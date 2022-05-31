We all know how harmful plastic is to the environment. Sorry, Let me rephrase that sentence. Many people are aware of how destructive plastic is for the planet but don’t care about it, especially corporations. The world generates more than 300 million tons of plastic waste each year. The amount of plastic waste the human population generates is gigantic in its amount. Do you know? As of 2022, only 100 companies are responsible for more than 90% of the earth’s plastic waste. Walmart is one such corporation that is directly or indirectly responsible for thousands of tons of plastic waste each year. But many corporations in the United States have started to recycle a percentage of their plastic corporation. So, what about Walmart? Does Walmart throw away plastic waste or recycle it?

Plastic wastage is a major cause of pollution of air, land, and seas across the entire world. Billions of tons of plastic have been used for many decades, and much of it is wasted. As plastic is a non-biodegradable substance, when thrown away, it just accumulates and causes massive damage to our ecosystems. Most of the plastic wastage is dumped into the oceans, as burning plastic is extremely poisonous. Huge swaths of areas in oceans have plastic wastage. Many Marine animals like fish, oysters, whales, etc. ingest this plastic waste which clogs up their digestive system ultimately causing them to die.

Walmart uses a huge amount of plastic every single day. What do they do with their plastic waste? Many corporations trying to become more eco-friendly, is Walmart one of those companies? A gigantic corporation like Walmart must take steps to reduce plastic waste. So, coming back to the previous question, does Walmart throw away plastic waste or recycle it? Read the article to find out.

Is Plastic Waste Recycled by Walmart?

Yes, Walmart does recycle plastic waste. It not only recycles its own plastic waste, but also plastic waste from other companies. Walmart has allocated a number of drop-off bins at its stores, where people can throw their plastic waste in those dedicated recycle bins. These bins will carry those bins to Walmart’s how2recycle stores that recycle the plastic waste.

The world right now is suffering from drastic changes in the climate and causing it to become warmer. Plastic is one of the reasons that is making our planet a dirtier place. Scientists have already proven that plastic causes global warming as it creates greenhouse gas emissions. Many animals are also dying from ingestion. But the world needs plastic, at least until there’s a better alternative to it. We normal people don’t have much say in the production of plastic, but the government and big corporations do. Walmart ranks number 1 in the Fortune 500 list, surely it can make a significant impact on plastic usage.

As people are demanding more steps to quell plastic usage by corporations, Walmart has started using its power and wealth to recycle plastic. Although currently Walmart only recycles about 12% of its plastic waste, it is a step in the right direction.

How Does Walmart Recycle Plastic?

Walmart has a system in place that is aimed at reducing plastic waste as much as possible, this initiative is called the “Beyond the Bag” initiative. As a founding member of the closed-loop partnership where several major retail chains have come to an agreement to reduce plastic wastage. Beyond the bag initiative aims to reduce the usage of the current single-use plastic bags and reinvent them. This initiative’s goal is to identify, test, and produce new solutions and designs that are viable for replacing the current plastic bags.

This beyond-the-bag challenge has prompted many corporations, including Walmart and other retail chains, to try to come up with better sustainable options for plastic bags. Although this may not seem enough for some people, I still consider it better than doing nothing.

What Strategies Does Walmart Use to Reduce Waste?

There are plenty of strategies that Walmart uses to reduce plastic waste in the country and its production chains across the world. These initiatives that Walmart has undertaken, although largely ineffective currently, will surely promote environmental sustainability. Here are some of the strategies that Walmart uses.

Motivate or Encourage Customers to Use Reusable Bags

Walmart encourages customers who shop at its stores to use reusable bags while checking out. There are many people who try to do their part in reducing plastic usage. Walmart took these steps to make people feel they are making a change, it doesn’t matter how minuscule the change is. By offering more designs and convenient options for customers to choose from, Walmart is slowly making people switch to reusable bags.

Trying to Reduce Operational Waste

In another attempt to Quell the plastic waste problem, Walmart is trying to reduce operational plastic waste. As the largest retailer in the world, any small difference Walmart makes has an impact on society at large. The huge scale, and reach, that Walmart has makes it obligated to do its part in trying to better our planet. As Uncle Ben in spider-man once said, with great power comes great responsibility. This statement rings so true for Walmart. In 2020, Walmart claims to have recycled more than 375 million pounds of rigid plastic and plastic films.

These are just a couple of ways that I listed that Walmart does reduce plastic wastage at its stores around the world.

What Is the Environmental Damage Caused by Walmart?

Though Walmart claims to be shifting towards environmentally sustainable practices, the reality shows otherwise. Walmart had launched its Sustainability program in 2005 where its top management claimed to make the retailer a protector of the environment. This was very helpful to increase its public image, but did very less for the environment as a whole. Just read some of these damaging activities Walmart does for the environment.

Aggressive Expansion of the Market

Due to Walmart’s ever-increasing Expansion, its output of greenhouse gas is increasing steadily. As Walmart stores are increasing, lands are razed down to build new warehouses and stores. Despite its goal to achieve sustainability, Walmart has been voraciously consuming land to establish new supercenters. In some cases, much of this land is home to many critically endangered species.

Consolidation of Other Environmentally Sustainable Companies

Walmart’s aggressive expansion is not the only evil to the environment. It has been consolidating many companies that have a more sustainable operational model. Once Walmart consolidates these companies, it changes its operational model to Walmart’s more environmentally damaging operational model.

Selling Poor Quality Products

As Walmart’s main business model is to sell goods at a low price, it tends to provide poor-quality goods. Now you may wonder, how does this impact the environment? Well, here’s the deal, in the olden days, shirts bought at Walmart lasted long. But now they wear off at a faster rate. When your clothes wear off, you’ll have to buy more clothes, and this excessive demand for clothes will promote more production. Increased production means increased pollution.

What Environmental Lawsuits Hit Walmart?

Walmart is known to be infamous for dumping hazardous waste into water bodies. In 2013, the retail giant pleaded guilty to dumping hundreds of tons of toxic waste in various areas spread across California. Walmart store. Inc was then ordered to pay $91 million to the state. Recently, in 2021, It was found that Walmart continued to dump these hazardous materials. As per California state officials, Walmart has approximately dumped 160,000 pounds in various landfills and water bodies across the state. The state of California filed a lawsuit against Walmart corporation, citing its blatant disregard for the environment.

Despite trying to protect its public image as the pioneer of mainstream corporate environmental sustainability, its actions paint a complete different picture.

Conclusion

As the consequences of climate change or global warming are increasing day by day, it’s time for giant corporations like Walmart to step up to contribute to reducing pollution. As of 2022, there are less than 5% of oceans, lakes, and rivers that aren’t polluted in some way. Being the largest retailer in the United States and also the World, Walmart has to make significant changes in its environmental policy. Scientists have been warning about climate change and its disastrous consequences for not only humanity but also the entire species of earth. We normal people must do as much as possible to at least delay climate change, if not stop it. But at the end of the day, it all relies on the corporations and governments and the step they take.

As I have read somewhere, Only when the last tree dies, the last lake dries off, and the last loaf of bread is eaten will rich people realize that they cannot eat money.

FAQs – Does Walmart Throw Away Plastic Waste or Recycle It?

Is plastic waste recycled by Walmart? Yes, Walmart recycles plastic bags, bottles, etc. Their stores have allocated separate bins for customers to drop off any store’s plastic bags and battles. How does Walmart recycle plastic waste? The retailer corporation collects all the plastic waste dumped in its recycle bins and takes it to a how2recycle center, which in turn recycles the plastic waste for other purposes. Which Retail corporations have teamed up with a closed-loop partnership to reduce plastic waste? Walmart, CVS Health, and target are the major retail corporations that have teamed up with closed-loop partners, with a unified goal to reduce, reuse and recycle plastic wastage. Is Walmart truly sustainable to the environment? No, Walmart’s aggressive expansion and consolidation in addition to providing low-quality goods has resulted and continues to result in releasing copious amounts of greenhouse gases. They have also dumped huge amounts of hazardous material into many landfills across America.