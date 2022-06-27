Walmart provides almost everything which their customers need, right from bread to electronics. It has always been in the good looks among all the other retailers. That is why it is the largest and most loved retailer in the whole United States.

Likewise, Walmart has a huge aisle where you can shop for office supplies. It has huge merchandise which helps the craft students, art teachers, and others. They fulfill the need of every office and art resource.

This may leave you with a question in your mind, Does Walmart have lamination services for documents and cards? This has also been my doubt for many days. So read this article to know what I have found out about Walmart Lamination services.

Does Walmart Have Laminating Service in 2022?

Unfortunately, Walmart does not provide lamination services in their stores for documents and cards. But, Walmart does sell lamination machines and all other related products which are used in lamination at their stores and online. However, customers can get their cards and documents laminated at other stores like Office Depot, Staples, Office Max, etc.

Do Walmart Sell Laminating Sheets?

Yes, as I mentioned above, Walmart sells all the supplies related to the lamination services at their store. Laminating Sheets are also included in that service. So, they sell laminating sheets in their store and online. Different brands of Lamination sheets are available in their stores and official website which can be purchased based on the sheet thickness, the number of sheets in the bundle, material of the sheets, and size of the sheets.

You can purchase these laminating sheets in the office aisle in their Walmart stores. Additionally, they can be found on their official website under the office supplies department.

There are several brands that provide these laminating sheets in Walmart, such as Avery, Nuova, Office Depot brand, and Scotch. Mostly, the professional laminators use Scotch thermal laminating pouches for laminating their cards or documents.

Additionally, Walmart also sells office supplies like self-adhesive sheets, heatless laminating sheets, pouches, thermal laminating sheets, etc.

What Are the Different Brands of Laminating Sheets That You Can Purchase at Walmart?

There are quite a few brands that offer their laminating sheets through Walmart. Among their stores and official website, walmart.com, the following are the brands that offer laminating sheets.

Fellowes Scotch GBC Universal Business Source Swingline 3 M Avery Pen+Gear LTD Commodities

What Are Some Other Retailers That Sells You Laminating Sheets?

Target Amazon Staples Michaels Office Depot/ Office Max eBay Hobby Lobby Kmart Kroger Home Depot Costco Minuteman Press

What Is the Average Cost of Laminating Sheets at the Walmart Store/Online?

The cost of laminating sheets is based on the number of sheets, the thickness of the sheet, the material, and the number of sheets in a bundle. The Average cost of the laminating sheets at Walmart may vary from $3 to $54 based on the brand it is available and other factors that I have mentioned above. You can also purchase Laminating roll film from Walmart stores and online, which costs vary from $55 to $145.

Cost of Lamination in Other Retailers

Walmart does not provide lamination services at their stores. But there are several other retail stores and services that provide lamination at their stores. Such as Office Depot, Staples, etc. Every store has its own cost of lamination and may depend on its quality, type of sheet, and others.

For example, Staples provides lamination services and the customers can get pouches with both matte and gloss finishes. In addition to, lamination of legal documents costs around $2.59 to $3.59, letter-sized sheet lamination costs from $2.19 to $3.19, and financial book size (ledger) costs from $3.19 to $3.99.

Other than that, the Office Depot/ Office Max provides lamination services and customers can get same-day services. In their store, presentation graphics costs $2 per square foot, while letter-sized documents cost just $1.89 per pouch.

Does Walmart Sell Laminating Machines?

As I have already mentioned above, Walmart sells laminating machines in their stores and online website. Walmart sells both thermal and heatless laminating machines. They even include laminating machines from third-party sellers in their marketplace.

Laminating machine brands that are available in Walmart are Scotch, Dodocool, Fellowes, VEVOR, Royal sovereign, Tacklife, Costway, and BLACK+DECKER.

The basic model laminating machine in Walmart for office and educational institutes can be purchased at a cost of $64.99.

Additionally, a 3 M commercial tape heat-free laminator is for heavier lamination purposes and costs around $73.38.

Retailers Who Offer Lamination Services at Their Stores

There are several other retailers who offer lamination services at their stores, unlike Walmart. They are

UPS store FedEx CVS pharmacy Target Staples Office Depot/ Office Max Minuteman Press Your house if you have lamination supplies Teacher/ office/ art supply shops in your area

How Much Does It Cost to Laminate Documents & Cards?

There are several retailers that laminate cards and documents. Or else, you can even laminate at your home with just the sheets, pouch, and the laminating machine. The lamination process is simple and quite affordable. The starting price of a regular-sized sheet/ paper that has to be laminated is $1.99. A regular-sized sheet measures 8.5” x 11”.

However, they are other lamination services that might be on the costlier side and can cost up to $6 for a standard coroplast and $5 for heavy coating lamination. The prices are charged per square foot.

The lamination done at your house can be cheaper than any of the retail stores and can be stuck with adhesive sheets and a pouch. They can be then made into desired sizes by cutting them.

How Can You Laminate Without a Lamination Machine?

Self Laminating pouches can be used to laminate your documents without any machines and equipment. They are also known as cold laminating sheets. Peel the sheet and stick The document which has to be laminated to it. Synthetic paper can be used to print your required documents onto them. These are waterproof, scratch-proof, and very affordable. Clear Packing Tape is used to add a protective layer to your documents and can be the cheapest way to keep the documents safe.

What Are the Things That You Can Laminate?

Artworks, papers, and flyers

Banners for advertisements

Business cards and documents

ID cards, photos, and certificates

Stickers and Posters

Menu, instructions, and card stock

Blueprints and fabrics

What Does Walmart Supply in Their Office Aisle/ Department?

Office supplies School supplies Binders and accessories Calculators Planners and calendars Desk accessories/organizers Folders and filings Stationery Whiteboard and dry erasers Paper shredders

Conclusion

Walmart does not provide lamination services at their stores. But they do sell lamination machines, Self-adhesives, pouches, and other lamination equipment at their store and on their official website. Customers can even purchase their own lamination machine from Walmart for $30.

However, there are other retailers that provide lamination services at their stores such as Staples, Office Depot Office Max, and other retailers. The minimum cost of lamination at any store may start from $2 to $3. You can even laminate your own documents and cards at your house by purchasing lamination machines and other supplies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the average cost of laminating sheets at the Walmart laminating service? The average cost of laminating sheets at Walmart stores starts from $3 to $54 based on the brand it is available and other factors such as the number of sheets, the thickness of the sheet, the material, and the number of sheets in a bundle What are the different brands of laminating sheets that I can purchase at Walmart? There are several brands providing lamination sheets at Walmart. Some of them are Avery, 3 M, Business Source, Universal, Scotch, etc. Does Walmart laminate documents and cards? No, Walmart does not provide lamination services at their stores. However, they sell lamination machines both at their stores and online website. What supplies do I need to laminate a document or card at my house? You will have to need a laminating machine, self-adhesive sheet, and pouch. These are the basic supplies to laminate a document or card.