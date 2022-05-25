I am not an eyeglass wearer. However, I have friends who are bespectacled. Moreover, I have seen how difficult it is for them to see if they don’t have their spectacles. One of my colleagues is working as a content writer, when his spectacles broke, he almost spent a day doing nothing. Similarly, many people suffer a lot if their spectacles are damaged. Are you also an eyeglass wearer? Is your eyeglass damaged? In case, a Walmart store is located nearby, you may be thinking about getting your eyeglasses repaired there as it offers repair services for various other products. So, does Walmart fix your glasses? Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Walmart Offer Repair Services for Glasses?

Fortunately, Walmart’s repair services include glasses repair as well. This is done at Walmart Vision Centers located inside the Walmart in-stores. A Walmart Vision center repairs both glasses and frames starting from $7.50. In general, it would take somewhere between 5 and 30 minutes. I will give more information regarding Walmart’s eyeglasses repair service by the Walmart vision center. Keep reading to know the answer.

What Kind of Eyeglass Repair Service Does Walmart Offer?

The Walmart vision center at Walmart will be able to repair eyeglasses. Sometimes, it does the small repairs free of charge. The small repairs can include replacing parts such as lens and screw, fixing back the lens that came out, mending a bent frame, and getting rid of scratches from the lens.

Unfortunately, the center cannot deal with major repairs. Especially, the major repairs like fixing a completely broken frame or lens. These kinds of repairs are beyond Walmart’s pay grade. Therefore, it is better for you to go to optical shops that have expertise in major repairs.

In case, you have bought your eyeglass at Walmart, and it has not been more than one year since you purchased the eyeglass, you can claim the warranty at Walmart. The eyeglasses that are bought at Walmart will have a one-year warranty. However, the warranty is for the frame alone.

How Long Will It Take Before Walmart Repairs the Glasses?

The repair time of the glasses depends on the severity of the damage. If it is just a minor repair like replacing or tightening screws, it will not take more than 10 minutes. At the earliest, the repair would be done in 5 minutes. However, if the frame needs to be reshaped, it may take more time. However, if you want to know how long will it take to get your glasses repaired, you should call your Walmart Vision Center located in your neighborhood and tell them what is wrong with your glasses.

Once you say that to them, they will be able to give you an approximate repair duration. This way, you can get to know how long the repair will take priorly. In case you don’t know the phone number of your nearest Walmart, you can make use of the Walmart Store locator. Once you enter your location details, you will be able to see the list of Walmart stores located near you. Additionally, you will find the contact number of the store as well. After looking at the store’s opening and closing hours on the website, you can plan your visit.

How Will It Cost You to Repair Your Glasses at Walmart?

It is not possible to know the exact cost of repair at the Walmart vision center. It depends upon the severity of the damage, cost of parts, and many more. However, it has been reported that a normal repair will cost around $7.50.

When you are replacing or tightening screws, straightening the bent frame, and adjusting the glasses, you will not be charged any fee. This is because all these repairs are considered minor repairs. As I mentioned before, Walmart will not charge its customers for minor glass repairs.

However, if your frame is broken completely, the Walmart vision center will not be able to fix it. However, you can buy a new frame and get your glasses reframed at the center. You can reframe your glasses, even if those were bought outside of Walmart. In case the glasses were bought at Walmart, you can make use of your warranty. Just make sure the warranty is not expired.

Are There Other Options for Glasses Repair?

You have two other options. If you don’t mind investing some time, effort, and focus, the first option will be an incredible choice. The first option is to choose to repair the glasses by yourself. Don’t get disappointed right there. If you show some interest, most of the damages are repairable without any help. So why don’t you give it a try? If you are up for it, you just need an eyeglasses repair kit. You can buy that from Walmart itself. According to your comfort, you buy it either in-store or online.

You don’t wanna do that? Fine then! I understand. The second option is also great. Be it major or minor damage, if you choose the second option, consider it done. The second option is taking your glasses to an optical shop. The expertise of opticians at the shop can fix major damages to your eyeglasses.

Which Is the Best Option to Get Your Glass Repaired?

So, now you have three options. The Walmart Vision Center, Optical Shop, and home. All three have their ups and downs. You should look across all of it to choose the best option for you.

When you have major repairs, the best option is the optical shop. Neither you nor the staff at Walmart Vision Center has the expertise to repair major repairs. Sometimes it is better to live things in the hands of experts.

However, if it is a minor repair, you can choose either the Walmart Vision Center or the Do-It-Yourself option. If you are a busy bee who cannot afford the time to repair your eyeglasses by yourself, the Walmart Vision Center will be the best option. The minor repair will be done by the staff up there in no time. In case, you wanna experience the joy of finishing a task by yourself, then obviously you can go for the DIY option.

How to Repair the Eyeglasses Myself(DIY)?

DIY is a good option if you are dealing with minor damage. Let us assume, the frame is broken. In case, the frame is made of metal, repairing it in your home can be a bit difficult because you have to weld it. However, the process is pretty simple in the case of plastic. It can be done with the help of some glue. Follow the below steps to fix your frame.

Clear all the particles from the damaged area.

Now, use wax paper to cover the lenses. This will keep the glue out of lenses.

After covering the lenses, apply the glue to join the two pieces.

After applying enough glow, hold the broken pieces together for a minute or two.

That’s it. Now rest it on a stable and flat place like a table and wait for 20 minutes.

Voila! You are done.

What if the arm breaks? How can you fix it at home?

The usual case is that with time, the hinge screw holding together the arm and frame comes off outside the screw hole. So, you just have to replace the screws now. However, for this, you have to buy an eyeglass repair kit. Usually, an eyeglass repair kit will have nose pads, spare screws, a magnifier, and a screwdriver. These tools are more than enough. You can easily replace the screws that came out with the spare screw.

Final Thoughts

If you are choosing the fix glasses near me Walmart option, you can get it done at the Walmart Vision Center for free. However, it may cost a few bucks if there is major damage. If the Walmart Vision Center cannot fix your eyeglasses, you can go to the optical shop. If you want to fix the broken frame, you can use glue and fix it yourself. Similarly, if the arm of the glasses is broken, you can buy a fixing kit and attach the arm with screws. I hope the information in this article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Fix Glasses Near Me Walmart

1. Can I fix the frame by myself if it is broken? Yes. If it is made up of metal, you have to weld it, which can be difficult for you. In the case of plastic, it is very easy. All you need is to buy glue. 2. What does an eyeglass repair kit contain? An eyeglass repair kit has four items in it. They are nose pads, spare screws, a screwdriver, and a magnifier. 3. When will the warranty of eyeglass bought at Walmart expire? If you bought an eyeglass at Walmart, it will expire after one year of purchase.