sale. He eventually found a buyer who paid a whopping $820k for the house which is equivalent to over $1.6 million today.

Donny Osmond Early Life

The American entertainer, Donny Osmond was born to George Virl Osmond and Olive May Osmond on the 9th of December 1957, in Ogden, Utah, United States. George and Olive went on to have 8 children out of which Donny Osmond was the 7th child. The name of Donny’s siblings is Alan, Jay, Jimmy, Merrill, Wayne, Marie, Tom, and Virl. From an early age, Donny Osmond started to perform in the music group with his brothers Alan, Jay, Merrill, and Wayne. Soon, the Osmond family group grew popular, of which Donny went on to even become the “Teen Idol” during the 1970s era.

Donny Osmond Personal Life

Osmond met a woman called Debra, who hails from Billings, Montana. The pair took each other as husband and wife on the 8th of May 1978. Their union took place in the Salt Lake Temple, which is situated in Salt Lake City, Utah. Debra and Donny went on to have 5 children namely, Don, Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua. The lovers have been happily married since 1978 and are grandparents of 12 lovely children.

Final Thoughts on Donny Osmond

Of all the Osmond children, Marie and Donny went on to become the most successful and famous. Donny has impressed us with his talent as a singer and a TV host. He also appeared as an actor in some movies and numerous TV shows. Not only this, but he also competed in the famous reality dancing show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 and walked home with the trophy. The American singer is now 64 years old, and he is still going strong.

Frequently Asked Questions About Donny Osmond

1. What is Donny Osmond worth? A. The American personality Donny Osmond net worth is appraised to be over a whopping $18 million as of this year. 2. How old is Donny Osmond? A. Donny Osmond born Donald Clark Osmond is currently 64 years old. 3. How many children does Donny Osmond have? A. Donny Osmond is the proud father of 5 sons namely Don, Jeremy, Joshua, Brandon, and Christopher. He and his wife Debra have 12 grandchildren. 4. What is the height of Donny Osmond? A. The singer, actor, and dancer, Donny Osmond stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall.