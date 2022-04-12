Walmart provides great deals to its customers during special occasions. Sometimes they sell products at discounted prices. This type of offer keeps the customers hooked to Walmart. It seems Walmart knows the effects of Dopamine. Yearning for more dopamine, it is natural for us to look for special deals from Walmart. Alongside, you could also be thinking about what Walmart has to offer to the seniors. Does it have Walmart Senior Discount program? After a quick research, I’ve got some answers for you. Continue reading to know them.

Walmart Senior Discount in 2022

Unfortunately, the answer I found is disappointing. Currently, Walmart doesn’t provide discounts, coupons, or any special deals dedicated to seniors whose age is above 50. However, the senior citizens still have the chance of saving a few bucks by making use of price matching, clearance items, rollbacks, and many more. I will be disclosing more about how seniors can save at Walmart without any senior-specific discount. Furthermore, I will be talking about stores other than Walmart that have senior discounts.

Does Walmart Provide Discounts for AARP Members?

Many seniors are enjoying the perks of being a member of AARP. Moreover, many retail stores sell their products at discounted prices to AARP members. What about Walmart retail? Do they offer any discount to AARP members? Unfortunately, the answer is no again. Many other retailers present in the USA offer discounts to members of AARP. Some stores include Walgreens, RiteAid, Kohl’s, Goodwill, TJ Maxx, UPS, and many more. You may be forced to conclude that Walmart is not at all considerate about seniors. But Wait! If not the Walmart located in the USA, you have Canada? Does it offer Walmart Senior Discount up there?

Does Walmart Offer Senior Discounts in Its Stores in Canada?

The Canadian Walmart gives a fist bump to its American counterpart when it comes to Walmart Senior Discount. The Walmart stores present in Canada don’t offer senior discounts as well. However, the customer of Walmart can buy products at discounted prices in stores such as Home Hardware, Safeway, Farm Fresh, Jean Coutu, Time Hortons, and many more.

What Are Some Stores That Offer Senior Discounts?

None of the Walmart in North America seems to have Senior discounts. Despite the fact that Walmart is the biggest retailer in the USA, this would come as a surprise to you. However, there are many stores that offer discounts dedicated to seniors. It includes grocery stores, clothing stores, restaurants, and many more. Let me list a few grocery stores that offer a dedicated discount for seniors.

Fred Meyer is offering 10% discounts on certain purchases for people who are either 55 or above. This offer is available throughout the week. However, it is available in four states only. They are Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.

Harris Teeter is located in more than 260 locations across the states such as Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, and Delaware. Senior people who are 60 and older would get a 5% discount on items they purchase. This senior discount is available on Thursdays. Some items for which you won't be getting a discount are Fuel, drugs, and Gift cards.

Hy Vee offers a 5% discount while checking out. This is a dedicated discount offer for seniors who are above 55. The seniors can utilize this offer on Wednesdays only. Hy Vee is located in 250 locations across the states such as Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and South Dakota.

Piggly Wiggly is found in 530 locations across the states such as Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and many more. They offer a 5% discount on most products on Wednesdays. However, there are certain exceptions.

Safeway is one of the popular supermarket chains found in more than 150 locations. People whose age is 55 and above are considered seniors, and they would get a 10% discount on most items bought at Safeway.

What Are Some Stores That Don’t Offer Senior Discounts?

Many popular stores don’t offer senior-specific discounts. It would be helpful if you know the name of the stores.

Kroger

Publix

Safeway

Stop & Shop

ALDI

Food Lion

Whole Foods Market

Target

Natural Grocers

What Are Other Types of Stores and Services That Offer Discounts to Seniors?

Senior people need more care than people of any other age group. You have done your part when you were young and active. Therefore, you can expect some favors from the community. So, I am presenting you with other places where you can buy products or services at a discounted price apart from supermarket chains. Here are a few,

IHOP restaurant chain has come up with a special menu for people who are above 55. The items found on this menu are sold at discounted prices.

restaurant chain has come up with a special menu for people who are above 55. The items found on this menu are sold at discounted prices. Sprint and T-Mobile are companies that provide cell phone services. These two companies offer their services at a discounted price to customers who are 55 and above.

There are many other companies as well. However, I have just listed a couple of companies. Be it any company, you can easily give a call and get to know if they are offering a discount program dedicated to seniors.

Does Walmart Have Opening Hours Dedicated to Seniors?

Well, I have to admit that Walmart is not ignoring the senior people altogether because they do have special opening hours for seniors. This is for people who are aged 60 and above. The dedicated window is between 6 am and 7 am on Tuesdays only.

How to Utilize the Senior Discount Benefits in Other Stores?

Apply for a senior discount card. Once you get the card, it is very easy for you to exploit the benefits of the senior discount. The retail stores may ask you to provide proof of your age. They would check your age with their senior discount policy. Furthermore, take these suggestions into consideration.

Most times, the stores would advertise the dedicated program for senior people. You can find the advertisement on their websites and even on posters outside the shop.

Request the retailer to enroll in a discount program for seniors. In this way, you will get to know if the store has a program. Some stores rarely publicize the senior reward programs.

Become a member of AARP. The annual fee for becoming a member of AARP is $16. You can save more than that in a year when compared to the amount you saved via discounted price. Moreover, many retailers accept AARP and cooperate with AARP to sell products to seniors at discounted prices. Having said that, still, it would be better if you check with the stores if they accept AARP.

How Old Should One Be to Be Considered a Senior?

This clearly depends upon the policy of the companies you are dealing with. Each has its own age limit to consider one as a senior. Checking with the policies of the respective company would be the best way to know if you are eligible for the senior discount program. After reading the policies of many stores and companies, I could come to the conclusion that people whose age is below 50 can never be considered senior citizens. Similarly, if your age is above 65, you are most likely to be considered a senior citizen.

Conclusion

I never expected this from Walmart. But it turns out that this is how things are. The best thing we can do is to request Walmart to start a discount program dedicated to senior people. There are high chances of Walmart considering this. If more people ask for it, Walmart would surely take a decision regarding this. Above all, we found many other alternatives that offer dedicated Senior discounts. Lastly, we discussed different ways to gain Senior discount benefits in different places. I have tried to make this article as helpful as possible for people who are looking for dedicated senior discounts. I hope the information provided in this article helped you in one or the other way. Thank you for reading:)

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Walmart Senior Discount

