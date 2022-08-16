When you think of making a lot of money, you need to be proficient in a skill, entrepreneurial creativity, passion, or just luck. When you have done every possible thing you could do, the only thing left to depend on is luck. Many corporations and businesses know the desire of people to get easy money, and this is where the lottery tickets come into play. By having a lottery ticket, one has an almost negligible percentage of winning a fortune. But people still tend to buy these tickets in hopes one day that the fortune will be theirs. Some people have doubts about where to buy lottery tickets. Generally, lottery tickets are sold at supermarkets, grocery stores, retail stores, etc. But, can you buy lottery tickets from Walmart stores? If yes, then what kind of lottery tickets does Walmart sell? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Are Lottery Tickets Sold at Walmart Stores?

Yes, you can buy lottery tickets from Walmart stores. When you go for your grocery shopping at your local Walmart supercenter or supermarket, you can buy lottery tickets there. Just ask the retailer’s staff to point the direction, where you can find the lottery tickets. Take note that although there are many kinds of lottery tickets, Walmart only sells two of such kinds. The retailer sells Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets. You also should take note that lottery tickets are not sold in all 50 states in this country. There are a few states that don’t allow lottery tickets to be sold. There are no special requirements for buying these lottery tickets as long as you are at least 18 years old, and have a sufficient amount of money. If you want to know more details about the lottery tickets that Walmart sells, then continue reading.

What Are the Kinds of Lottery Tickets That Are Available at Walmart Stores?

There are two lottery tickets that are sold at Walmart stores. They are Powerball and Mega Millions lottery. These are two of the biggest lottery games that are organized in the United States of America. Millions of people buy lottery tickets for these two games. Hundreds of millions of tickets are sold every year to people across the country. If someone were to hit a jackpot, they most certainly will be rewarded well. In fact, some people have won hundreds of millions of dollars after hitting the jackpot. There are a couple of tickets that won more than a billion dollars. This show how winning a lottery can instantly make someone super rich instantly. These huge jackpots from these lottery tickets are the ones that entice people to buy lottery tickets.

So, if you are looking to buy lottery tickets, then it most likely must be either Powerball or Mega Millions, or maybe both. So if you are looking to buy tickets for those 2 lottery games, then you can simply walk into your local Walmart and get one.

What is the Cost of a Lottery Ticket at Walmart?

Lottery tickets usually cost a minimum of $2. If you are specifically asking about Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games, then each of their tickets costs $2. It may not seem much, but if you are a regular lottery ticket buyer, then the expense adds up over time. Finally, once you notice how much you spent on lottery tickets, you will find the insanity of it. But it depends on how much of a chance you have to win the lottery. There is one in a 300 million chance of winning the jackpot in America. It means you have a better chance of becoming an astronaut or getting hit by lightning.

So, if you ask me, spending even $2 on a lottery ticket where you will almost certainly not win the lottery, seems like a waste, but each to his own. In case you have enough time and money and are willing to throw it away, then go buy yourself a $2 lottery ticket from Walmart. Who knows, maybe it is your lucky day.

In Which States Are Lottery Tickets Not Available?

Although lottery games are quite popular in this country, there are some states that don’t allow the sale of lottery tickets. There are 8 of them to be exact. Alaska, Alabama, Utah, Nevada, Arkansas, Mississippi, Wyoming, and Hawaii are the states where lottery tickets are not sold. But there are 42 other states where you can buy lottery tickets with impunity. If you are one of those other 42 states, then you buy your lottery tickets and take your chance to win millions of dollars. As Nevada is the home of the gambling den of America, the state has made it illegal to buy lottery tickets. Whereas Alabama is a conservative Christian state that does not allow lottery as it is against biblical laws.

How to Buy Lottery Tickets at Walmart Stores?

Unlike other products and items where you can find them on the shelves, you can’t find lottery tickets in some aisles. If you want to get lottery tickets in a Walmart store, then you need to head over to the customer service desk. There, you need to show the employee your government-issued photo ID as age proof. After verifying your age, the employee there will give you 2 lottery ticket options to choose from. One option is to pick five numbers between 1 and 69. The other option is to pick one number between 1 and 26. Once you do that, pay the $2 price for the lottery ticket. The computer will then randomly generate a number for the lottery ticket you are buying.

Once the computer finishes generating your lottery number, the next step is to choose how many plays or draws your tickets need to be valid for. Finish the payment afterward and take the printed lottery ticket which the Walmart employee gives you. You will also get a receipt for the ticket to make the purchase official, so you show it as proof of purchase in case you win. Keep all these things in mind the next time you are looking to buy a lottery ticket at a Walmart store.

What Are the Requirements to Buy a Lottery Ticket in America?

As I have mentioned, there are no special requirements to buy lottery tickets in America. The only and most important thing is that you need to be at least 18 years of age to buy one. So as proof of your age, you need to show any of your official photo IDs issued by the government. You also need to have at least $2 if you want to purchase a ticket. Apart from this, I also suggest that you keep the receipt of your Lottery ticket, in case you win and need to show when you claim the price.

Does Walmart Canada Sell Lottery Tickets in the Store?

Yes, Walmart stores indeed do sell Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets. But just like in America, it depends on which states in Canada participate in the national lottery. The lottery is also quite popular in Canada, where millions of its citizens buy lottery tickets in hopes of getting a fortune. Although not as widespread as the lotteries in America.

Where Else Can You Buy Lottery Tickets?

There are many places that sell lottery tickets. You can go to any of those stores or places and buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets. Many retailers and stores sell lottery tickets, as they get a commission on the lottery ticket sales. On average, a store earns a minimum of $15,000 by selling those tickets. If you are looking to buy lottery tickets, then there are many other retailers like Target, Kroger, Publix, and many more. There are in fact more than 23000 locations in America where you can purchase and play the lottery.

Conclusion

If you are looking to buy lottery tickets, then you can simply buy them at your local Walmart. The retail company sells Powerball and Mega Million lottery tickets at its stores. A lottery ticket costs $2 for a single one. Take note that there are 8 states in America that do permit the sale of lottery tickets. And to buy a lottery ticket, you must be at least 18 years old. If you look young even for 18, then show your photo ID to the customer service desk employee at Walmart, as that is where you will get those tickets. Walmart even sells lottery tickets in Canada.

