Ever think of the times you play treasure hunting games as a kid, I’m sure those were some fun times. Guess what, you can still do those activities, but it’s more of a scavenger hunt. If you ever want to experience that again while also saving a lot of money, then just go to Dollar general store. They have a penny policy on items that haven’t been sold and are just sitting on a shelf there. The policy dictates that if you find a product that hasn’t been purchased by anyone for a long time, then you can get that product for 1 cent.

That’s right, you can get that said product for just a single cent, talk about hitting a jackpot. If you are interested and want to know more about the penny policy at Dollar general, just continue reading the article. Who knows, maybe you can get a product for just a cent while also having fun.

What Is The Penny Policy At Dollar General?

Penny policy at Dollar general is nothing but pricing the old stock products at 1 cent so that their employees can pull them off the shelves. If you find a penny-priced product that wasn’t from the shelf by a store employee at Dollar general, then you only have to pay 1 cent for that product. It doesn’t matter what that product is, you’ll only be required to pay 1 cent.

I’d say it’s a genius strategy if you ask me. With the implementation of this policy, people will be more inclined to buy stuff at Dollar General, even if it is just to try out the scavenger hunt. The staff at dollar general will also remove the old stock and other penny items once a customer finds them on some shelf.

This fun policy was first implemented with the idea of giving employees and staff at Dollar General stores an incentive to remove old stock from the shelves in case they forget to take off some of them.

How do I identify the penny items at dollar general stores?

There are no specific discount offers or labels that identify the products as penny items. You’ll need to find products that are “out of season”. You see, Dollar General stores label its products as per each season they are to be sold in. So, if there’s a product that you find which is labeled for sale in winter when it is currently spring, then that product is mostly a penny item.

The labels for each season can be identified as follows:

Winter season – WI

Spring season – SP

Summer season – SU

Fall/Autumn season – FA

These are the labels for each season. If you find a product marked as “AU” while it’s winter, then just scoop that product as it is just 1 cent.

Employees may also forget to remove products labeled as “out of stock” on their assigned shelves, such products are also penny items. Symbols like circles, stars, ovals, and diamonds marked on the products indicate them as penny items. So, keep looking for these marks on the products stationed on the shelves.

What Products Do Dollar General Stores Sell?

Dollar General corporation offers a whole range of products at their chain of variety stores. The stuff sold at Dollar general stores is mostly essential items that you use in your daily life. With more than 18,200 stores across entire continental America, it would be redundant if they don’t have a wide variety of merchandise to offer.

Here’s the whole list of product segments offered at Dollar General:

Cleaning Supplies

Pet Supplies

Health

Personal Care

Beauty Products

Food & Beverage

Office and School Supplies

Household Essentials

Electronics

Baby Supplies

Toys

Clothing

Auto & Hardware

Outdoor Living Supplies

Garden Decor

Party Accessories

What Is The Dollar General Penny Master List?

Penny master list is not an official list of Dollar general. The penny list is nothing but a list that contains items or products that are sold for a penny. This list is generally put online by customers and others to inform them about the current products that you can buy for a cent. This list is constantly updated on the internet every few days.

Most retailers struggle to clear off the items on their shelves, but Dollar General had found a perfect way to deal with this problem. Although many retailers put out a clearance sale on old stock, no one does it better than Dollar General. Their penny policy has become a huge success for clearing off products without needing to throw them out.

Here are some websites that put penny master sheet:

The above-listed websites update regularly regarding the clearance sales at Dollar General stores. Take note that your local Dollar General may not have the same items that are put on for clearance sales as other branches.

Which Day Of The Week Is A Penny Day At Dollar General?

There is no fixed day as per Dollar general’s penny policy regarding penny day. But mostly Tuesdays are when penny sales occur. Penny sale days change during festive times, and it also depends on holidays.

If you are thinking of visiting a Dollar General store, then make sure to check all products present there. Penny items are typically only available for a couple of weeks at most. But items can also stay on shelves and be valid for up to 6 months. There are even some accounts of customers finding penny items even after a couple of years.

Does Dollar General Offer Coupons?

Yes, Dollar general does offer coupons at all of their stores. Every Saturday, dollar general offers “$5 off a $25 purchase”. You can only use these coupons on Saturdays. So, it’s best to go shopping on Saturday if you already have Dollar general coupons.

New discount schemes are also implemented from time to time, so it is better to check your local Dollar general stores for more information regarding this.

Does Dollar General Offer Digital Coupons?

They do offer digital coupons on Dollar general’s app or website. Just sign up for a dollar general account and receive the benefits. You can also sign up for an account in the store during checkout and the cashier will do the job for you, but remember that only when you complete the online process will your account be activated.

In your account, just sign up for Dollar general’s digital coupon program, and you’ll be receiving coupons regularly. Just redeem them during checkout at any Dollar general store. As per dollar general’s website, this program will enable you to also receive, view, and track receipts.

Also, dollar general gives you offers and coupons based on your shopping history. This coupon program saves you time as there would be no inconvenience of clipping coupons.

Pros And Cons Of Penny Policy At Dollar General

There are pros and cons both for customers and the stores at Dollar general. But let’s concentrate on Customers in this article

Pros

You’ll be able to receive products at dirt cheap prices.

It’s fun to hunt for Penny products at Dollar general stores.

Cons

In most cases, you wouldn’t receive products you wish to buy for a penny.

Since the penny products were meant to be removed from the shelves, items are most probably either expired or of old stock.

Conclusion

Dollar general’s penny policy is a brilliant move to increase traffic in its stores, while also an efficient way to get rid of the old stock. Instead of throwing out the old stock, this policy works as a great strategy for marketing the Dollar general brand.

Many retail stores struggle to clear off old stock from their stores. So, they resort to either throwing out or donating the items. Although they implement clearance sales for this old stock, not all of them are sold.

Penny policy also helps workers in the stores to locate items that they forget to remove from shelves.

Dollar general adopted this policy to stand out from its competitors, and it sure has worked well. Many people come to their stores in hopes of getting products cheaply, which in turn has increased the sales of Dollar General.

FAQs – Penny Policy At Dollar General

What is the penny policy at Dollar General? When the old stock at Dollar General stores that is meant to be removed from the shelves is not removed, then Dollar General’s penny policy states that those items can be sold for just a penny to customers who find them. In Which of Dollar General stores is the penny policy valid? Penny policy is valid in all of Dollar General’s 18,216 stores across The United States. But the penny products vary from each branch. Take note that it isn’t mandatory for penny items to be present in any of its stores. How long are penny items available? There is no fixed period on the availability of penny items at Dollar General. As long as the items are not taken down from shelves, they can be considered penny items. There are some cases where customers found items that were 2 years old.