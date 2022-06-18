When we are purchasing Jewelry, we show utmost care. It is a precious product that we don’t purchase often, but only on special occasions. In such a case, it is important that we choose the right store to purchase. The store should have jewelry with innovative design, high purity, and the best price. Like this, we have to take several factors into consideration. How about Walmart? Does Walmart Sell Jewelry? If yes, What is the quality of Walmart’s jewelry? Well, continue reading to know the answers to these questions.

Does Walmart Sell Jewelry?

Walmart has been diversifying the range of products it sells. Additionally, it has also started manufacturing its own product. Now, there are many products that are sold at Walmart under the brand name “Walmart”. Does Walmart have started selling Jewelry as well? The answer to the question is “Yes”. Walmart is selling genuine Jewelry products that include diamond necklaces, chokers, gemstone necklaces, and many more.

What Are the Types of Jewelry You Can Buy at Walmart?

There are different types of Ornaments that are sold by Walmart. It ranges from elegant necklaces to stylish bracelets. Moreover, you can even buy your engagement ring at Walmart. Let us take a look at different jewelry sold by Walmart.

Necklaces

Walmart sells exquisite Necklaces for both men and women. It also includes necklaces that are embedded with gems and diamonds. The lustrous chains available at Walmart are a must-check for men. However, Walmart has necklaces for people of all age ranges and gender. Hence, all your family members will be able to find their favorite Necklace at Walmart.

Earrings

Earrings are one of the important parts of the Jewelry ensemble. It has different styles such as hoops, studs, and many more. Let me list different types of Earrings sold by Walmart. Let us start with hoop earrings.

Hoop Earrings: It is available in various sizes and shapes. You get to purchase multi-hoop and simple hoops of all sizes. Hoop earrings are made from either 10k or 14k Gold and sterling silver. Please note that only selected hoop earrings are embedded with either diamond or gemstone.

Stud Earring: Walmart sells a broad spectrum of stud earrings in its shop. The earrings are embedded with different gemstones. However, the most sought-after Stud earning at Walmart is Solitaire Diamond.

Drop Earrings: You can buy drop earrings that dangle for a short or long distance. Additionally, you have drop earrings with gemstones.

Chandelier Earrings: These are very similar to the Drop earrings. However, the hangings below resemble the chandelier.

Bracelets

Bracelet for Men? Women? No worries. Walmart has your back as it offers Bracelets with different designs. The collection has bracelets that will satisfy both men and women. Additionally, you have bracelets that are made of cuff, chain & link, handle, leather, and many more.

Engagement Rings

The Engagement ring is a special ornament that symbolizes the love, commitment, and honesty of the relationship between the two. Hence, it is extremely important that you choose the right one. Do you think you can find an engagement ring at Walmart? Well, surprisingly, Walmart can be one of the best choices for buying engagement rings.

Does Walmart Accept the Return of Jewelry After Purchase?

We spend so much time selecting the Jewelry. This shows, as a customer, how dedicated we are. However, sometimes, we do make wrong choices. As a result, we regret our choice after going home. Nevertheless, we will be happy when we find out that we can either replace or return the jewelry. SO, what does Walmart Jewelry return policy say about this?

According to the Walmart Jewelry Return Policy, it will accept the return of all types of jewelry such as necklaces, rings, earrings, and many more. However, one should return the jewelry within 90 days of the purchase. If the worth of the jewelry items is below $300, you can return them at Walmart in-store. In case, the value is more than $300, you can return them via mail only. I will further discuss the Jewelry return policy of Walmart. Continue reading to know more.

How to Return the Jewelry You Bought From Walmart?

As I mentioned before, depending upon the total value of the jewelry items, the way of returning varies. While returning jewelry items worth $300 at Walmart in-store, carry the jewelry items with their original packing, original receipt, and a government-issued photo ID to the Walmart that is located in your neighborhood. While purchasing the Jewelry items, if you had used a debit/credit card, please bring the same card with you. You will not be able to get a refund without it. After reaching the Walmart store, search for the checkout counter or customer service desk. Go there and request the employees to accept your jewelry return.

In the case of Jewelry items value whose worth is more than $300, you should mail the jewelry items. For that, visit the official website of Walmart. In that, open the return webpage option. If you follow the instruction shown on the screen, you will get a return shipping label. Now, attach the return shipping label to the original packing that contains the jewelry. Later, you should hand over the parcel to USPS. Once you complete this step, the process of refund will begin.

Is It Possible to Return Jewelry to Walmart Without the Original Receipt?

You can return the jewelry to Walmart even without the original receipt. However, for that, Walmart will verify the jewelry item before they accept the return. It is part of the refund verification process. When you are returning to Walmart in-store, don’t forget to bring your government-issued photo ID.

There are several ways for Walmart to retrieve different types of proof of purchase other than a receipt. For example, in case, you have used a debit/credit card, Walmart will be able to track your transaction history which can be used as proof of purchase. In another case, if you have provided personal information such as your phone number or email.

Will I Be Able to Return Opened Jewelry Items to Walmart?

Returning perishable products once the seal is broken is a difficult thing. However, this is not the case with jewelry items. We can expect the shop to accept the return. However, does Walmart accept opened Jewelry items? Indeed! The only thing Walmart expects you to do is to bring original packaging and the original receipt to the store while returning.

Is It Possible to Return Damaged Jewelry Items to Walmart?

This is a critical case. Most stores, don’t encourage the return of damaged jewelry. The main reason for this is the cost of repair. Either the customer has to pay for it or the store should bear the cost. Having said that, what is the case with Walmart? Well, surprisingly, Walmart accepts the return of jewelry without asking for any compensation. This means Walmart is paying for the repair. It is most probably due to the cheap cost of repair. Most of the jewelry that Walmart sell are gold coated. Hence, the cost of repair tends to be less.

There are two cases while returning damaged jewelry. If you had purchased the jewelry from the Walmart store or Walmart.com, you are allowed to return the jewelry within 90 days at either Walmart in-store or you can mail it. However, if you had purchased the jewelry from Marketplace sellers, the return period is just 14 days.

Does Walmart’s Marketplace Return Policy Accept Used Jewelry Items?

Before I answer this question, I should clarify that the Walmart return policy has got nothing to do with the Walmart Marketplace seller’s return policy. The two have framed their own jewelry return policy. According to the return policy of Walmart Marketplace sellers, one has to return the jewelry items worth less than $300 within 90 days of purchase. The person can return it in-store or through the mail. However, while returning jewelry items whose value is above $300, you have to return them within 14 days of purchase.

Final Thoughts

Walmart’s jewelry will definitely satisfy you. However, if you need jewelry that will stupefy you, then Walmart isn’t your place. The jewelry at Walmart is undoubtedly good, yet, we cannot consider them as top-notch. In other words, If you want to buy decent jewelry at a moderate cost, you can go to Walmart. It will be your one-stop destination for all types of jewelry you wanna buy. However, if you require rich and exotic pieces of jewelry, then you should opt for a different jewelry shop instead of Walmart. You should search for a branded and renowned Jewelry shop for that.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart’s Jewelry

1. Can the transaction history of your credit card used at Walmart be considered as “Proof of Purchase”? Yes. Since the transaction history contains the information of the receiver and sender, it will be regarded as “Proof of purchase”. 2. How long before I return the damaged jewelry to Walmart? In case you bought the jewelry at Walmart in-store or online Walmart, the return period is 90 days. In another case, if you purchased it from the Marketplace seller, the return period is just 2 weeks. 3. Does Walmart sell Bracelets? Yes. It sells Bracelets of different designs and materials.