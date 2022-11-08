Does Walmart Take Used Oil & Used Oil Filters? – Everything You Need to Know

If you are a responsible citizen, you will have a hard time getting rid of used Oil and Oil Filters. Safe disposal of products like used oil and filters will definitely reduce the ongoing destruction of the environment. Every section of human society should take an oath to preserve the environment. As a Public, you can only submit the used oil to a company that can get rid of it without harming the natural ecosystem. Do you think Walmart is one such company? Does Walmart Take Used Oil & Used Oil Filters? You will get to know this after reading this article.

Will Walmart accept Used Oil and Used oil filters?

You will be able to give the used oil and oil filters to a Walmart store that has an Auto Care Center. Walmart will not demand any fee from you for this. It allows you to give any amount of used motor oil less than 5 gallons (ca. 19 l) in a day. Make sure that the moral is not contaminated. If you want alternative options, you have AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts. There is much to discuss in the case of motor oils and Walmart. Continue to scroll down if you want to know more about Walmart and the process of returning.

What Are the Types of Oils That Walmart Accepts?

The Auto Care Centers at Walmart stores accept all types of motor oils. The motor oils belonging to different brands are either disposed of or recycled at Walmart. However, this is restricted to motor oils only. Walmart will not recycle or dispose of other types of oils or fluids such as power steering fluid, radiator fluid, and brake fluid. Even in the case of Motor oil, Walmart will not accept it if it is contaminated with other fluids. Contamination of oil will incur a financial loss for Walmart will not be able to recycle Walmart apps. Store the used motor oil in unused and new storage tanks.

Should You Pay Any Fee for Walmart to Accept Used Oil and Oil Filters?

Currently, Walmart does not collect any fee for using used oil or used oil filters. Moreover, Walmart has the option of recycling the motor oil given by the customers and monetizing it by selling it for a low price. At the end of the day, Walmart helps you get rid of used motor oil and earn from it at the same time.

How Can I Return the Used Oil and Oil Filters to Walmart?

The first step is to locate a Walmart store that also has an Auto Care Center. If you don’t know how to locate one, you can use the “Walmart Store Finder” search tool. Check out when the Auto Care Center is open and drive your way to the center along with the used oil. Once you reach the destination, inform the employee that you have some used oil, and you want to safely dispose of it.

The employee at the center will give you a form that will require your signature. After getting your signature, he will take a look at the oil and oil filter you have brought and obtain it from you. The oil will be collected along with the container. This is because Walmart doesn’t want to dump the oil into its oil storage without checking for contamination. If the oil present in the storage gets contaminated, it would become difficult for Walmart to recycle.

What is the Amount of Oil That Walmart Accepts From Its Customers?

The Auto Care Center at Walmart can only recycle a limited amount of used oil. Hence, it has capped the amount of used oil a customer can return. As of now, a customer is allowed to give around 5 gallons (ca. 19 l) of used oil in a day. If you have more than 5 gallons (ca. 19 l) of oil, you can give it to Walmart in the following days. However, you can dispose of more than 5 gallons a day, if you approach different Walmart stores that have an Auto Care Center.

What Are Some Other Places Where You Can Transfer the Used Oil and Oil Filters?

Walmart is a great place to get rid of your used oil and oil filters. Moreover, it is too easy to find a Walmart store. However, there are chances that the Walmart store near your place doesn’t have an Auto Care Center. While encountering such situations, we should know the other places that accept used oil and oil filters.

The alternative options for Walmart’s “Auto Care Center” are other automotive service stations, quick lube centers, and repair facilities. Apart from this, you can also visit AutoZone and Auto Parts. The last two locations I mentioned will always accept used oil and eliminate them without causing any harm to the surroundings.

There is also an option to search if there are any facilities that dispose of your used motor oil near your location. Visit the website Earth911 and you will see a box where you will be asked to enter your zip code. After entering the Zip code, you will be able to find the nearest facility where you can give your used oil and filter system. You will get more than one option where you can give your used motor oil. Choose the one which is nearest to you that accepts both used motor oil and used oil filter.

Is It Possible to Reuse the Used Motor Oil for Other Purposes?

You cannot dispose of the used motor oil normally as you do with other trash. This is because of the environmental hazard the used motor oil can cause. At the same time, you may feel that you are not utilizing the value of the motor oil completely. Fortunately, there are a few ways through which you can exploit motor oil completely.

Refurbish Leather goods

Do you have any products in your home that used leather? If you have, you can apply the used oil for cleaning and softening the leather fragment. For example, you can coat your leather shoe with used motor oil and stretch for a brief period of time. Once you dab the oil, you will see clean and lustrous shoes. You can refurbish so many leather goods that you have in your house.

Heat Fuel

Did you know that you can burn used motor oil? Well, this application will not help you under normal circumstances. However, when you are stuck in a remote location, and you are freezing, the used motor oil will give you warmth. You may never face this situation in your life. However, this is a life hack you can always remember.

Endurance is a problem with wooden tools. Especially, the garden tools made up of wood will start decomposing soon. With the help of oil, you can delay this process. Uniformly apply the motor oil you have with you, and it will make wood less vulnerable to the environment. At the same time, you can use the motor oil bolts present in the hardware. Motor oil will extend the life expectancy of hardware by preventing its parts from getting rusted.

Lubrication

This is a key application of Motor Oil, and it can be used in various places. For example, you can apply it on grill hinges, door hinges, and many other places in the home. If you have a bicycle, the motor oil will act as a lubricating agent on the chains. The motor oil will also increase the efficiency of the chainsaw. Finally, if you don’t have lubricating oil in your household, you can use motor oil as an alternative.

Final Thoughts

When you want to achieve more than one thing at the same time, you have to visit Walmart. The wide range of services offered by Walmart is the key reason. Of course, Walmart is not your one-stop destination. Nevertheless, it is one of the best places for you to dispose of your motor oil and used oil filter. You will not be charged any fee for this, and Walmart will take complete responsibility for getting rid of the used oil you return. One disadvantage of Walmart’s Auto Care Center is the limit it has set. On a maximum, it allows a person to return 5 gallons (ca. 19 l) only. When you want to return a huge volume of oil, this could be a disadvantage. Hence, the best way to get rid of more than 5 gallons of used oil is to head to a local Auto Shop.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Walmart Take Used Oil & Used Oil Filters?

1. Will AutoZone take used oil and used oil filters? Yes. Besides the Auto Care Center at Walmart centers, AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts are the better alternatives for you to submit motor oil. 2. Will Walmart take more than 5 gallons of used oil from a person? Yes. However, it will not take it all at once. Based on the day limit, Walmart may take 5 gallons from a person each day. For example, if you have 15 gallons of used oil, you have to wait for 3 days. 3. Is it possible to use Used Oil as fuel? Surprisingly, The answer to this question is “Yes”. Motor oil which is primarily a Lubricant is a combustible product. However, it cannot be used to run any vehicle. Instead, used oil will burn and can be a good alternative for firewood. 4. Where should you give your used oil or used oil filter at Walmart? The Auto Care Center is the one that accepts used oil and used oil filters at Walmart stores.