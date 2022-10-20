Just like digital payments, there are many financial services providers who offer credit cards. People choose the services which they find compatible with their spending. The target customers of Walmart use the credit cards of various companies. CareCredit is also one among them. We all know that Walmart accepts payments made using credit cards. However, Does Walmart Take CareCredit? What is the credit card policy of Walmart? You will find answers to this question once you complete reading this article. You will also find various other details about the accepted payment methods of Walmart.

Can I Use CareCredit at Walmart?

If you are having a CareCredit credit card, or you are planning to buy one, getting to know if it can be used at Walmart stores could be useful to you. Good news for the CareCredit users as Walmart stores present in different locations do accept the payment made via CareCredit. You can use it for purchasing Health and wellness-related products from the store. However, you will not be able to use it online. In other words, you can neither buy Health products nor get services related to them on Walmart.com. Additionally, if the item you are buying is not covered, you will have to use a different payment method. I will further expand on the usage of CareCredit at Walmart in this article.

Will I Be Able to Use CareCredit at All Walmart Locations?

In short, the answer is “No”. Walmart is selling its products and provides various services to the people. You have Walmart in-store, gas stations, a vision center, and an online merchandise platform (Walmart Website). Among the above-mentioned places, there will be no barrier if you use CareCredit Walmart in-stores and Vision center. However, you will not be able to use the card at Walmart gas stations and on the Walmart website. In some cases, payment made using CareCredit may be rejected at Walmart Vision center as the optometrist have their own insurance providers.

What Products Can You Buy at Walmart Stores Using CareCredit?

If you know the list of products that you can purchase using your CareCredit at Walmart store, you will not face any problems or restrictions while purchasing. The CareCredit card allows you to purchase products related to healthcare, and it also covers the expenses that occur when you use healthcare services at Walmart. A wide range of health and wellness products can be purchased from Walmart using your CareCredit credit card. Below are some product categories that CareCredit covers for its clients who purchase at Walmart stores.

Those are,

Pharmacy (prescriptions, pet medicine, deductibles, prescription, and co-pays)

Over-the-counter (medicine for cold and flu, allergy relief, and pain relievers)

Baby essentials (baby books, formula, car seats, teethers, diapers, and toys)

Optical (sunglasses, eye drops, lenses, frames, and reading glasses)

Health and beauty products/services (personal care, hair care, and dental care)

Walmart Care clinic products and services (immunizations, lab testing)

Walmart has thousands of products in its catalog, and the number of products you can buy at Walmart is larger than the list I have provided above. To be sure if you can buy a product using CareCredit, give a call and inquire about it from the nearest Walmart store.

How Should I Use My CareCredit Card While Checking Out From Walmart?

Walmart has simplified the process of credit card payment, and you can easily check out using your CareCredit Card. When you are choosing the self-checkout option at Walmart, scan all the items that you have added. Now, immediately use your CareCredit credit card. When you use it, all the items related to health, wellness, and personal care that are qualified by CareCredit will be paid. For the products that are not covered under CareCredit, you have to use alternative payment methods that Walmart accepts. You are free to select cash, debit card, or even a digital payment service. You will be able to use this credit card while checking out from the regular checkout station as well.

What Are the Healthcare Services That You Can Get at Walmart?

Only people who are Walmart customers for a long time will know the wide range of healthcare services it offers. However, all Walmart healthcare services will not be available at all stores. The range of healthcare services offered at Walmart stores varies from one store to another. Nevertheless, here is the list of healthcare services that Walmart offers as a whole.

Fitness

Nutrition

Health insurance education

X-rays

Counseling

Optometry

Health screenings

Primary care

Dental

Labs

Hearing

If you take a look at the above list, you will come to know that Walmart is providing basic healthcare services. For healthcare services provided by experts, you cannot rely on Walmart.

Will I Be Able to Purchase From Walmart.com Using CareCredit?

As of now. Walmart is not ready to accept CareCredit payments made for products that were purchased online. Hence, you cannot use a CareCredit card at Walmart.com or mobile application. The CareCredit users have the eligibility to use the credit card for purchases made at Walmart in-stores only. The reason for this is unknown, and CareCredit hasn’t released any statement regarding this as well. Usually, CareCredit will give clarification on its website, and in this case, it has not posted any clarification.

Will Walmart Accept the Products That You Purchased Using CareCredit?

When you are using an unconventional payment method, suspicion about the acceptance of product return arises. It is natural and people should raise the question. Similarly, you may have doubts with respect to products bought at Walmart using CareCredit. Fortunately, you will be able to use return the healthcare products to Walmart and get a full refund. Irrespective of the payment method, Walmart accept product return from customers. So, if you wish to return a product you purchased using CareCredit, you may meet the Walmart associates present at the Customer service desk. However, don’t forget to carry your CareCredit card when you are returning the product.

What is a CareCredit Card?

CareCredit is one of many financial services that are used by a significant number of people. Since numerous people use CareCredit cards, Walmart has included them in the list of approved payment methods. However, Walmart accepts payment from CareCredit with some restrictions.

This CareCredit card is particularly used by people who want to manage their expenses for medical treatments and procedures. CareCredit allows people to pay the money in installments, usually monthly payments. At the same time, you can also use the CareCredit card as a Healthcare credit card, which allows you to buy health and wellness products. Some of the healthcare services that are covered by the CareCredit card include hearing care, vision care, veterinary, LASIK, dentistry, and dermatology. There are chances of CareCredit increasing the list of healthcare services it renders in the future.

The number of providers and retail chains that accept CareCredit can blow your mind. According to a report, more than 225,000 providers are accepting CareCredit cards.

Final Thoughts

People have largely benefited from both Walmart and CareCredit. Since now both Walmart and CareCredit have joined hands to help the clients, customers are finding it easy to purchase at Walmart and make payments using CareCredit. The range of healthcare services that Walmart offers is reaching more number of people as it recognizes the clients of CareCredit. As a client of CareCredit, you can visit Walmart for any basic healthcare services. At the same time, you will find almost all the healthcare and wellness-related products sold by Walmart at its stores. It is unfortunate that one cannot use CareCredit on the online platform of Walmart. A huge number of online purchases who are also CareCredit clients would have benefited if CareCredit payment was possible at Walmart.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Does Walmart Take CareCredit?

1. Does Walmart offer dental care services in its stores? Dental service is one among the wide range of healthcare services available at Walmart stores. After using dental service at a Walmart store, you can use your CareCredit card for clearing the bill. 2. Can I purchase Optical items from Walmart and pay using CareCredit?

Yes. In addition to Optical items, Baby essentials can also be purchased from a Walmart store using a CareCredit card. 3. Can I use CareCredit at Walmart gas station? One cannot use CareCredit for checking out at Walmart.com and Walmart gas station. Always carry cash or another credit/debit card with you.