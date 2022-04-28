Everyone knows that Walmart has a huge range of gift cards at their store. Gift cards are one of the best presents you can give to someone on their birthday, or for any other occasion. There are various brands of gift cards available at Walmart. A few of them are Apple gift cards, Xbox gift cards, Dominos gift cards, etc. But, do they sell eBay gift cards? If you are also wondering about the same thing, you have landed in the perfect place as here we are going to be talking about, whether Walmart sells eBay gift cards. We will also be discussing a few related topics, such as, What are the gift cards sold at Walmart? What are the best places to buy gift cards? What are a few offers that you can get at Walmart with gift cards? Etc.

Does Walmart Sell eBay Gift Cards?

Unfortunately, Walmart does not sell eBay gift cards in any of their locations or on their official website. The reasons for this are unclear, but there are various other brands of gift cards that are sold at Walmart stores and on their official website. A few of them as we have mentioned in the above section are Apple gift cards, Xbox gift cards, Dominos gift cards, etc. These are just a few gift card brands that are available at Walmart, we will be mentioning more in a while.

What Are the Best Places to Buy eBay Gift Cards?

There are various other retailers who sell eBay gift cards in their stores. Not only do they sell eBay gift cards, but they also sell various other brands of gift cards in their stores. The best places to buy eBay cards are,

Target

7-Eleven

Albertsons

Dollar General

Kroger

Giant Eagle

Toys R Us

Lowe’s

Kmart

Meijer

United Supermarkets

Smith’s

CVS

US Post Offices

Family Dollar

Kohls

These are just a few retailers where you can purchase eBay gift cards. There are various other places where you can purchase eBay gift cards. To know the full list of retailers, you can check out the eBay official website where they have mentioned the full list of retailers who sell eBay gift cards.

What Are a Few Gift Cards That You Can Purchase at Walmart?

Though Walmart does not sell eBay gift cards there are various other gift card brands that the company sells in its stores as well as on its official website. They have quite a good range of gift cards in their stores. A few of the gift card brands sold at Walmart are,

Walgreens gift cards

Target gift cards

Dollar General gift cards

GameStop gift cards

Family Dollar gift cards

CVS gift cards

Kroger gift cards

MasterCard gift cards

Visa gift cards

Apple gift cards

Xbox gift cards

Dominos gift cards

Why Does Walmart Not Sell eBay Gift Card?

The main reason why Walmart does not sell eBay gift cards is that eBay is one of Walmart’s biggest competitors. If you are wondering how eBay and Walmart are competitors. Then go and have a look at both their websites. You will see that their price schemes and offers are pretty much similar. Not only that but the products they sell are also similar. So, it is obvious why these two companies are competitors. This is the reason why you will not find eBay gift cards in Walmart stores or on their official website.

What Are the Different Sort of Things That You Can Purchase at Walmart?

Now, we all know that Walmart sells almost everything in their stores and on their official website. They have a wide range of products. A few of the products that are sold in their stores are furniture, groceries, clothing, automobile parts, gardening products, health products, beauty products, jewelry, pet supplies, home improvement products, toys, electronics, food supplies, etc. Not only do they sell these products in their stores, but they also sell them on their official website. Walmart not only sells products in their stores, but they also offer various services such as car servicing and pick up and drop off services. Walmart also offers various other products and services through Sam’s Club. As we all know Sam’s Club is one of the biggest members-only warehouse clubs that offer various products for a very economical price.

What Are a Few Offers That You Can Get at Walmart When You Buy Using Gift Cards?

A customer can buy various products that a customer can purchase using gift cards in Walmart. Customers will also get various discounts in their stores, if he/she chooses to buy with a gift card. People can also exchange gift cards for the same amount of groceries. A customer can exchange a gift card and get products worth 97% of the card’s face value. For example, if a customer chooses to trade a $100 gift card, he/she would get about $72.45 after the exchange. While it seems ridiculous to exchange a gift card and get something for a lesser value. There are various customers who do this to get daily need products.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world as we all know. They make billions of dollars selling various products in their stores and on their official website. They sell various types of products and one of the products which they sell is gift cards. When it comes to gift cards Walmart has a wide range of options available for their customers. Though they have such a wide range of gift cards available at their stores, they do not keep or sell eBay gift cards. Details on this have been given in the initial sections. If you need to buy eBay gift cards, do not worry as we have provided a list that gives all the retailers’ names who sell eBay gift cards. These are just a few names and the entire list of retailers selling eBay cards can be found on eBay’s official website.

So, Walmart does not sell eBay gift cards, but they do sell various other gift cards in their stores as well as on their official website. The different brands that are sold in the Walmart store and on their official website have been listed in the above sections. If you are wondering why Walmart does not sell eBay gift cards, you can check out the answer we have given in the above sections. In the final section, we have mentioned what are the different products and services provided by Walmart and what are a few offers that a customer can avail of at Walmart by using a gift card.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How can I exchange my gift card at Walmart? To exchange a gift card at Walmart you will have to head over to the CashCard website. Here you will have to give the details about the gift card you are exchanging. This website will make offers for the gift card, and you can pick the one you like. 2. Where can I use the Walmart gift card? If there are no restrictions, the Walmart gift card can be used at any Walmart store. The card can also be used in Sam’s Club. The Walmart gift card can also be used online o the official websites of Walmart and Sam’s Club. 3. How can I get cash for my Walmart gift card? The process of getting cash for your Walmart gift card is very simple. All you will have to do is go to the customer service counter and ask a staff member there to exchange the card for cash. If the employee near the desk is unaware of the rules for exchanging, you can talk to the store manager and get it exchanged. 4. Can I transfer my Walmart gift card to PayPal? No, you can not link gift cards or any other one-time use cards to PayPal.