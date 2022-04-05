Here is a situation for you. You need stamps urgently to post something, you know that the post office is going to be too crowded, and you will have to wait in a long line for a very long time to get a few stamps. So, you do not want to visit a post office. You see that there is a Walmart store near your house, but you are wondering whether they sell stamps or not? Well, you came to the right place as we are going to answer your question of whether Walmart sells stamps or not? We will also be answering a few related questions, such as, how many stamps you can buy at a time? If there are any offers and discounts on stamps, etc. So, without further ado, let us begin. Can you find a Coinstar Kiosk at Walmart? Please take a closer look here.

Does Walmart Sell Stamps?

Yes, Walmart does sell stamps in their stores. They not only sell stamps in their outlets, but they also sell them online on their official website. Walmart sells Forever and First Class US Postage stamps in all of their locations. The stamps can be purchased individually, or they can be purchased as a pack of 20. The stamps can be purchased during their normal working hours or on the weekends or holidays. The cost of these stamps can range from $0.55 to $91.

What Are the Different Kinds of Stamps That Are Available at Walmart?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, Walmart sells Forever and First Class US Postage stamps. The designs of these stamps vary depending on the season. There are certain designs that are available throughout the year, such as the US Flag design. The seasonal designs are different for different seasons, and their designs depend on the time of the year and also on the location of the particular Walmart store. Have you heard about Walmart Closing its stores? Check out all about it right here.

What Are a Few of the Pros and Cons of Buying Stamps at Walmart?

When it comes to the advantages of buying stamps at Walmart, you can find many reasons why you should buy your stamps from there. Buying stamps at Walmart is a much better option than going to your post office, as post offices are always crowded, and it is almost impossible to get stamps without waiting in a long line. Another reason to buy stamps at Walmart is that their prices are pretty cheap. You can get stamps anywhere from $0.55 to $91. Walmart stamps also come in different designs and sizes, so you have a wide range to select from. These designs are different for different seasons and locations of the stores. If you are worried that if you buy stamps from places other than the post office, you might not receive financial support. Well, this is nothing to be worried about as the post office sells stamps to Walmart.

As for disadvantages, we do not think there are any. Except that they do not have all the types of stamps. Walmart only sells Forever and First Class US Postage stamps. If you are looking for any other type of stamps, you will not find them in Walmart.

Are There Any Offers or Discounts?

We are not certain if there are any offers or discounts on stamps in Walmart. But the Forever and First Class US Postage Stamps cost around $0.55. This will be the same price no matter what design you choose. If at all, you want to purchase a book of 20 stamps, it will cost you $11. United States Postal Service (USPS) also charges the same price for these stamps.

What Locations of Walmart Sell Stamps?

All the Walmart outlets sell stamps. Not only do they sell them in their stores, but they also sell them on their official website. But where in Walmart will you be able to purchase these stamps. The stamps will be available at the Money Services counter in the store. Not only this, but the customer service counter will also assist you in buying these stamps. This is only if the Walmart near you does not have a Money Service counter. Usually, these counters are either open during the store’s working hours, while a few of them can be open 24/7. The timings vary depending on the location of the store. If you are uncertain of the timings of your store, it is better you contact the store before you go there. If you do not wish to go to the store, you can always opt to buy these stamps online.

Will My Walmart Stamps Expire?

No, the Walmart Stamps do not expire. As the name of these stamps is Forever, and they do not have any type of expiry date. This means you can stock these stamps for a very long time, and they will not lose any value over time. Most of these stamps will not even cost much. As mentioned in the previous section, these stamps sell for $0.55 and a book of 20 will sell for $11. The price remains the same for any type of design.

Can Packages and Letters Be Posted Within Walmart?

Many people ask us this question, can we post letters from Walmart? Well, the short answer to this is yes you can. Once you purchase your stamps from the store, you will be able to send the letters or parcels from Walmart itself. The service of mailing letters is done by FedEx. This service is offered only in a few select stores, so we recommend that you contact the store near you and find out if they have the service available.

How Many Stamps Do you Have To Buy At A Time?

Everybody uses mail these days even though technology has moved forward, these people keep the postal services going on and well. To mail or ship a letter, a package, or a courier every citizen of America needs “Postal Stamps” to send it through a postal service. Stamps act like a bill of service, originally postage fees would be paid to be the postman on delivery which seems to be very hassle. To explain it in an easier way Stamps are like a pre-paid receipt that you use to send your packages. Sticking the stamp on the letter acts as an indicator of the postal service that you are using to send your packages.

Stamp helps your letter go from point A to point B. Stamps are sold in booklets that are made up of 20 stamps in them. Stamps price cost from $0.55 to $91. Packs of stamps that contain 20 to 100 stamps in them, to buy multiple booklets of stamps on the Walmart website and any other postal service outlets that sell them. You can even select the style of stamps you want if the style does not suit you.

How Can I Pay For Stamps In Walmart?

Stamps can be bought online and in-store in whatever desired amount you need for your courier needs. When you are shopping for stamps in a store, you can either pay with cash, debit, or credit cards. Online you can use all the aforementioned payment options, but also you can use PayPal, Chase Pay, and Amex Express Checkout. To the charging of the customers, you cannot pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay. If you end up buying stamps online you may be charged a small fee for shipping charges, there is also an option where you can pick up the stamps at your desired outlet by selecting the many locations provided on the website.

Stamps can also be bought in your nearest Walmart, you can either pay in the store or you can pre-pay the amount through online gateways and pickup your stamps in-store. There are other postage stamp outlets that provide the same great service such as Target, CVS, and Walgreens. Waiting at the post office for the only purpose of buying postage stamps can be very inconvenient as it is very tiring and a huge waste of time. Can you print photos at Walmart? Learn all about it here.

Conclusion

Walmart sells stamps in all their outlets and on their official website as well. They sell Forever and First Class US Postal stamps which come in various designs. These designs keep changing depending on the time of the year and the location of the Walmart outlet. While a few of these stamp designs such as the US Flag stay the same throughout the year most of them keep changing. These stamps can cost $0.55 to $91 or more. If you wish, you can purchase a book of 20 stamps for $11. If you are worried if they will get expired, then you should know that these stamps do not have any expiry date and do not lose their value over time.

In the above sections, we have mentioned wherein in Walmart you can buy these Stamps, the different kinds of stamps that are sold in Walmart, and their prices. We have also mentioned the pros and cons of buying these stamps at Walmart. After this, we have mentioned any offers or discounts on Stamps and which Walmart outlets sell stamps. Finally, we have given details about if you can post letters and parcels from Walmart. How many stamps you can buy in one purchase and how you can pay for these stamps have also been given in the final sections. Finally, let me leave you with an article about Walmart and the bonuses they share right here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many stamps can I buy at Walmart? You can buy Walmart stamps individually or in packs, that come in 20 or 100. The prices of stamps range from 20 to 100. 2. Can a stamp be reused? No, a stamp can not be reused. This is against the rule and regulations of the United States Postal Service (USPS). So, this means it will be a federal crime to reuse stamps on a post. 3. Is it cheaper to buy stamps from Walmart? Walmart is a place known for its prices and yes it is cheaper to buy stamps from Walmart. We recommend buying a book of stamps as it will be much more economical than buying them individually.