Walmart is an American multinational retail corporation based in the United States. It has its stores in many countries all around the world. Its customers know it as it owns and runs several hypermarkets, supercenters, retail stores, and grocery stores. They provide several discounts for their customers who shop with them.

Wayfair is an e-commerce company based in Boston, United States. They are the websites that provide their customers with furniture and domestic goods. They sell them on their official website online. Wayfair has nearly 11,000 suppliers all across the world. They are the largest e-commerce website in the world with many positive reviews and ratings for the products they sell. They also have super fast delivery for their products.

You might have noticed that Walmart sells Wayfair products on its official website. Do they both have any kind of relationship between them? Know about it here in this article.

Is Wayfair Owned by Walmart in 2022?

No, Walmart does not own Wayfair in the year 2022. Walmart has never owned Wayfair in any way. However, there was a rumor in the late 2010s that Walmart intended to purchase Wayfair which turned out to be false and never happened. So Walmart and Wayfair are 2 different corporations run by people and corporations which are not related in any way. But Wayfair does sell its furniture and some other merchandise through Walmart and its official website.

Kindly go through the whole article to know more about the Walmart and Wayfair businesses. In this article, I will also include topics such as the return policy of Wayfair products to Walmart, price matches at both stores, etc.

What is the Relationship Between Walmart and Wayfair?

Although Wayfair is not owned and run by Walmart in any way they do have a good relationship. Their relationship is significant. I have researched this and tried to explain the same below for you.

Both Walmart and Wayfair are connected to each other as they have different interfaces. They have varying working models. Wayfair is an e-commerce website selling furniture and other merchandise on its official website online. however, Walmart is a retailer which provides discounted products mainly in their stores for its customers. They have different strategies, different markets, and different target customers.

Walmart has known to invest in Wayfair in 2018. They have invested about $200 in Wayfair. This made Wayfair the second most valued on the list of startups. The first place was bagged by Uber.

Wayfair and Walmart have been in direct competition with each other for many years. Also, Wayfair is made money from venture capital for a company. The company later became a member of Walmart. Additionally, they have received an investment of $10 million from the Walton group. That was the time when the company has only be able to raise $15 million.

The competition between Walmart and Wayfair started a long way back. Wayfair entered the online business and Walmart also entered the e-commerce website business shortly. So, they have completed with each other from the beginning.

Walmart and Wayfair Business

Both Walmart and Wayfair are the 2 largest online retailers with their own customer targets in the world. They have been in the retail industry for many years and are always working to grow their business further over the next years.

The products available on Walmart and Wayfair websites are totally different, but both have profited from their e-commerce websites. Walmart is known to provide everything their customers need from apparel to groceries, domestic goods to electronics. Whereas Wayfair is known to provide furniture and other domestic goods on their website.

Owners of Wayfair in 2022

By now it is clear that Walmart does not own Wayfair in any way. Wayfair is founded by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine back in 2002. Wayfair is still owned by both of them even if they changed the business name once. Both individuals have started a furniture business in Boston. Niraj Shah and Steve Conine are the chairpersons of the company while the current CEO is Niraj Shah.

Return Policy for Wayfair Products at Walmart

Sometimes people may get confused between Wayfair and Walmart and think that they both sell similar products on their websites. But that is not true, and you might have understood that by now. However, some Wayfair products are available on the Walmart website. But, they cannot be returned to Walmart.

As both Walmart and Wayfair are different entities owned by different people and Wayfair is now owned by Walmart. Even if you have purchased the Wayfair products from Walmart’s official website you cannot return them or initiate returns with Walmart. You have to reach out to Wayfair or the original seller of the product to get returns or a refund for that product.

Returns with Walmart are simple and can be super easy. However, customers claimed that returns at Wayfair are costlier and more difficult coated to Walmart. This is because the customers have to pay for the returns at Wayfair. Also, some of the Wayfair returns cannot be managed individually by the customers. The returns will be difficult when they have t send large items to Wayfair for returns and refunds. So, in terms of returns, Walmart has always been a step ahead of Wayfair.

Does Walmart Price Match Wayfair?

The simplest answer to this question is a direct No. Walmart does not price match products from Wayfair. However, there is an exception for Wayfair products available on the website, if they have similar products with Walmart too.

Walmart has limited price match policies at their stores and official website. Walmart stores only price match with the reduced prices at their websites such as walmart.com (their official website) or jet.com.

Also, Walmart does not price match products from their marketplace. And Wayfair is only allowed to sell its products in the Walmart marketplace. This is the main reason why they are not eligible for returns at Walmart.

Final Thoughts About Wayfair and Walmart

Walmart and Wayfair are 2 different companies owned by different people. They both are direct competitors for each other in the e-commerce business. Walmart in no way owns Wayfair in 2022 and has never owned it in the past. However, Wayfair has been known to provide its products on the Walmart website. They are available for their customers on the Walmart marketplace. This is the reason Walmart does not accept returns of Wayfair products. Finally, Walmart does not price match Wayfair products under its price match policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Walmart own Wayfair in any way? No, Walmart and Wayfair are not connected to each other in any way. Walmart does not own Wayfair. Does Walmart have any intention to purchase Wayfair now? Walmart and Wayfair are 2 different corporations run by people and corporations which are not related. They were rumors about Walmart purchasing Wayfair which proved to be wrong. What is the parent company of Wayfair? Wayfair is an independent retailer which was founded by 2 individual entrepreneurs Niraj Shah and Steve Conine. Can I buy and return Wayfair products from Walmart? You can certainly purchase Wayfair products at Walmart online. However, they cannot be returned to Walmart under its return policy.