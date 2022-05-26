As we all know Walmart has a wide range of products available at its stores and on its official website. The company sells almost all products. From furniture to food, Walmart has almost everything available for its customers at all times. A few of us might remember that Walmart was selling fish at its stores. A lot of people have been boggled with this and want to know whether Walmart is still selling fish or not. If you want to know about this as well, then stick around. As here we will not only be discussing whether Walmart sells fish or not, but we will also be seeing a few related queries. Such as, What fish did Walmart sell? What kind of fish supplies does Walmart sell? What are a few other retailers that you can purchase live fish from? Etc.

Does Walmart Sell Live Fish?

Walmart does not sell live fish in its store anymore. The company was selling live fish in more than 1700 stores in the United States of America. But, in the year 2019, the company announced that it would stop selling live fish in all its stores. Customers might not be able to buy live fish at Walmart, but they will be able to buy supplies for their pet fish at all the Walmart stores and on its official website.

What Are a Few Reasons Why Walmart Stopped Selling Live Fish?

Here is a fun fact Walmart had almost 30% of the fish sales in the United States of America. But the company later announced that it would stop selling live fish. There were 2 reasons for this. The first reason for this was the demand. Walmart started to see a decline in demand for fish. The demand started to fall because the fish were looking very unhealthy. This was making the customers very sad as the fish looked very bad and unsatisfactory. Another reason why Walmart stopped selling fish was that the non-profit organization PETA was urging a lot of retailers to stop selling fish. As the fish were becoming unhealthy and in a few cases die in the store or on their way to the store. This is why Walmart announced that it would stop selling live fish.

When Did Walmart Stop Selling Live Fish?

As we have mentioned in the initial sections, Walmart announced that it would stop selling live fish in the year 2019. But not every store implied this immediately. While most stores stopped selling in March 2019, few stopped selling live fish a few months later. All the Walmart stores stopped selling live fish products by October 2019, which is 7 months after the initial announcements. The responsibility of removing the store tanks or not at the stores was left to the individual store managers.

What Types of Fish Did Walmart Sell?

Walmart had a wide range of fish in its stores before 2019. The company was selling tropical fish and freshwater fish. These fishes were sourced and shipped from various countries. The fish that Walmart sold at its stores were,

Betta fish

Cichlid fish

Tetra fish

Oscar Fish

These fish were imported from various countries such as Thailand. A lot of these fish also came from parts of Africa and South America.

What Kind of Fish Supplies Does Walmart Sell?

Though Walmart is not selling live fish, the company does sell fish supplies. Walmart has a very huge range of products when it comes to fish supplies. These products are not only sold in Walmart stores, but they are also sold on Walmart’s official website. The fish supplies sold at Walmart are,

Fish food

Fishbowls

Aquarium plants

Fish tanks

Aquarium stands

Aquarium decorations

Filtration systems

Aquarium gravel

Does Walmart Sell Any Other Live Animals?

No, Walmart does not sell any other live animals at its stores. The company only sells supplies for pets. They do not sell live animals at their stores as PETA has asked retailers to stop selling live animals as they are becoming unhealthy and are also dying in certain cases. If you are looking for pets then Walmart is not the place. But if you are looking for pet supplies, Walmart has a wide range of options available at its stores and on its official website.

What Are a Few Other Retailers That You Can Purchase Live Fish From?

There are various retailers who sell live fish at their stores. A few of the retailers that sell live fish are,

Petsmart

Petco

AquaBid

Live Aquaria

Imperial Tropicals

There are various other local stores that will be available near your location that will also be selling live fish. These days you can even find many online retailers selling fish as well. These stores not only sell live fish but also sell fish supplies. You can find out more about local retailers who sell live fish by going online.

Does Walmart Sell Lobsters?

No, Walmart is no longer selling live lobsters in its stores. This happened because various people found the selling of lobsters bad and inhumane. There were various customers who were giving many complaints against this. Eventually, it resulted in stores like Walmart selling lobsters at all their locations. If a customer wishes to buy a live lobster he/she will have to go to a store that specializes in selling live water animals.

Why Is Walmart Not Selling Live Lobsters?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, Walmart does not sell live lobsters anymore as the company was receiving various complaints from customers. The complaints were mostly about how it was inhuman to pick the lobsters. These complaints resulted in Walmart removing the lobster tanks from its stores and stopping selling live lobsters ever since.

Conclusion

Walmart is considered to be the largest retailer in the world. The company sells almost everything in its stores on its official website. But when it comes to live fish, Walmart stopped selling them a few years ago. The details on this have been provided in the initial sections. There are various reasons why Walmart stopped selling fish at its stores. The reasons why Walmart stopped selling fish have been given in the above sections. As mentioned previously, Walmart stopped selling fish a few years ago. The exact date and year when Walmart stopped selling live fish have also been provided in the above sections. There were various types of fish that Walmart sold before it banned it. The types of fish that were sold at Walmart have also been provided.

Though Walmart does not sell live fish, the company sells various supplies that are required for pet fish. In the above sections, we have listed the products that are sold at Walmart stores and on its official website. Furthermore, in the later sections, we have discussed whether Walmart sells any other live animals in its stores. We have also mentioned a few retailers that sell live fish at their stores. In the final sections, we have discussed whether Walmart sells live lobster or not. We have also given details on why Walmart does not have live lobster in its stores anymore.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When did Walmart stop selling live fish? The company announced that it would stop selling fish in the year 2019. Most of the Walmart stores stopped selling live fish by March 2019. But, there were various stores that stopped selling live fish by October 2019. 2. Are there any live animals that are sold at Walmart? No, there are no live animals that are sold at Walmart. Though Walmart does not sell live animals, the company does sell various pet supplies in its stores and on its official website. 3. Can I take my pet to Walmart? No, Walmart only allows service animals in the stores. The company does not allow any other pets in its stores. This is because of the law that the ADA has put. This law states that pets can not be allowed in places where they sell food as the pet might contaminate the environment. Customers will be able to put their pets near specific pet zones that are available at a few Walmart stores. 4. Where can I purchase live fish? A customer will be able to purchase live fish from various retailers such as Petsmart, Petco, AquaBid,

Live Aquaria, Imperial Tropicals, etc. Customers will also be able to go to any local fish store or pet store and purchase live fish.