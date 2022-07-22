Walmart is more than just a big retail store. Selling a wide range of products is not the only thing Walmart stores do. It offers a wide range of services. It includes tattoos, tire services, and many more. This makes Walmart one of the places that we often visit to meet our daily needs. After getting to know about what is Walmart capable of, we began expecting a lot from Walmart. For example, expecting if Walmart resizes the rings. Well, we cannot visit Walmart in-store without getting to know if the Walmart store really offers the service. So Does Walmart resize the rings? Well, After doing some research, I have found the answer. Continue reading to know it.

Does Walmart Resize Rings at Walmart in-store?

Walmart resizes rings, however, only if the rings were bought at Walmart. Don’t expect the Walmart staff to resize the ring because none of the staff will be resizing your ring. In other words, you will not get in-store or while-you-wait resizing service at the Walmart in-store. What Walmart does instead is to send your ring to a third party. Especially, a third party who is a specialist in doing this service. As a result, it can take up to 3 weeks. The price of resizing a ring is somewhere between $20 and $150. I will elucidate further the ring resizing service offered by Walmart in this article. Read it till the end to get a better understanding.

How Much Will It Cost to Resize a Ring at Walmart?

The cost of resizing a ring depends on two factors. They are the type of ring you want to resize and the extent of the resizing. The cost will be lesser if you want to resize simple rings. You can reduce and resize the ring by half a band size. However, if you want to resize a ring that has intricate carving or if you want to do a complex resizing, then it will cost you more. The minimum price for such resizing will be $50 while the maximum price would be $150. If you need to know the exact price, it is better to ask the Walmart associate. The associate will be able to quote a price that will be closer to the actual price.

Will Walmart Resize Any Ring?

It is not possible to resize all types of rings. Commonly the rings are made from metals such as Gold, silver, and platinum. However, rings can be made from other different materials as well. For example, you have rings made of wood, ceramic, and silicone. The rings made from uncommon material cannot be resized by jewelers themselves. It is the same case with Walmart as well. Only rings that are made from popularly used metals for jewelry will be resized by Walmart. In order to resize rings made up of different metals, different techniques and equipment are used. Hence, only limited types of rings can be resized. In addition to non-metal rings, Walmart cannot resize rings that have gemstones too.

While handling rings that have gemstones, extra care and attention are required. Additionally, it is quite difficult as well. Hence, Walmart doesn’t resize rings that have gemstones.

How Long Will It Take for Walmart to Resize a Ring?

You cannot say for sure how much time it will take for Walmart to resize your ring. This is because based on the type of your ring and the complexity involved in resizing, you may get the ring sooner or later. Additionally, you have to remember how Walmart does the resizing in this scenario. It sends your ring to a third-party specialist. So, if there is a delay in Walmart sending your ring to a third party, you will have to wait a long period of time than usual.

Be it whatever type of ring and however difficult it is to resize your ring, you will get your ring from Walmart within 3 weeks. If it is getting delayed beyond this time period, you can visit the store and ask the Walmart associate about the delay. Or else, you can call customer service and inquire about the delay staying at home.

Will Walmart Resize the Rings That Are Bought From Other Stores?

Since Walmart is more concerned about providing service for the products it sells, currently, it doesn’t accept the rings from other stores. Only the rings that you have bought from either Walmart in-store or online will be resized by Walmart. Probably, Walmart considers resizing the rings from other stores as unnecessary responsibility. It wants to be responsible only for the products the Walmart physical and online store sells.

How to Measure the Ring Size at Home?

In order to measure the size of a ring, you should have an easy-to-use ring sizer tool. You will not be able to buy this tool at Walmart in-store. However, you can order it online. The reason for the absence of this tool at Walmart’s physical store is that this tool is not sold by Walmart. Instead, third-party sellers sell this tool at www.walmart.com. In my opinion, you can buy this type of tool from a hardware store located near. You don’t have to travel a long distance because the small hardware stores are very easy to find. Additionally, You will probably find it there for a much cheaper price. Since it is a third party that sells the tools on www.walmart.com, they will sell them for a higher price.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

Walmart accepts only rings that are bought from Walmart when it comes to offering the resizing service. There could be two reasons for this. The first reason is Walmart is not resizing the ring. The resizing is done by third-party who are skilled in this work. Since customers buy products from Walmart, it wants to give offer these services as complimentary. Hence, it never considered this service for profit making. The second reason could be that it doesn’t want to take more responsibility. While resizing the ring bought from Walmart, it is very easy for them to deal with the customer. Hence, if you are going to buy a ring from any store, make sure that it offers the ring resizing service. It will be really helpful in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Ring Resizing

1. Does Walmart associate resize the ring? The Walmart associate will receive the ring from you. However, the resizing is done by a third party. The only job of the Walmart associate is to receive and deliver the ring once the resizing is done by the third party who is good at doing this work. 2. What is the maximum time taken by Walmart for resizing the ring? In most cases, Walmart will resize and return your ring within 3 weeks. 3. Does Walmart sell tools for measuring the ring? You can buy the tool from Walmart online (www.walmart.com). However, the seller will not be Walmart. Instead, you will be buying from a third-party seller. 4. Will Walmart resize rings with intricate designs? Yes. Walmart will be able to resize the rings that have intricate designs. However, keep in mind that the price of resizing will be more in this case. Additionally, the price also increases with the difficulty. 5. Does Walmart resize rings that are made from material ceramic? No. Walmart may resize your ring if it is made from metals that are commonly for casting rings. For example, gold, silver, or platinum. If you want to resize the rings that are made from materials such as silicone, wood, or even ceramic, the probability of getting them resized at Walmart is very less.