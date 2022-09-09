In the land of capitalism, there are plenty of companies and businesses earning a fortune in the United States. Walmart is one such company that earns hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue every year. As the largest retailer in America, Walmart supercenters, and stores have a lot of products for sale. In addition to the products, the retailers also have many schemes and offers. If you want a new phone but don’t have enough money, then you can trade in your old phone. While there are many retailers that allow trading in old items for new ones, not many are sure if they can do that at Walmart. Most people assume that as the largest retailer in the world, it would be fairly simple to trade in your old electronics for new ones at its stores. So, Does Walmart trade in electronics? Read the article to know the answer.

Trading in your old electronics when buying new ones will not only save you money, but also help reduce electronic waste. With the growing inflation and gas prices, people are trying to save more money than they previously did. And purchasing something new or trading in old items is one way to do that. If you want to learn in detail about trading in electronics at Walmart, then read till the end.

Can You Trade in Products at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart does accept trade-ins for electronics. But it does not allow trade-ins for all electronics, in fact, there are 7 different types of electronics for which Walmart accepts trade-ins. The company had started accepting these trade-ins for some electronics not too recently as a part of their gadgets to gifts program. This program allows you to trade in your old electronics and get eGift cards. All you need to do to trade in is go to Walmart’s website, get a price evaluation for your device, and then ship to a Walmart location. Once you do that and everything checks out, then you will receive your eGift card with the trade-in value. The retailer has a different program for trading in mobiles.

What Electronic Items Can You Trade in at Walmart?

As I have said, there are only 7 types of electronics categories that you can trade in at Walmart. The trade-in value is different for each of those electronics. But in the end, the trade-in value entirely depends on the condition the device is in. Here’s a list of those 7 electronics items at Walmart.

Voice Speakers

MP3 Players

Wearables

Laptops

Cell Phones

Tablets

Video Game Consoles

These are the electronic devices that you can trade in at Walmart. But take note that you will not receive the trade-in value in cash, but as eGift cards. You need to enter the correct details regarding the device that you want to trade in. Based on its condition, you will get an estimated trade-in value.

Can You Trade in Televisions at Walmart?

No, Walmart does not accept trade-ins for television sets. They do not belong to any one of the 7 categories of electronics that you can trade in at Walmart. Although there are many people willing to trade in their near-perfect condition televisions, Walmart is not ready to accept them. One of the main reasons is that televisions are not as easy to carry as the other smaller electronics which are part of the program. Televisions are just too heavy and delicate for transportation. While Walmart can deliver televisions from your home, they do not pick them up for trade-ins. If you want to save money on getting a new TV, then sell the old one somewhere. But taking it for trading in for a new TV at a Walmart store is not an option.

Can You Trade in iPads at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart does take trade-ins for iPads. The most popular and well-known electronics brand is Apple. Nearly half the population in America has at least one Apple device with them. So, if you want to trade in your Apple iPad, then you can do it simply at your local Walmart. As of 2022. Walmart accepts trade-ins for 11 iPad models, starting from iPad 1. It means that there won’t be any hassle or complications arising regarding trading in your iPad at Walmart.

Does Walmart Trade-in Desktop Computers?

No, as of 2022, you cannot trade in your desktop computer at any Walmart location. Desktop computers are not a part of Walmart’s gadgets to gift cards program. Although Walmart does not accept trade-ins for desktop companies, it does accept laptop trade-ins. In fact, the retailer accepts trade-ins for laptops from 16 manufacturers or companies, including Apple, Lenovo, HP, Microsoft, Dell, etc. While laptops are easy to transport, it is harder than desktop computers as it is bigger and has various fragile components. So, if you ever want to replace your old laptop and get a new one, then you can just trade it in at your local Walmart as part payment for the new laptop.

Can You Trade in Your Mobiles at Walmart?

Yes, you can trade in your smartphones and mobile at Walmart. In fact, apart from the gadgets to gifts program, mobile phones are a part of a separate trade-in program at Walmart. The most sold and used electronics are smartphones, which is why Walmart has a separate program from them. The first one, is Walmart’s gadgets to gift cards program, while the other trade-in program for mobile phones is the ecoATM program. There are ecoATM kiosks at almost every Walmart location. At these ecoATM kiosks, people can trade in their phones and get cash in return. These ecoATM kiosks are a way for people to not only get trading and get cash, but also a way to reduce electronics waste.

Does Walmart Accept Video Game Console Trade-ins?

Yes, Walmart does accept trade-ins on video game consoles. Currently, the retailer accepts trade-ins for 3 major video game console brands for trade-ins, they are Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. Nearly 80% of gaming console sales are of these 3 brands. You can trade in almost any gaming console model as long as it is made by any of these 3 manufacturers. You cannot trade in older gaming consoles are some of the latest ones. While the old ones are considered vintage, the retailer has yet to add the newer brands and models to the gadgets to the gift cards program. If you want to replace your PS4 with a PS5, then you can trade in your PS4 at your local Walmart as part payment for a PS5.

How Much Can You Get for Trading in at Walmart?

How much can you get and what can you get depends on the device, brand, and model you are trading in at Walmart. As I have mentioned previously, the retailer only accepts trade-ins for 7 types of electronics. For example, you can trade in an $1800 Apple MacBook in good condition at Walmart and get up to $1,100 depending on the state of the device. As Apple is a reputable brand, you can expect to receive a good trade-in value. Whereas low-end devices like Fitbit Ace will only get a trade-in value of $1 or $2. If you want to know how much you can get by trading in your device at Walmart, then go to its gadget to gift cards exchange section on its website.

Conclusion

If you ever want to trade in your phone, laptop, smartwatch, or other such devices, then you can do it at your local Walmart. The retailer has a trade-in program called the gadgets to gift cards program. When you trade in electronic devices that are a part of this program, then the company will give you the trade-in value in the form of a Walmart gift card. You can trade in electronics from 7 categories. Walmart accepts trade-ins for Apple iPads, video game consoles, laptops, speakers, stereos, etc. But you cannot trade in bigger electronics products like televisions, desktop computers, etc. That is the limit to how much you can trade in at your local Walmart.

There is another separate way you can trade in mobile phones at Walmart, and it is through eco ATM kiosks. Almost every Walmart location has an ecoATM kiosk, where you can trade in your old phone for cash. But remember that this trade-in option is only for mobile phones. So, if you ever think of getting a new phone or laptop, then you can trade in your old ones at Walmart as part payment.

