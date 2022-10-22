Don Johnson Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Earnings, Assets

The American actor, Donnie Wayne Johnson who is professionally known as “Don Johnson” is known for his roles in the 1980s and 1990s. His most recognized role was in the American crime television show “Miami Vice”. In this show, Don Johnson was seen as James Crockett a.k.a. Sonny (a detective). The show ran from 1984 to 1989 and Don continued to appear as Sonny for 111 episodes. Another crime series that made Don Johnson a household name is “Nash Bridges”. In this series, Don Johnson was seen playing the role of Inspector Nash Bridges. Aside from playing the titular character, Don Johnson also served as one of the executive producers of the show.

Coming to films, Don Johnson is known for his roles in A Boy and his Dog, Tin Cup, Machete, Django Unchained, Knives Out, etc. Apart from being an actor, Don Johnson is also a singer. He has released two studios and 1 compilation album during his musical career. In addition to this, he was featured in a 1988 single titled “Till I Loved You” along with Barbra Streisand.

For his work in the entertainment and music industry, Don has won many awards (more about it in a later section). More information on Don Johnson net worth, Don Johnson’s earnings, how old is Don Johnson, Don Johnson’s legal issues, etc. are shared in this article.

What is Don Johnson Worth?

As of October 2022, the American actor Don Johnson net worth is reportedly $50 million. Don Johnson became the owner of this massive fortune through his acting, producing, and singing works. On top of this, a large sum of his fortune is the result of a lawsuit he won with a production company (complete details in a later section). During his acting career, Don won a Golden Scroll Award, Saturn Award, Bravo Otto Award (Germany), Golden Globes Award, ShoWest Award, and TV Land Award. In addition, his work nominated him for an SDFCS (Sand Diego Film Critics Society Award), People’s Choice Award, OFTA Award, Gold Derby, Golden Carp Film Award, and Primetime Emmy Award. The actor’s name was also included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame list in the year 1996. Check out how much does Don Johnson make? below.

Name Don Johnson Net Worth $50 million Birth 15 December 1949, Flat Creek, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 9in Weight 86 kg Age 72 years Partner Kelly Phleger Profession Actor, Producer, Singer Career 1969-Present

How Much Does Don Johnson Make?

Don Johnson, from his acting roles and production projects, manages to earn up to $6.5 million every year. He has also made plenty of money from his two albums “Heartbeat” and “Let It Roll”. Heartbeat was released in November 1986 and Let It Roll in September 1989. The actor also spawned a compilation album titled “The Essential” in January 1997. Don Johnson makes money from commercials and guest appearances at corporate and private events. Johnson is expected to make at least $500k every month from his various jobs. The Hollywood actor, Don Johnson is stated to earn over $100k a week.

Don Johnson Earnings

Johnson adopted the personality of Inspector Nash Bridges in the television show of the same name. He probably landed the role of Nash due to his portrayal of Sonny in Miami Vice. Nash Bridges ran for 6 seasons totaling 122 episodes from March 1996 to May 2001. In addition to playing the lead role, Don’s “The Don Johnson Company” backed the series as one of the producers. According to our reports, Don Johnson reportedly earned a stipend of a whopping $150k for each episode. The first season of Nash Bridges has 8 episodes, making Don Johnson’s total stipend to $1.2 million.

Seasons 2 and 3 of Nash Bridges has 23 episodes each and Don apparently walked away with $3.45 million in his pockets from each season. The 4th season of the show ran for 24 episodes and Don reportedly earned $3.6 million from it. Lastly, the 5th and 6th seasons of the show consist of 22 episodes each. So, that makes Don Johnson’s earnings from each season $3.3 million. The total takings of Don Johnson from the Nash Bridges program is a whopping $18.3 million.

Don Johnson’s “Miami Vice” Earnings

Before playing the role of Nash Bridges, Don Johnson used to portray the character of “Detective Sonny” in Miami Vice. The show originally aired from 1984 to 1989 consisting of 5 seasons. Miami Vice’s first season ran for a total of 23 episodes and Don Johnson’s takings at that time were $35k an episode. Johnson worked with low pay for the second season as well. While on the other hand, the Magnum P.I. actor Tom Selleck was taking home $250k an episode. After the conclusion of 2nd season, Don Johnson refused to return for the 3rd as he felt his stipend is “too low”. The studio offered him a hike from $35k an episode to $38.5k per episode.

However, Don stated (by taking the show’s popularity into consideration) that he would not work for less than $100k an episode. The maker tried to replace Don’s character on the show but eventually ended up filing a case against the actor alleging him of breaking the contract. Before the case could start, the makers and Don Johnson agreed to a settlement. The details of the settlement haven’t been disclosed. Don Johnson’s salary for the first two seasons of Miami Vice (which consisted of 23 episodes each) was $805k per season.

Don Johnson and “Nash Bridges” Lawsuit and Settlement

After the conclusion of any show, the makers still make money by lending the syndication rights to various networks and digital platforms. In many cases, the makers make more money from the show’s syndication than from the original run. As you have already read that Don Johnson served as one of the producers of the show “Nash Bridges” and thus he is entitled to the profits generated from the show’s syndicated run. According to our reports, Don Johnson is entitled to 50% of revenue generated by Nash Bridges’ re-runs.

However, in 2010, Don Johnson filed a case against “Rysher Entertainment” (which is one of the producers of the show) accusing the production company of not paying him the money due. Johnson claimed in the court that he is entitled to receive 50% of the profits of the syndicated run, but Rysher Entertainment hadn’t paid him. As a result, the court ordered Rysher Entertainment to pay Don Johnson a sum of $23.2 million as compensation. Rysher tried to change the verdict and eventually in 2013 ended up paying Don Johnson $19 million.

Don Johnson Real Estate

The American actor made some amazing real estate purchases during his lifetime. Don Johnson is the owner of a 17-acre ranch. As per records, the ranch is situated in Aspen, Colorado and the actor got into trouble in 2008 for not paying the mortgage for the property. It is reported that the amount was a whopping $10.6 million in 2006. A day before the foreclosure of Johnson’s Aspen ranch, he cleared his debt by paying the bank $14.5 million in May 2008. Then in 2013, Don purchased a farm in the town of Montecito, California. The actor paid over $12.5 million for it and later sold the place for $14.9 million in 2014.

Don Johnson Early Life

The American actor, Don Johnson hails from Flat Creek, Missouri, United States, and was born on the 15th of December 1949 to Fredie Wayne Johnson and Nell Johnson. Fredie used to earn money by working on a farm, while Nell supported her family by working as a beautician. Don Johnson’s parents were in their teens when he was born i.e, Fredie was 19 years old and Nell was 16. When Don was 6 years old his family moved to Wichita, Kansas, where they led a poor life. Don Johnson completed high school at Wichita South High School.

During his time at Wichita High School, Don Johnson’s in theater and acting peaked, and eventually, by his senior year, Don started to perform at school and in theater plays. Don Johnson passed high school in 1967 and enrolled at Kansas University, where he took theater as his major. He left the University a year later and joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, California.

Don Johnson Relationships and Marriages

Johnson has had a colorful youth as he was married 5 times. If any person has been married 5 times, then one can imagine how many relationships he might have had in his youth. Don Johnson’s first and second marriages were to “unnamed women” and on top of this, the union lasted for a few days. Johnson married his first wife in 1968, and it came to an end in a few days. According to the actor, she was a dancer. Don’s second marriage was (according to him) a “rich bimbo” in 1973 and this marriage too shared the same fate as the actor’s past one.

Before marrying the rich bimbo, Johnson used to live with a musician named, Pamela Des Barres in 1971. Later in 1973, Don Johnson started seeing Melanie Griffith, who was 15 years old at that time. Then in January 1976, the pair got married and started living separately in July. Melanie and Don went their separate ways in November 1976. In 1980, Johnson was in a relationship with Sally Adams, and from 1981 to 1985, he was in a relationship with Patti D’ Arbanville.

During their relationship, the pair welcomed a son named, Jesse Wayne Johnson in 1982. After this, Don Johnson went on to date personalities like Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand, Penelope Ann Miller, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Uma Thurman, etc. Then finally in 1999, Don Johnson married Kelly Phleger and welcomed 3 children.

Conclusion

Don Johnson has had many roles throughout his career (and so did romantic partners). The actor was last seen playing the role of “Richard Drysdale” in Knives Out in 2019. He is going to have roles in multiple upcoming films namely Rebel Bridge, Shriver, High Heat, and Unit 234. The release dates of these movies are yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions About Don Johnson

1. What is Don Johnson worth? A. The American actor, Don Johnson net worth is $50 million as of this year. 2. How old is Don Johnson? A. Don Johnson was born on 15 December 1949 and is currently 72 years old. 3. How many times has the American actor, Don Johnson marry? A. Don Johnson has been married 5 times and has had relationships with numerous celebrities in his youth. 4. How tall is actor Don Johnson? A. The Nash Bridges actor, Don Johnson height is 5 feet and 9 inches.