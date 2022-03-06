You might have heard of the Wahlberg brothers in Hollywood showbiz – yes, you guessed it right! Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. While Mark Wahlberg comes in the list of the industry’s hottest actors best known for his action films, Donnie, who is the older of the two Wahlbergs shines in his own way. With his hands in music as a sought-after singer and songwriter, acting and producing, Donnie is quite a package that Hollywood welcomes with open arms. Besides, the singer-turned actor’s all-around ability has fetched him heaps of fortune in addition to fame. As of 2022, Donnie Wahlberg net worth is estimated to be $25 million. In case you have missed out on this gentleman, here is a quick overview of this star of the Hollywood family.

Who is Donnie Wahlberg? Well, he is a popular American singer/ rapper who has given a lot to the entertainment industry to cherish. Other than his contributions in the music realm, this artist is also well-known as a television producer and actor. Starting his career quite early on, he was able to carve his career out perfectly. He has been a part of some best-known movies like The Saw franchise, Ransom, Zookeeper, among many others. Also, Donnie is not the only one alongside Mark Wahlberg to be a part of the showbiz. His family including his other brothers have also heavily been a part of the footlights.

This posting will take you through this versatile Wahlberg actor’s life, his professional career, more details on Donnie Wahlbergs Net Worth, why is Donnie Wahlberg famous, and more.

Why is Donnie Wahlberg famous? Donnie is a popular face of American television. While he started initially with composing songs for his band, “New Kids on the Block”, he later joined the acting force of the industry and had gained huge success there too!

Donnie Wahlberg Net Worth and Salary

Income as a Musician

Donnie’s band started getting national recognition in the early ’80s, but its growth was at it’s peak between the mid to late ’80s and early ’90s. With its third album reaching one of the top positions in the Billboard, Donnie and the group had earned both name and wealth. That said, the band has reportedly sold close to 80 million CDs so far and merchandise worth $400 million. This was the beginning of his massive earnings, and it went on to what is Donnie Wahlberg net worth today.

While Wahlberg and his band were able to pull in a lot of cash through several hit releases, there are some notable ones that are worth mentioning. The song “The New Kid in the Block” was released in 1986, and became a huge hit. It made record sales of over $4 million. “Hangin’ Tough” was one of the highest-grossing hits that made over $13 million. The song became a super hit on multiple platforms including MTV. Some others were “Merry, Merry Christmas” with an earning of $3.3 million, “Step-by-Step” with a grossing of over $7.3 million, and H.I.T.S released in 1991 that earned around $65,000.

Income from Acting

The television star has also made some serious cash from his film and television shows that have elevated Donnie Wahlberg’s net worth. For the ever-popular “Blue Bloods” television series, the actor was reportedly making $60,000 per episode during its initial seasons. This added up to around $1.3 million per season. In the last few years, he started taking a paycheck of $150,000 per episode which chalks out to be around $3.3 million per season. This further increased his bank balance giving an adequate raise to his net worth.

He has also produced and co-produced many Television Shows, and a movie. Needless to say, this has definitely helped him elevate his net wealth.

Other Ventures

Outside the show business, the actor also has a Burger Chain business that they own as a family.

Now that you know what is Donnie Wahlberg’s net worth, and how did he get to this fortune, you might be curious about the star’s earlier years.

Biography and Early Life

Given Name: Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr. Popular Name: Donnie Wahlberg Date of Birth: 17 August 1969 Age: 53 years as of 2022 Place of Birth: Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts Marital Status: Married Spouse: Jenny McCarthy (m. 2014), Kimberly Fey (m. 1999–2010) Children: Xavier Alexander Wahlberg, Elijah Hendrix Wahlberg (from his first wife) Profession: Singer, Actor, Producer Net Worth: $25 million

Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr a.k.a. Donnie Wahlberg celebrates his birthday on August 17. The “Blue Bloods” actor was born in the year 1969 in a place in Boston called Dorchester, Massachusetts. Born to Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr. and Alma Elaine, he is the 8th child of the nine his parents had. The actor is of mixed ancestry. His father had his roots in Sweden and Ireland and his mother was of Irish, English, French, and Canadian descent.

Donnie’s family was big. While his elder siblings are Arthur, Jim, Paul, Robert, Tracey, Michelle, and Debbie, Donnie’s younger brother is Mark Wahlberg who is a well-famed Hollywood star. Other than this, he has three more half-brothers as well.

Donnie had once talked about his family’s struggle during the early days openly. He mentioned that they at times depended on welfare or food stamps. His father was a delivery driver and a teamster and his mother used to work as a clerk in a bank aside from being a nurse’s assistant. For them raising nine children was no easy job, and they used to work hard to provide as much as possible. But their parents decided to part ways in 1982 when the actor was 12 years old.

Donnie and his younger brother moved to live with his mother while among his other siblings some were with his father and some started living independently. As a kid, the actor went to African American William Monroe Trotter School. He used to travel for close to an hour by bus to his school and back home. This is where he started developing a passion for rap music through his Afro-American friends. He would spend the entire commuting time composing rap songs. He also got his inspiration from Michael Jackson as he grew up.

Wahlberg also actively took part in school plays by directing, acting, and writing them. He had also formed a rap group called “Kool-Aid Bunch” along with his friend Danny Wood when they were in high school.

Career

Music Career

Donnie Wahlberg auditioned before Maurice Starr, a well-reputed music producer when he was just 15. Impressed by his singing talent, the music producer guided him to start a Big Boy Band which will be America’s very first one. This gave birth to the “New Kids on the Block”, a famous Boy Band. Being an integral member of the group, Donnie Wahlberg was responsible for forming the band. So he hired his brother Mark, friend Danny Wood, and a few others like Jordan Knight and Jonathan Knight to complete the band.

“New Kids on the Block” saw success for close to 10 years and sold millions of records worldwide. Wahlberg’s remarkably successful journey in music began from thereon. Their very first album could not attract audiences, but Donnie did not give up. The subsequent works received praise from all around the world in addition to high grossing and higher ranks in the Billboard rap charts. They also went for concert tours that were one of the highest-grossing ones of their time.

In 1994, Maurice Starr parted ways with the band and while the album performed well in the billboard charts, it did not do well commercially. Eventually, the group disunited, but they came back together again when Donnie was at his peak career in music, and concert touring. At that point of time in 2008, they dropped a new reuniting album titled “The Block”. The album was exceptionally well received and topped the US Billboard charts. He also helped launch his younger brother, Mark Wahlberg’s rap career.

Acting Career

As he rose to fame, Donnie went on to explore his acting skills and did an incredible job in that department as well. He has had a remarkable television and film career. Today the actor is best known for his television series “Blue Bloods”. However, before taking up a major role in this one, he has worked on several small roles in popular movies. The actor made his debut in the film industry in 1996 with a movie called “Bullet”. Right after that, he acted in “Sixth Sense” which was his biggest breakthrough. His performance in the movie was praised by the audiences and the critics. Donnie got solid recognition in the industry for his acting in this film which got him more roles.

In 2001, he also acted in a mini-series called “Band of Brothers” and two years later he landed in the thriller film “Dreamcatcher”. He was then offered to play in the hit thriller “Saw” and its sequels where he appeared as Detective Eric Matthews. Some other television series and films that he worked in include “Runway”, “Righteous Kill”, “The Kill Point”, “Zookeeper” and more.

In 2010, the actor began starring in “Blue Bloods” as the main character. The television series is being aired for 12 seasons so far, and it is running its 13th season as of now. Donnie has been making some serious cash from this TV Series, especially from the last few years when his salary per episode is $150,000.

After his success, the “Blue Bloods” actor has appeared in several television shows including reality shows like “Wahlburgers”, “Donnie Loves Jenny” and others. He appeared in Wahlburgers along with his brothers and the shows talk about their family burger-chain venture. The actor currently hosts “Very Scary People”- the series aired by HLN.

Career as a Producer

Other than his acting and music career, Donnie Wahlberg has also served as a producer/ executive producer for several shows. This has helped him earn a decent amount of fortune. Some of his work include “Very Scary People”, Boston’s Finest”, “Wahlburgers”, “Rock This Boat”, Donnie Loves Jenny” and a movie called “Bunker Hill”.

Awards and Achievements

Donnie’s acting career may not be as lush as his younger brother Mark, but he still has done impressive work there while maintaining his music profession. The industry and the entertainment fraternity recognized and nominated him for many awards and titles. He was picked a nominee for the “Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program” for Wahlburgers. In 2006, the actor was picked for the “Teen Choice Award” and in 2017 “People’s Choice Award” for the movie “Saw II”. The actor was also able to scoop several Emmys for his incredible work in “Band of Brothers”.

Personal Life

Donnie’s personal life wasn’t too easygoing. On the marriage front, the actor has got married twice. He first tied the knot with Kimberley Fey in 1999. They had two sons together named Elijah and Xavier. Donnie and Kimberly, however, decided to part ways in 2008, and they got divorced.

Donnie then officially declared in 2013 that he was in a relationship with Jenny Mccarthy, a popular model, and comedian. He made a statement in public that he fell in love with Jenny while working together in “Watch What Happens Live in March”. In 2014, they decided to tie the knot in Illinois. After their marriage, they also worked together in “Donnie Loves Jenny” in 2015.

The actor had got entangled in a legal issue back in 1991. He was accused of illegally and carelessly setting fire Seelbach Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. While partying in the hotel, Donnie along with his NKOTB members dropped liquor on the carpet and set it on fire. The charge was later dropped when the actor agreed to make a presence in Public service Announcements addressing drunk driving and fire safety.

Wrapping Up

Donnie Wahlberg is a versatile performer with his skills spread across acting, music, and production. The actor has been quite successful in his career and his work has been admired by fellow industry members, audiences, and critics alike. This also shows in Donnie Wahlberg’s net worth currently. In the coming years, considering the efforts he is putting into his work and the way Donnie is progressing in his career, he is sure to have much more than what he is worth now.

