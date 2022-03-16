You might have seen or heard about bounty hunters in movies, but today, we are going to tell you about a real-life bounty hunter. Yes, we are going to talk about Duane Lee Chapman or perhaps, you better know him as “Dog the Bounty Hunter”. Do you know? that Duane was serving sentence in a prison in Texas on the charge of unlawful murder. It was because of an incident where he captured an inmate trying to flee from prison, and was praised by a corrections officer. This influenced him deeply, and thus he decided to become a bounty hunter. In this post, you will read What is Dog the Bounty Hunter worth? How old is Dog the Bounty Hunter? And how much does Dog the Bounty Hunter make every year?.

What Is Dog the Bounty Hunter Worth?

The 69-year-old television personality, i.e. Dog the Bounty Hunter net worth is said to be $6 million. The hunter amassed his fortune by catching convicts. On top of this, his bank account exploded with cash, when he partnered with the A&E network and launched his show. The show was named “Dog the Bounty Hunter”, and it aired its first episode on the A&E network in August 2004. Dog the Bounty Hunter, focused on how Duane and his team captured wanted people. The show became successful, and it lasted for 8 seasons. Not only this, but after the cancelation of the show, Duane released multiple spin-off series.

Name Dog the Bounty Hunter Birth Name Duane Lee Chapman Net Worth $6 million Birthplace 12th February 1953, Colorado, U.S. Nationality American Age 69 years old Height 5Ft and 7In Weight 95 Kg (approximately) Profession TV Personality, Bounty Hunter Career 1973-Present

How Much Does Dog the Bounty Hunter Make?

Dog makes an impressive sum of $800k each year. If we consider his bounty hunting career, an average bounty hunter earns around $50k to $80k each year if he takes more than 100 cases. Coming to Dog the Bounty Hunter’s salary, it is estimated that he earns at least $150k each month.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Financial Losses

Though he made millions during his life, he also blew thousands of dollars, by winding up in legal issues. Also, his multiple marriages with women drained his bank account. On top of this, he spent a great deal of money on his sick wife. All the topics are explained in detail in the following sections.

Andrew Luster Capture

He did a great job by capturing Andrew Luster, who was on the run from the US government. Andrew was accused of molesting and drugging several women, and he fled the country, while the hearings were still going on. Duane along with his team of bounty hunters embarked on the mission to capture Andrew Luster. The group consisted of Duane, his son Leland Chapman and Tim Chapman. The group captured Andrew, but was taken into custody by the Mexican police. The officials suspected Duane and his son to be under the influence of drugs. After confirming about Andrew, he was handed over to California police, while the three were still in prison.

Later Duane’s wife Beth went to media and sparked public outrage for keeping Chapman and his team in prison. Later Dog and his team were released on bail, but they left the country without permission, thus becoming fugitives. After this, they were arrested by the U.S. Marshals. Mexican court demanded to hand over Dog and his team, as they left the country without permission, and on top of this bounty hunting is illegal in Mexico. Later the three were finally released on bail after paying a fine of $300k for Chapman and $100k for Leland and $100k for Tim. However, this was not all bad for Dog, as all these events made him a recognized figure in America. This in turn opened doors for Chapman to appear in many TV shows, and also start one of his own.

Lawsuit Over Racial Remarks

Last year, Dog was charged with a huge $1.3 million lawsuit for passing derogatory comments on skin color and also possessing a taser, and using it to burst his way into a house in search of Brian Laundrie. In addition to this, he was also accused of using inappropriate language. Due to this, the upcoming show of Duane, Dog Unleashed was canceled, by Unleashed Entertainment (which was going to air the show).

Furthermore, it was also reported that Duane sold materials that belonged to the “Dog Unleashed” program, and earned more than $100k in illegal profits. This resulted in the CEO of the network company, Michael Donovan filing a case and demanding $1.3 million for breaking the contract agreement. According to Donovan, Duane is not supposed to carry a Taser, as Duane was already been into prison in 1976 for killing. However, Dog has denied the allegations, and has stated that all the accusations are false.

Owing Money To Others

Duane has a long list of owing money to others. After the unfortunate passing of his wife Beth Chapman due to throat cancer, Duane received a bill from credit card companies. Duane’s wife owed money to not one, but two credit cards. One Mastercard had an unpaid amount of more than $73k while the other card had an unpaid sum of just $1k. In addition to this, Dog and his wife also owed more than $110k to the owners of their house in Hawaii. According to the owners Karen and Craig, Duane bought the house from them, which is worth $2.4 million. However, the TV personality had not paid his mortgages for several days, which rose to $110k.

Divorces and Medical Bills

Duane spent a fortune on paying alimony and child support to his former wives. He has been married 6 times out of which 4 ended in divorce, and he is the father of 12 children. So you can imagine, how much money he had to spend on raising his kids, and also giving alimony to his ex-wives. Unfortunately, he also had to spend thousands of dollars on his deceased wife Beth Chapman for her cancer treatment. Sadly, his wife passed away in 2019, after battling throat cancer. To make the matters worse, he was also diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism last fall, after Beth passed away.

Felony Kidnapping

Given that, Chapman is in the bounty hunting business, he got into trouble in 2003 in Puerto Valley. The heart of the matter is that, Duane was in Puerto Valley, when he was arrested by the police under “felony kidnapping” charges. When the matter went to court, Duane sued the lawyer, to which the latter replied with the same. Then in the year 2013, Dog was ordered to pay $880k in fine to the court. However, Duane never paid the fine, and it was left unpaid over the years, and gained interest. As per reports, Duane now owed $880,916 to the court with interest in 2021.

Early Life

Duane Lee Chapman is the child of Duane Chapman and Barbara Chapman. His father was a welder turned bail bondsman, and his mother, Barbara Chapman was a minister at a church and a Sunday school teacher. Just at the age of 15, Duane ran away from his house and joined a bike club called Devils Disciples. Later Duane and his friend were making a marijuana deal, when his friend shot Jerry Oliver in cold blood.

Duane was sent to prison in 1976 and was ordered to serve 5 years in Texas prison. However, Duane only serves 2 years, and was released in 1979 for good behavior, with a condition that Duane will not possess any firearms. During his time in prison, Duane Lee Chapman decided to become a bounty hunter.

Career

After getting cleared from the murder case, Duane embarked on his journey to capture convicts on the run. Back in 2003, he was all over the news for capturing Andrew Luster in June. However, he was arrested as it is prohibited to do bounty hunts in Mexico. Duane and his team were taken into prison, and were later released on bail. Unfortunately, Duane and his team left the state, which created more problems for them. The case went on for many years, and Duane was finally cleared of all charges in 2007. During these events, Duane got exposure, and he launched his show called “Dog the Bounty Hunter” in August 2004.

The show ran for 8 seasons and was discontinued in 2012. In the following year, CMT released a spin-off series called “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt”. The show focused on Beth, Duane, and his son Leland, and their adventures in capturing fugitives. The show came to an end in 2016. After this, another show called “Dog’s Most Wanted” was launched in 2019, but it was canceled just after a season.

Then Chapman was in the works of his upcoming show “Dog Unleashed” in 2021. Unfortunately, the show was canceled before it made it to the television screens, due to Chapman’s racial comments, and breach of contract with the Unleashed Entertainment company.

Personal Life

Duane Lee Chapman has had many marriages. He was first married to La Fonda Sue Darnell, in April 1972, and was divorced in October 1977. During this period the couple welcomed two children, Duane Lee II (1973) and Leland Chapman (1976). After his divorce from Fonda Sue, Duane married Ann Tegnell in August 1979. The couple had three children, Zebadiah (1980), Wesley (1980), and James Robert Chapman (1982). The couple parted ways in 1982, and Duane married Lyssa Brittain in the same year. The pair too had three children Barbara (1982), Tucker (1983), and Lyssa Rae Chapman (1987). The couple separated in 1991, and then he got married to Tawny Marie in 1992. Duane and Tawny marriage ended in 2002. Then he married Beth Chapman in 2006, and the couple remained married until Beth’s death in 2019. Last year, Duane got married for the 6th time to Francie Frane in September.

Conclusion

Duane Lee Chapman got inspired to become a bounty hunter, when he was praised by an official, for helping to capture a fleeing prisoner. He went on to capture fugitives and criminals. He was sent to jail when he captured Andrew Luster, who was next in the line to take over Max Factor (a cosmetics company). During his time in prison, he got exposure, and soon became a known figure in the country. After his release from prison, he launched his show, which became famous among the audience. He has been married 6 times and has 12 children. Is Duane is going to come back on TV screens again? only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How old is Dog the Bounty Hunter? A. Duane is now 69 years old. 2. How many children does Duane Chapman have? A. Duane Chapman is the father of 12 children. 3. How many times did Duane Chapman marry? A. Duane Chapman has been married for 6 times. 4. What is Dog the Bounty Hunter worth? A. Duane Chapman is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million.