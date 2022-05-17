Sam’s Club basically offers two types of membership, one is a club and another is a plus membership. Sam’s Club membership offers you numerous benefits and perks depending on the plan you chose which include free shipping, free curbside pickup, 2% cashback on qualifying orders, savings on pharmacy, optical, and fuel, instant savings, Sam’s Club MasterCard, complementary and add-on memberships, etc. Also, the membership comes with an expiry, and it has to be renewed. Now, you must be wondering whether Sam’s club membership renewal is done automatically or if you have to do it manually.

To know more about Sam’s club membership renewal, how to renew it, or is it renewed automatically, and the process for renewal, keep reading the article.

Does Your Sam’s Club Membership Renew Automatically in 2022?

Sam’s Club offers its members the choice to renew the membership automatically as well as manually when it expires. But if you are a new member, Sam’s club enrolls you for auto-renewal by default, though you can opt out of it anytime. If you are enrolled for an auto-renewal service, you may be charged $1 on renewal to make sure that your payment method is active and will be credited back to you after the renewal amount is debited. Also, you can renew it online, by visiting Sam’s Club, through phone or mail if you have not opted for auto-renewal.

Can You Auto-Renew Your Sam’s Club Membership?

The new users opting for Sam’s Club membership account either online or by visiting the store are enrolled for auto-renewal by default. Your credit or debit card details used at the time of opting for membership are saved for future transactions related to auto-renewal. Though you are enrolled for auto-renewal by default, you always have the option of stopping the auto-renewal service.

With Sam’s Club auto-renewal service, you will receive an email 2 weeks prior to your renewal date, which is just an update to inform you about the charge and the payment for renewal. Make sure your card is valid, and it has the required amount for the uninterrupted auto-renewal service.

Also, if you are an old member and not enrolled for auto-renewal, you can enroll yourself any time for the auto-renewal service at Sam’s club while updating or renewing it either online or at the store.

What Is the Cost of Renewing Your Sam’s Club Membership?

Sam’s Club offers two membership plans to its customer. One is the Club membership which costs you $45/year and the other is the Plus membership which is offered at $100/year. Plus membership includes all the Club membership’s benefits in addition to some extra benefits and perks.

If you want to renew your membership, Sam’s club only charges you with the membership amount and no extra charge while your renewal.

With the auto-renewal process, your account will be debited $1, this is just to check that your card is valid and active for performing a renewal transaction. Once, the membership renewal amount is debited from your account, which is either $45 or $100, your account will be credited with the $1 that was debited. That concludes that Sam’s club doesn’t charge any fee for renewing the membership.

What Is the Process of Renewing Your Sam’s Club Membership if Not Enrolled for Auto-renewal?

If you are not enrolled for auto-renewal for Sam’s membership and want to renew it manually, then you can do it by following any one of the processes mentioned below

Online Renewal of Sam’s Club Membership

If you don’t remember the renewal date, you can note it by logging in to your account at SamsClub.com through your Email ID and password. Once you know the date of renewal, you must log in to your Sam’s club account on the day of renewal and pay the membership amount.

You can pay the membership amount through Sam’s cash, saved cards, or you can even add new cards or new payment options while renewing your membership plan. You can even change your membership plan while renewing your plan. Additionally, the receipt for the purchase of your membership is available in your account under the purchase history.

In-store Renewal of Sam’s Club membership

Renewal of Sam’s Club membership at the store is very easy. You can renew your membership any time you visit the club. You can renew it at the membership desk if you have visited the club just for the renewal of membership.

If you have visited Sam’s club for shopping and have a few things in your cart, then you can also renew your membership at the checkout counter. You can ask the cash register to renew your Sam’s club membership plan by providing him with your required details. Make sure you visit the standard checkout and not the self-checkout if you want to renew your membership plan.

Renewal of Sam’s Club membership through Phone

To Renew your membership plan over the phone, you must be ready with a Sam’s club membership number that you can find on the membership card or on the left corner of your renewal statement.

If you have the membership with add-ons, you can call on 1-888-746-7726, to renew your membership plan.

In case of membership, without add-ons, you can call on 1-888-433-7267. In both cases, you have to provide the membership number, for any service such as renewal or a change in plan.

Renewal of Sam’s Club membership through Mail

The next and the least used renewal process is through the mail. Renewal through mail requires 14 days to process. You have to mail the membership details and the payment to the address mentioned on SamsClub.com, depending on your plan.

As, both the plans have different mail addresses, make sure you check your plan and send the mail on the correct address.

What Are the Different Benefits of Your Sam’s Club Membership?

Sam’s Club membership can save you a lot on your purchases with different benefits offered against both Club and Plus membership. The various benefits of Sam’s Club membership for both plans are explained below.

If you have a Plus membership, then you can get 2% cashback on many qualifying purchases up to $500 a year in addition to free shipping which is not offered to Club membership.

Also, if you want to save on optical as well as pharmacy bills, then you should go for Plus membership instead of Club membership.

Other benefits that are offered to both the Club and Plus members are free curbside pickup, instant saving, saving on fuel, Sam’s Club Mastercard, complementary and add-on memberships, and free service at the tire and battery center.

How Does One Cancel Their Sam’s Club Membership?

You can cancel your Sam’s Club membership at any point within the 12-month period of your membership. If you cancel the membership before it expires, you will be provided a refund of the remaining worth in the form of an e-gift card. You can use this e-gift card for shopping at Sam’s Club, SamsClub.com, Walmart, and Walmart.com.

To cancel your membership, you either have to visit the membership desk at Sam’s Club, or you can also cancel the membership by phone by calling (888) 746-7726.

What Are Some Negative Effects of Having an Expired Sam’s Club Membership?

Sam’s Club offers membership plans with the validity of 12 months. If your Sam’s club membership has expired, you may not get the benefits of the membership plan. Additionally, you may be asked to pay a 10% service charge on the purchase, just like the non-members.

If you are unaware of the expiration of your membership card, you can renew it at the membership desk before making any purchase to avoid the extra 10% service charge.

Conclusion

Sam’s Club enrolls the new members of the club for auto-renewal by default, which you can cancel at any time. Also, it offers its members the choice to renew the membership automatically as well as manually when it expires. Sam’s club doesn’t charge for the renewal of its membership, you just have to pay the membership amount. In the case of auto-renewal, it may debit $1 as a renewal fee just to ensure that your card is active and valid. This $1 is credited to your account once the renewal amount is debited and the membership is renewed.

In addition to auto-renewal, you can also renew your membership manually through the above-explained online process, by visiting Sam’s Club, by a phone call, or through the mail.

Furthermore, we have discussed various benefits of membership at Sam’s Club in addition to the process to cancel the membership.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

Does your Sam’s Club membership renew automatically? Yes, your Sam’s Club membership may renew automatically if you are a new user, as it enrolls the new users for auto-renewal by default. In case you are not a new user, you may have to activate the auto-renewal of the membership plan. Does Sam’s Club charge you for the renewal of membership plans? Sam’s Club doesn’t charge any amount as a fee for the renewal of membership plans. In case of auto-renewal, it may debit $1 to ensure that your added payment method is valid and active. Also, it may credit it back into your account, after the successful renewal of the membership. What are the different ways of Renewing Your Sam’s Club Membership if Not Enrolled for Auto-renewal? You can renew your membership through the online process by logging in to your account, by visiting the membership desk at Sam’s club, making a phone call, or through the mail.