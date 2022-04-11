If you are a person who is planning to purchase Alcohol from the Walmart Stores nearby your locality. Then first read the article before you visit the stores. As it will detailedly cover the topic, Does Walmart Sell Alcohol on Sundays? In addition to this, we will share how the alcohol selling policies on Sunday at the Walmart Stores differ in various states in the country. Besides, we will provide detailed timings for making alcohol purchased at these stores. Furthermore, we will talk about whether you can purchase liquor from the Walmart Stores in Texas State, while also listing out some of the states which banned the Walmart company from selling alcohol at their stores. And lastly, we will be described in detail the reason why a ban on selling alcohol on Sunday, has been employed by the United States.

Does Walmart Sell Alcohol on Sundays?

The Walmart Stores across the country, are only allowed to sell beer and wine on Sundays, and all other alcohol products are banned. Mainly because the company currently has only Beer and Wine License. However, you must remember that the sales of Alcohol a Walmart Stores might directly depend on their location, and even the timings of the stores are decided by the local state governments. For instance, certain states like Texas, have issued official policies to completely ban alcohol products for sale at all the stores in their state.

Besides, you should know that the Federal Govt of the United States has introduced a policy to restrict retail stores in the country from selling alcohol, especially on Sundays. Although, the restriction might be uplifted if the said company, has an official license for selling the products. Which in turn might even get affected, by the local policies employed by that state. Therefore, before visiting any Walmart store nearby your locality, first contact them to verify whether they will sell alcohol on Sundays or not.

What Is Walmart’s Policy on Selling Alcohol on Sundays in the Different States?

As the title itself suggests, in this section, we will list out the different states’ policies on selling alcohol at the local Walmart Stores. Firstly, the states such as Delaware, Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Nebraska, West Virginia, Indiana, New York, Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Kansas, are some of the states which allow Walmart Stores within their state to sell alcohol products. However, the timings of these stores, when the alcohol products are available for sale might differ based on the laws and policies of the State Government.

While there are also states that have completely banned certain alcoholic beverages on Sunday, especially at the Walmart Stores, these states are New Jersey, Utah, Alabama, Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, etc. Then there are other states in the country, which do not restrict, local Walmart stores from selling alcohol, on Sundays. Wyoming, California, Florida, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Rhode Island, South Dakota, District of Columbia, Illinois, to name a few.

What Time Does Walmart Selling Alcohol?

From the above sections, you can learn that the timings on selling alcohol are restricted in some states, while the others do not have any restrictions. And as stated above, there are states that have time restrictions on selling alcohol at the Walmart Stores. Firstly, the states of Delaware, Indian, and Iowa, only allow alcohol sales on Sunday between the timings, 12 pm, and 8 pm. While Kentucky and West Virginia, allow operation from 1 pm to 2 am. Besides, the states like New York, New Mexico, North Carolina, Michigan, Nebraska, etc all have different operation timings for the local Walmart Stores.

Furthermore, there are also states that do not have any restrictions, so the alcohol sales in such states, directly depend on the opening and closing hours of the Walmart Stores in the respective state. Sometimes they might even be according to the laws passed by the Local Government. Thus, depending on the state you are located in first identify whether your state allows alcohol purchase on Sunday, after that please contact your local Walmart Store about the timings.

Can you Buy Liquor At Walmart In Texas?

Yes, as explained in the above sections, Texas State Government allows people to purchase Liquor from the Walmart Stores located here. However, this policy might slightly vary especially on Sunday, as on that day, the Walmart Company can only sell Beer and Wine, as other beverages are banned on this day. Moreover, Texas State follows a strict timing, for allowing alcohol sales on Sunday, at the Walmart Stores. Currently, these stores in Texas, are only allowed to select alcoholic beverages between 12 pm and 2 am on Sunday, while on other days, they usually sell between their official business hours.

What Are Some Special States Where Alcohol Is Prohibited from Being Sold in Walmart?

Currently, there are many states in the country, that have completely stopped the local Stores such as Walmart From selling alcoholic beverages. Although, there are no states that have completely banned the sales of alcohol completely. They are certain special states, that decide to only ban the sales of alcohol on Sunday every week, especially at the various popular stores like Walmart. There might be various reasons for these bans. One of these reasons is that the many families in the country, often go out on Sunday, to spend a quality time with each other, and there are also people who get very drunk these days and cause accidents and issues to other families or people.

Why Is It Prohibited to Buy or Sell Alcohol on Sunday in the United States?

The main reason behind why alcohol buying and selling in the country is Prohibited because of Blue Laws. These laws are generally carried out from the original alcohol ban that was applied across the country, during the year 1928. And many states have still decided to continue these laws even after many years. Although the number of states that have stopped following these laws is slowly decreasing, there are still more than 9 states that are strictly implementing these laws.

Besides, the Federal Government is the main reason behind the Law that prohibits people under the age of 21 from buying alcohol at any type of store in the country. Perhaps this is the reason why store executives often request identities from the people who purchase liquor here. Furthermore, as you can see drunk and driving accidents are also rising in the United States, and the frequency of these types of accidents in the states that follow blue laws is much less compared to other states, so it is beneficial in general for all people.

Why Should You Avoid Alcohol?

Now that you all have learned about the Alcohol Selling Restrictions applied by many states in the country. Let us now find out why is alcohol not good for our health. And in this section, we will share many reasons why a person should avoid the consumption of alcohol.

Neurotoxin

First of all, any drinks or beverages with Alcohol affect the nerves of the human body, including nerve cells, which in turn caused damage to the nervous system. In addition to this, this type of damage will negatively affect our brain, so they will face a higher risk of getting illnesses, such as head trauma, liver disease, and poor nutrition. Therefore, people who are suffering from any nerve and brain-related issues must definitely stay away from the consumption of alcohol at all times.

Depression

Another main disadvantage of consuming alcohol drinks often is Depression. When a person becomes addicted to alcohol or drinks alcoholic beverages often, then he might go into depression, and many medical reports have proved alcohol is often linked to the cases of individuals with depression. And people who suffer from depression often up getting affected with other types of serious issues, such as heart attacks, etc.

Memory Loss

As you know, and have seen many people who have consumed alcohol often suffer from short-term memory loss, as they forget what they have done during drunk. However, this is not going to be the case all the time, as these people have a high risk of suffering long-term memory loss in the future. Mainly as said above it affects the nervous systems as well as the brain, which in turn leads to memory loss.

Alcohol Addiction

One of the main disadvantages of alcohol is addiction and millions of people across the world are commonly suffering from this medical condition. And not just that, the addiction to alcohol, often leads to an increase of aggression in people, which in turn is the main reason why many families and relationships get affected every year.

Cancer

Although many people don’t know about this, overconsumption of alcohol is said to be causing a high risk of people getting affected with various types of cancers, such as Breast, Liver, Oral, Stomach, and Larynx, Pharynx, Esophagus, Colorectal, and many more. And people who are already suffering from cancer must definitely stay away from alcohol as long as possible, as it may cause your conditions to further degrade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Walmart Sell Alcohol on Sundays? The Walmart Alcohol Sales at a respective store on Sunday depending on the Alcohol Policy employed by that respective state. What are the various disadvantages of Alcohol Consumption? As stated in the above article, alcohol consumption may cause various types of illnesses to the people such as Cancer, Addiction, Stress, Depression, Neurotoxins, Memory Loss, Weight Loss, Impaired Judgement, Heart Attacks, Aggression, Hangovers, etc. What are some of the states that banned alcohol sales and buying on Sundays at Walmart Stores? There are many states in the country, such as Alabama, Utah, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, etc, that have completed banned sales and purchase of Alcohol at the Local Walmart Stores.