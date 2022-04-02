Does Walmart Sell and Exchange Propane Cylinders in Their Stores?

Propane is a very essential product in our daily lives. Propane gas is used for water heating, cooking, it is also used for refrigerating food, home heaters, etc. As there are so many uses of propane in our day-to-day lives, it is evident that propane finishes very quickly. So, we will have to go to a store and buy or get the cylinder refilled. But, where can we buy or refill these cylinders? Can we buy them in Walmart? Does Walmart refill or exchange propane cylinders? Well, we are here to answer all these questions and a few more related ones, such as, what are a few safety precautions you will have to take while handling a propane cylinder, what is propane used for, etc. So, without any further delay, let us begin.

Can You Buy Propane at Walmart?

As of 2022, Walmart does not refill empty propane cylinders as they do not have the necessary equipment for refilling propane cylinders. Though they do not refill, Walmart does exchange the old cylinders for a new one. While this is not done in all their store, most of the outlets do exchange the cylinders. Not only does Walmart exchange propane cylinders, but they also sell them. You buy the propane cylinders either from a Walmart outlet, or you can choose to order them online and have them delivered to your house.

What Is Propane Used for?

As we have mentioned before, Propane is used in our day-to-day lives. Propane gas is mainly used for cooking, water heating, refrigeration, home heaters, it is also used for clothes drying. Not many people know this, but propane is also used for a lot of industrial equipment and for powering farms. Many chemical industries also use propane gas as a raw material in order to make plastic and many other compounds.

What Are Some Safety Precautions One Should Practice Before Using Propane?

Propane is one of the biggest necessities in our everyday lives. Propane is considered to be one of the most efficient and economical ways of cooking, heating, generating electricity, etc. and as we all know using propane can be extremely dangerous and can not only harm your house or your surroundings, but can also be life-threatening. There are many safety tips you will have to keep in mind before you start using a propane cylinder. A list of safety features on how to handle, how to use, and what to do if it starts to smell like gas is mentioned below.

How to Handle?

Before you buy and start using propane cylinders, you will have to go through a set of safety features. Firstly, keep in mind that you will have to keep in mind that you should never store portable propane cylinders in basements or other living spaces. If you have just purchased, exchanged, or refilled your cylinder, and you are transporting them, be mindful of securing the cylinder in your vehicle. Never leave them in your vehicle. If you do not know how to install the cylinder, call a professional to install it for you.

How to Use Propane?

Though propane is used for cooking, keep in mind that it should never be used for BBQ grills. Do not use portable electric generators indoors. Always store it outside the building. As we have mentioned before, do not install it if you are not aware of how to do it, hire a technician to install it. Make sure the technician performs multiple leak tests after installing the cylinder.

What to Do if the Place Starts to Smell Like Gas?

If at any point in time there is a leak, and it starts to smell like gas, there are a few things that you will have to keep a few things in mind. The first thing you will have to do is extinguish anything that is smoking. Also, extinguish any flames in your surroundings. Make sure everyone in the surroundings evacuates the place. Next, make sure the supply for the gas is cut off. Cut off the supply only if you find it safe to do it.

Once you have evacuated, immediately call the propane supplier, or you can call 911. Do not return to the place till the supplier, expert or technician tell you it is completely safe. Once the experts have arrived, make sure they check the propane cylinder’s systems before you can start using it. Make sure they perform leak tests and see to it that it is completely safe to use.

What Is the Price of Filling and Exchanging Your Propane Tank at Walmart?

As we have mentioned before, Walmart does not refill propane cylinders. But they do an exchange and sell them in their stores. Even if your cylinder is old or dented, they will still accept it. All you have to do is take the empty cylinder to the nearest Walmart outlet, and it will be exchanged with a new and clean propane cylinder. The exchange usually costs $5 to $6 per gallon. This is a tad bit more expensive than refilling the cylinder. When it comes to buying a brand-new cylinder in Walmart, the prices vary on the sizes and brands you are choosing from. The prices can be anywhere from $68 to more than $350. Though they sell their gas cylinders online, they do not exchange them online because of certain federal restrictions.

What Is the Process of Buying or Exchanging a Propane Cylinder at Walmart?

In the previous section, we have explained how you can exchange your propane cylinder at Walmart. All you have to do is go to the nearest Walmart store with an old or empty gas cylinder. Do not be worried if the cylinder is slightly dented, Walmart will still exchange it for a new one. This might not be as cheap as refilling, but is still cheaper than buying a brand-new cylinder. As mentioned, exchanging a cylinder is not possible online due to federal laws, you can buy a brand-new cylinder on their official website. You can also choose to buy a propane cylinder from the nearest Walmart store. It is better to check if the nearest Walmart has propane cylinders. You can find out by either calling them, or you can Brickseek Walmart Inventory Checker.

What Are the Different Brands of Propane You Will Find at Walmart?

There are various brands of propane cylinders that are offered by Walmart. These propane cylinders can either be purchased from their official website or any of their physical stores. The brands offered by them are,

Blue Rhino

Manchester Tank 20lb

Flame King 20lb Propane Cylinder Tank

Flame King 20lb Horizontal Propane Tank Refillable Cylinder With OPD Valve And Gauge

Coleman Propane 16oz Camping Fuel 4-pack.

What Are a Few Alternatives to Walmart That You Can Purchase Propane Cylinders From?

Though Walmart is known to be one of the most affordable retail stores for many products, there are many stores where you buy, exchange your propane cylinders. As mentioned before, Walmart does not refill gas cylinders as they lack the equipment to do it. Refilling your cylinder will be a lot cheaper than exchanging or buying cylinders. The following chain of stores not only sells and exchanges cylinders, but also refills empty propane cylinders. The names of the store are,

Costco

U-Haul

Ace Hardware

AmeriGas

Ferrellgas

Tractor Supply.

Conclusion

Walmart does sell and exchange propane cylinders in their stores. They sell propane cylinders online as well, but they do not exchange these cylinders online as there is a federal law against it. The propane cylinders have to be handled with extreme care, as they can be extremely dangerous if they are mismanaged. We have given details about the precautions one has to take while buying, storing, and connecting the propane cylinder. We have also given the prices for exchanging and buying propane cylinders at Walmart. Finally, we have given different brands of propane cylinders sold by Walmart. The process of buying or exchanging a cylinder at Walmart and a few alternative chains of stores for buying, exchanging, and refilling a propane cylinder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Propane degrade? No, Propane does not degrade or go bad. It does not have any type of shelf life or any expiry date. While propane does not expire, other fuels such as, diesel, kerosene, gasoline, and heating oils can degrade over time. 2. What is the coldest temperature for propane? While propane can freeze, it is only in very unusual temperatures. Propane starts to turn from gas to liquid at -44 degrees Fahrenheit temperature. 3. Does cold weather affect propane tanks? Yes, cold weather can affect propane tanks. It causes the propane to become smaller, which will decrease the pressure in the propane tank. If the pressure is too low, then the propane will not reach any of the appliances.