Okay, here is a situation you are driving, and you suddenly have an urge to have a smoke, but you can not see any store nearby except Walmart. Now, you do not want to get down to go in because you don’t know whether they sell cigarettes or not. Well, we are here to answer that question. We will also be talking about other smoking related products that Walmart sells. We will also be talking about the limitations of buying and using cigarettes, and we will also be giving remedies to cope with smoking. It is recommended you read the last part as it will help you more than the initial sections. Anyway, let us begin.

Does Walmart Sell Cigarettes?

Let us go back to the situation we were talking about in the previous section. You are in your car and are wondering whether you need to go in or not. Well, you will be glad to know that Walmart sells cigarettes. They also sell cigars, e-cigarettes, vapes, rolling paper, rolling tobacco, and Juul. Walmart does not sell cigarettes to everyone. The person who wants to buy cigarettes will need to show I.D. which shows that the individual is 21 years or above. The age limit previously used to be 18 years, but was changed to 21 to stop minors from smoking, Walmart stopped selling it to consumers below 21 years.

What Other Nicotine/smoke Based Products Does Walmart Sell?

Now, as you know that Walmart does sell cigarettes, let us see what other smoking or nicotine products Walmart sells. As we have mentioned before, Walmart also sells cigars, e-cigarettes, vapes, rolling paper, rolling tobacco, and Juul. Walmart also sells smokeless tobacco. All these items are also sold only to people who are above the age of 21. If you appear to be below the age of 40 you will be required to an I.D. proof. While some of these products are sold in Walmart, which is located in the United States of America, they are not sold in the stores in Canada. All these products can be purchased as single items, or they are purchased as part of an entire set.

Does Walmart Sell Juul Pods?

For those of you who do not know what Juul pods are, they are cartridges for vapes. They work only work on Juul battery bodies. They come in a wide variety of flavors. Juul’s products were readily available and did not have many regulations as other nicotine or smoking products. This caused Juul to make its products available for 21 years and above. They had to do this because a lot of the youth in the country started indulging in vaping. Today, you can not buy these pods unless you are above 21 years. Now, about the question, does Walmart Sell Juul pods? No, they do not sell vape juices, e-juice, and, Juul pods. Walmart stopped selling these products in the year 2019. So, you can buy smoking related products, but you can not buy Juul pods or e-juices for your vapes in Walmart.

Does Walmart Sell Vape Juice?

Vape juice is a liquid that is located within a cartridge or a pod. Vape juice may or may not contain nicotine and also has a flavoring in it. It is used in all vaping devices. Here is a fun fact, vape juice contains more than 158 chemicals out of which 45 may cause cancer. This is the reason many stores have stopped selling vape juice.

If you are still wondering if Walmart sells vape juice, then the answer is No, they do not sell vape juice. They have stopped selling it in the year 2019 when an unknown disease of the lung came out, and it was told to be caused by vaping. So, as of 2022 Walmart does not sell vape juice and only sells tobacco, nicotine, and smoking products. They also sell products that can help you quit smoking for good. We will talk about it in a while.

Is There an Age Limitation on Who Can Buy Cigarettes in the United States of America?

When it comes to smoking, there are strict laws and age restrictions in the United States of America. Previously, the age for smoking used to be 18 and above. This law was changed as many minors started getting into smoking and were developing all sorts of lung complications. This had become a serious concern because of which the United States government had changed the age to tobacco-related. As of 2022, the age to buy any product related to smoking and tobacco is 21 and above. There are rules in certain stores, where if you look below 40 years, you will be required to show an I.D. proof.

While the majority of the country sells these products to people who are 21 and above. There are a few states in which they are sold to people who are 18 and above. In our perspective, selling such products to 18-year-olds should be stopped throughout the country. It not only ruins their health, but also becomes a gateway for worse things.

For the people who are 21 and feel that smoking is ok or cool, think again. Not only are you prone to a lot of diseases, but you are also polluting the environment with smoke and the waste of cigarettes. Now, you might think, what damage will one cigarette cause? Well, it is not only 1 or 2 cigarettes that are lit every day. It is estimated that more than 34 million people smoke every day in the United States of America. Imagine how many cigarettes each person smokes in a day. So, how can a person get over smoking? Let us find out.

A Few Things That Can Help One Cope With Addiction to Tobacco Related Products

Now that you have decided that you are going to quit smoking and your addiction to tobacco-related products, you have already taken the first step. It is important to have a strong mindset and willpower if you want to quit smoking. Once you decide to quit, you will have continuous temptations and urges of having another smoke. Do not give in to the temptations. The next thing you need to do is to get yourself an appointment for nicotine replacement therapy. In this therapy, you can ask your doctor for certain products that can help you overcome smoking. The products may include inhalers, nicotine patches, nasal sprays, gums, etc. Your doctor may recommend certain medications as well.

If you wish to do this without the help of therapy, you will need to be very serious and will have to stick to your word. You will start to experience cravings to smoke, do not give in. One way of doing this is by distracting yourself. You can do this either by going for a jog, drawing something, talking to someone, getting some work done, etc.

Do anything you can to avoid the urge to smoke. Another way of avoiding smoking is by chewing something. Yes, chewing helps in killing the urge to have another smoke. Chewing something soft or crunchy which can satisfy your brain and not give you the temptation of smoking. Think about the positives of getting over this addiction. You will save a lot of money, improve your health, become more focused and active. Last but not the least, do not say “I will have just one last time”. Doing this will never let you get over the habit, and you will never reap the benefits of not being addicted to smoking or tobacco-related products.

Things You Can Buy at Walmart to Help Cope With Addiction With Tobacco and Nicotine Products

Walmart might be selling cigarettes and other smoking, tobacco, and nicotine-related products for people who are 21 and above. But they also sell products that can help you cope with your addiction to such products. Walmart has a wide range of nicotine gums, lozenges, nasal sprays, and nicotine patches in their list of products These products may range from $6 to more than $60. You can either buy these products online, and they will be delivered home, or you can choose to go to the store and buy it as well.

Conclusion

You can buy cigarettes and other smoking related products at Walmart. But we recommend you to buy the other products which they also sell that will help you quit smoking or any other type of addiction with tobacco or nicotine-related products. We have listed products that will help you cope with your addiction to these harmful products. We have also given ways in which you can quit smoking and any other addiction. Apart from this, we have also listed the different nicotine and smoke-based products that Walmart sells. The age limit to buy these products is also given in the above sections.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you buy cigarettes with a Walmart gift card? Yes, Walmart accepts gift cards as a form of payment in case you want to buy cigarettes or any other related products. 2. Does Walmart Canada sell Cigarettes? No, Walmart in Canada does not sell any cigarettes and other tobacco or nicotine-based products in their stores throughout Canada. 3. How long will I have the temptation to smoke after quitting? That solely depends on your willpower and mindset. If you do not have a strong mindset, you will have urges for a long time and might even start smoking again. But for a lot of people, it takes at least 4 to 6 weeks to stop getting urges to smoke.