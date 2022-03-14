Did you know that 46.9% of the US population in 2021 uses iPhones, according to Statista reports? If you are looking for an approximate number, there are about 118 million iPhone users in the country. That’s a pretty big number which means people love the iPhone and the kind of features and services they offer.

Does Walmart Take Apple Pay

So you might think that their services like Apple pay would work everywhere and in every store. Hate to break your bubble, but they don’t. One of those places is Walmart and all its stores across the country. This is a bummer because Walmart is a huge multinational retail corporation and has 240 million every week in the world. In the US alone, the retail giant has 4,743 stores in multiple states.

In every store in every state, customers do not have the option to use Apple Pay. Huge brands and corporations are known to provide good service to their customers and are always working hard to meet their demands/requirements. So there should be a good reason as to why there is no option to pay with Apple Pay in Walmart. Well, let us find out.

Why Walmart Doesn’t Accept Apply Pay?

There are a plethora of reasons why Walmart doesn’t accept Apple Pay. One major difference is that the payment technology is different from the one Apple uses. Apple pay uses near-field communication(NFC) for payments whereas Walmart uses QR code technology. So that is the main reason why Walmart doesn’t take Apple pay at their stores.

This isn’t the case just with Apple, others like Google Pay and Samsung Pay also use the same technology hence their mode of payment is also not accepted. It is one of the issues that many customers of Walmart have had for some time now. We can also give you a few other reasons as well.

Apple Takes Processing Fee

Yep! That’s right. Apple takes some amount of processing when you make a transaction. While Apple doesn’t directly take that processing fee, it does so from the card issuer’s side. Due to this, Walmart’s profit share is affected depending on the card. Some cards charge a low processing fee while others charge a bit high.

Sometimes this processing fee has to be paid by the customers, and we all know how that goes. Hence to avoid this pickle, the retail corporation decided to avoid accepting Apple Pay altogether.

Walmart Has its Own Pay App

Why would Walmart want to use other multinational corporation’s pay app when they have their own. Walmart has a digital wallet of its own to provide its customers an option to make payments. The retail saw the opportunity to cut its competition in the digital wallet so it doesn’t allow any kind of digital wallet payment and not just Apples’.

So now when you shop at Walmart, you have to download their Walmart Pay app and connect your card to it. Then generate the QR code and scan it to make the payment on your purchases.

Brand Competition

When you have a competitor in the market that provides the same services as yours then you have trouble. If Walmart needs to establish its Walmart pay app and become a dominant player in the digital wallet market, then it needs to crush its competition. When it can control and compel their customers to use only their pay app and restrict others then they are definitely going to do that.

Well, that’s another reason why it doesn’t Apple pay or any other in their stores. So now when you go to Walmart, you are only gonna use their pay app, and that is what the corporation wants all along. At the end of the day, it’s their business too.

There are a few other payment methods that they don’t accept. COD(Cash on Delivery), Purchase orders, FSA cards, other merchant gift cards, International Credit cards, etc are a few of those unacceptable options.

So What Other Payment Options Does Walmart Accept?

You do not have to be worried about Apple Pay not being acceptable because there are many other options. The digital wallet option is limited only to Walmart app pay but we are gonna list out the options that you have for payment at Walmart.

We all have credit cards, MasterCard, Visa, or an American Express cards. Use them for checkouts at Walmart counters.

Go with the universally accpeted and old school cash option. They also accept Walmart gift cards, money orders, and checks in their checkout windows.

If not credit card, you might at least have a Debit/ATM card or even a check card. Payment with Walmart Money Card is also acceptable.

Payment with PayPal, eGift cards, Chase Pay, Amex Express checkout options are also available in Walmart.

Can You Make Payments With iPhone at Walmart?

It’s not like, iPhones are completely useless they can still be used to make payments at Walmart, just not with Apple Pay. Since most of the population of the US prefer iPhones, the Walmart Pay app is available for iOS as well. So you can still make contactless payments with your iPhone.

Now, all you have to do is go to your iPhone’s app store and download the Walmart Pay app. This app is also available for Android devices. After downloading the app on your iPhone, add your card(s) to the app’s wallet. Scan from your iPhone’s WalmartPay app and make payments.

It also works in their gas stations. Remember, Walmart Pay and Walmart app are different things. The former is only useful to make payments by adding your card details. The latter, the Walmart app, is something that you can use to shop online, just like the Amazon app.

Benefits of Apple Pay

On October 20, 2014, Apple launched its contactless patent app, Apple Pay. This app was meant to provide iPhone users with an easier way to make payments from anywhere without the need for cash. You can use this Apple Pay app on iPhones, iPad, Mac, and Apple watches. Since this service is available in 20 countries from all the continents, many businesses and stores accept payment from this app.

Apple is also known to provide high features and services for their products, which is also the reason many people prefer their products. The company did put a lot of effort to provide their customer with some of the best digital wallet features through Apple Pay. Let’s check what they are.

Secruity is one such feature that Apple products are synoymous with. Since it is a digital payment app, you can expect enhanced security.

Fast payments are cruicial for a digital wallet becasue no like to wait for minutes at a store counter. With this app, you get one-click payments.

The app is also easier to use and provides a simple user interface so users don’t face any difficulty.

There’s also a recurring payment option for more faster payments, where yuo don’t have to fill in every paymetn detail all the time.

Apple doesn’t charge any transaction fee to customers using the Apple Pay app.

Benefits For Merchants

In the year 2020, the United States saw mobile payments worth $130.36 billion according to Statista. Most younger people prefer to use mobile payments rather than cash or card payments since they are easier. So, many merchants have been adding this option for their customers to pay through Apple Pay. This helps them.

Easy payment option means more customers.

The cash flow is easier since Apple Pay directly sends the payment to merchant’s account.

Apple Pay’s features liek PayNearMe allows customers to make payment to their customer’s and have all the transaction/billing data on their device.

Common Issues with Apple Pay

While Apple Pay comes with lots of features and advantages, it also has its cons. One major issue with the app is that it is not an acceptable mode of payment everywhere. As mentioned earlier, Apple Pay uses NFC and some stores like Walmart use QR codes instead. So Apple pay doesn’t work there, and any other store that doesn’t use an NFC terminal.

One other thing that we mentioned in the previous sections is that Apple charges its customers through card issuers. This is something no other digital wallets do and is something not every user will be able to accept. Many users have also reported having been troubled with bugs in the app.

Some say that Apple pay doesn’t work ad their transaction isn’t possible. While the company keeps on releasing updates to fix such issues, it still doesn’t look good on their part.

Wrapping Up

If you didn’t know the Apple Pay restriction in Walmart, now you know. Read the article and you will find the answer to the question “Does Walmart accept Apple Pay?” and a few other things. Even though Apply Pay doesn’t work there, there are plenty of other options which we explained in the earlier sections. Do check it out.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What stores use Apple Pay? Stores like Dunkin Doughnuts, Disney, Best Buy, Gamestop, Costco, Staples, and many others allow Apple Pay payments. Can you use Apple Pay at Walmart? No, Walmart doesn’t take Apply pay for paying for stuff at their stores. What are other apps like Apple Pay? There’s Walmart Pay, Google Pay, Paypal, Samsung Pay, Square wallet, etc. These are other alternatives for Apple Pay. Except for Walmart Pay, others also have NFC terminals for payment. Does Kroger and Target take Apple Pay? Target allows payment through Apple Pay, but Kroger doesn’t.