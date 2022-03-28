Many people buy at Dollar General store as they sell their goods at cheap prices. Since the shops offer a wide variety of products, people consider it as a one-stop-shop. What if the products you bought are damaged? Or You are not satisfied with the product? You need a hassle-free return policy. Does Dollar General have it? If yes, how shall you return the product? Well, I have answers to your questions regarding the dollar general return policy. I have collected and drafted the information you require. Continue reading the article to see what information I have for you.

What Is Dollar General?

The Dollar general corporation owns around, 18000+ Discount stores in the mainland of the USA. The company was started by a father and son who lived in Scottsville Kentucky. The stores sell products at lower prices when compared to other normal retailers. It sells a wide variety of products. It includes groceries, sanitary products, medicines, toiletries, cosmetics, snacks, beverages(both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), seasonal products, and many more. Currently, the company is being led by, the chief executive officer, Jeffery Carl Owen. Millions of Americans are now customers of Dollar general.

Dollar General Return Policy in 2022

According to the Dollar General Return Policy, you can return the item you bought within 90 days of your purchase. This applies to both in-store and online purchases. Thereafter, you would receive your refund. However, there are two ways of refunding according to which you would receive the refund as an amount or as a gift card. If you want a detailed explanation regarding the Dollar General Return Policy, continue reading.

How Do I Return the Product to Dollar General?

Generally, Dollar General adopts two policies for two kinds of customers. The customer who bought an item in-store has a different return policy when compared to who bought the item on the website. Therefore, people who bought the item by visiting the store in person should again go to that store. You should contact the staff up there, they would begin your refunding process. On other hand, the people who purchased the product online should contact customer services. They would guide you from there. Later, you would receive a unique Returns Authorization number.

After receiving the number, pack the item you purchased, either in the original packing or others. Now add the billing name, order number, and your address with the package. Lastly, ship it back to the address that was provided to you by the customer service.

What if I Don’t Have the Receipt?

It is incredibly important for you to possess the payment receipt if you need a hassle-free refund. The staff at Dollar General would demand your receipt if you are going to return the product. If you don’t have you will not get the refund amount Still, you can return the product and get a Dollar General gift card or exchange the product with another alike product. The product you are buying in exchange should be of the same value as the product you are returning. It can be lesser too, but not higher.

How Long Do I Have Before I Return the Product to Dollar General?

As I mentioned earlier, you have 90 days before you return the product you purchased. Make sure that the product is in good condition. The staff present at the store would inspect the product. If they find it can be sold again, they would accept it. However, if there are damages, you may have to convince the staff a bit. If your explanation is reasonable, they might accept the product as it is. In case, they are not convinced with your point, you will be left with an exchange option. You can buy alike products.

In the case of online purchases, Dollar General gives you 90 days before you return the product. Still, there are conflicts regarding the return period when it comes to online purchases. Please check this out with the customer care service.

What if I Returned the Product After 90 Days?

The Dollar General Return Policy does not permit refunds for products that are returned after 90 days. The best option for you to do is exchange them for identical products. Some of the electronic products that you can return are Compact Discs, DVDs, etc.

Can I Return Damages or Defected Products to Dollar General?

Sure. If you received the product in damaged condition, you can return it and get a refund. In order to return, you have to get in touch with Customer services within 30 days from the date of delivery. In addition to a refund, you will be able to get back your return shipping charges as well. If you need more information regarding this, contact Dollar General via 877-463-1553. Be ready with your product’s order number and item number. They may ask for this information for confirmation. You would’ve received this information via a confirmation email. In case, the product is heavily damaged, make sure to contact customer care immediately. You can use the same contact number for this too.

The customer care would give you the required information, or they would connect with you to someone who has a clear idea about the policy. Follow their instruction carefully.

What Items I Cannot Return to Dollar Channel?

There are a few items that you cannot return to Dollar Channel that are bought either in-store or at Dollargeneral.com. For example, alcoholic beverages whose seal is broken cannot be returned. Furthermore, tobacco-related products such as cigarettes cannot be returned even if the seal isn’t broken. Refund as gift cards and prepaid cards are also not available for tobacco-related products.

Other than these two categories of products, other items are usually accepted. However, they should be in good condition. All the accessories you received with that product should be returned. Some machinery products would come along with an instruction manual. In that case, pack it along with the product and parcel it to them.

How to Pack the Product That I Would Be Returning?

When you are returning the product, you should make sure there are enough information and the product is protected from external impacts. Firstly, try the original packing through which you received the product. Try other packing material, such as a sturdy box, if the original packing is not available. Now completely seal it using tape. Attach the label that has all the necessary information. Now send the package through United Parcel Service(UPS). You can track your package via ups.com. You will have the option “Track my return” on that website. Using this, you can know the current location of the return package. At last, you will get to know if the parcel you sent had reached its destination.

What Are Some Rules and Restrictions While Returning Products to Dollar General?

There are certain dos and don’ts you have to follow. Firstly, the company prohibits you from returning the products that were bought online at any of its retail stores. Similarly, Dollar General will not accept products that were bought in-store at its online store. Secondly, attach the return form while shipping. Thirdly, Dollar General will not refund for gift-wrap and other alike charges. Lastly, while returning the item via parcel, pay the shipping charges. Cash on delivery is not accepted. Apparently, the company would be receiving thousands of products, hence it is better for you to ease them at this process.

Returning products can be hectic. Especially, if their return policy is strict. You need to know their policy well. This would ease you. Furthermore, the chances of refund increase. In this article, I have covered the ins and outs of the Dollar General Return Policy. There are two ways to return the product. I have given instructions for both ways. Additionally, I have cleared various doubts regarding policy. Visit the official website of Dollar general, if you need more information. If you have any doubt, contact customer care. I have given the customer care number above. I hope the information provided by me was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Dollar General Return Policy

1. Can I return the product I bought from an online Dollar General store at retail? No. Dollar general does not mix up the operations of their retail store and online store. As a result, you are expected to return the product to the online store only. You should parcel the product with the necessary details to the address mentioned by the customer care center. 2. What is the customer care number of Dollar General? The customer care number of Dollar General is 877-463-1553. You can contact them if you have any queries regarding returning the package. 3. Who is the founder of Dollar General company? The Dollar General company was founded by Cal Turner Sr and his father in the year 1939.