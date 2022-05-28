As most of us know Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world. The company sells almost everything at its stores and on its official website. But, the question we have here is, does Walmart sell newspapers in its stores. If you are also wondering about the same thing, then you are at the right place. Here we will not only be discussing whether Walmart sells newspapers or not, but we will also be looking at a few common questions. Such as, Can you find coupons in newspapers these days? What are a few other retailers that have made newspapers available for their customers? Etc.

Can You Purchase Newspapers at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart does sell newspapers in its stores. The company sells a wide range of newspapers such as local newspapers, state newspapers, and national newspapers. The cost of these newspapers will be around $2 and will be available at all Walmart locations during the regular working hours. The newspapers can be found at the front of the stores or near the checkout counters.

What Are the Different Newspapers That You Can Purchase at Walmart?

As we have mentioned in the previous sections, Walmart sells local, state, and national newspapers 9in its stores. But, when it comes to the types of newspapers that are sold at Walmart, it is given in the list below.

The New York Times

The New York Post

The Wall Street Journal

Los Angles Times

Newsday

The Boston Globe

USA Today

Star Tribune

These are the newspapers that are sold at Walmart stores throughout the United States of America. But these brands might also vary depending on where the Walmart store is located and how far it is from the printing press.

Where Can One Find Newspapers at Walmart?

We have mentioned this in the initial sections, where we said that the newspapers are placed in the front sections of the stores. A customer will also be able to find the newspapers at the checkout counters. The newspapers will be placed on a newspaper rack which will be next to the magazines. Keep in mind that the location of the newspapers will be different in different stores. Not many people know this Walmart also sells newspaper collections on its official website. These collections contain short stories from newspapers and magazines. If a customer is unable to find the newspaper then he/she can ask the staff members to point out the section of the newspaper, and they will help you locate the newspapers.

Can You Find Coupons in Newspapers at Walmart These Days?

Yes, customers can find coupons in Newspapers at Walmart. The Sunday newspaper at Walmart has a wide range of coupons in them. There have been a few customers who have said that the coupons were removed from the newspaper before they were purchased. So, before purchasing the newspaper it is recommended that a customer should flick through the pages and check if the coupons are available. The coupons that are found in Walmart stores are valid at the discretion of the store and the policy of the coupon might also vary depending on the individual store.

What Are a Few Other Retailers That Have Made Newspapers Available for Its Customers?

There are various stores that sell newspapers at their stores. These stores sell newspapers throughout the year and sell various brands of newspapers at their stores. A few of the retailers who sell newspapers at their stores are given in the list below.

CVS

Albertsons

7-Eleven

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Family Express

Kroger

Meijer

Safeway

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Barnes & Noble

Exxon

Giant Eagle

Kroger

Publix

Rite Aid

Woodman’s

ShopRite

These are just a few stores that sell newspapers in their stores. These newspapers will be available to a customer through all their locations. But the brands of newspapers they sell might vary depending on where the stores are located. Though the brand of newspapers might vary, all these companies sell local, state, and national newspapers. Most of the newspapers sold at these stores cost around $2. We are unaware whether these companies give out coupons in newspapers. You will be able to find out by going online or by going to one of their locations. You will also be able to find more retailers who sell newspapers near you by going online, or you can always choose to go to the local store near you.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world and the largest retailer in the United States of America. The company has thousands of stores spread across the country. Walmart is also known for selling almost everything at its stores and on its official website. The company also sells newspapers at all of its locations throughout the country. So, the next time you need a newspaper going to Walmart will not be a bad idea. The cost of the newspaper will only be around $2. We have provided details on this in the initial sections. There are various brands of newspapers that are sold at Walmart. In the initial sections, we have given a list of newspapers that are sold at Walmart.

If you are unable to find newspapers at Walmart, you can refer to the above sections where we have given details on where a customer can find newspapers at Walmart. People used to find coupons in newspapers at Walmart. There have been a few instances where people have said that the coupons are not available anymore. If you are wondering whether there are coupons available in newspapers at Walmart these days. You can refer to the above sections where we have given details on this. In the final section, we have provided a list of retailers that sell newspapers at their stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I get newspapers for free? Yes, a customer will be able to get newspapers for free at certain locations. Typically, you might find these being distributed in public transportation, towns, central places in cities, etc. 2. What is the cost of newspapers at Walmart? Newspapers at Walmart typically cost around $2. But this will vary depending on which brand of newspaper you are buying. We have mentioned all the brands of newspapers sold at Walmart. 3. What newspapers does Walmart sell? Walmart sells various types of newspapers in its stores. The company sells local, state, and national newspapers at all of its locations. When it comes to the brands of the newspapers sold at Walmart, the company sells The New York Times, The New York Post, Los Angles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Newsday, The Boston Globe, USA Today, and Star Tribune. This might vary depending on the location of the store and how far it is from the printing press.