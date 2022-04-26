Walmart is one giant retailer that has its stores spread across the US, covering almost all the states. In addition to stores, it also provides the customers with a convenient way of shopping through Walmart.com, where the customers can order and get their products delivered to their doorstep. What is more exciting than getting all you need by just scrolling on your mobile or desktop, this process involves a shipping fee at various stores. Most people avoid shopping online due to high shipping charges. You must be wondering whether this giant retailer Walmart provides free shipping to its customers? If yes, then what are ways you can get free shipping at Walmart? To get an answer to all the questions related to Walmart.com’s free shipping, keep reading the article.

What Is Walmart Free Shipping?

Walmart offers free shipping to its customers when they spent $35 on the purchase of products from Walmart.com. But compulsorily spending $35 just to get free shipping doesn’t sound like a good deal. So to make your online shopping experience exciting and cost-efficient, we have found a few ways through which you can get free shipping without even spending $35.

Walmart offers free shipping to its customers under certain deals and conditions that you must know to avail free shipping and avoid additional costs with your online orders. So, if you want to know about every possible way to get free shipping at Walmart, just stick to the article till the end.

What Are Some Methods That You Can Employ to Get Free Shipping From Walmart?

Here, we will discuss in detail every possible method you can employ to get free shipping when you shop from walmart.com. There are quite a few ways that can get you free shipping from Walmart and are mentioned below

By Spending $35 or More

If you spend $35 or more in one transaction at Walmart.com, you get eligible for a free next-day, two-day, and 3-5 day delivery. If your order value doesn’t cross $35, then you are liable to pay an additional $5.99 as a shipping fee. This minimum $35 shopping amount is a strategic move made by Walmart to encourage customers to shop more by offering free shipping. Though they offer free shipping on spending $35, this offer is applicable for only those items that are sold and shipped by Walmart, along with some selected marketplace items. So if you want to avail free shipping, then you have to go through the shipping policy of each item while adding it to your cart.

By Collecting Order in-store

The other way to avail of free shipping at Walmart is to collect the order the same day from the store after placing an online order. This process is generally adopted for the purchase of groceries. Once you place the order, you will get a confirmation from the store about the order acceptance. As soon as the order is ready, you are notified through sms to pick it up from the store. Once you check in, the associates will make sure your order is ready when you arrive at the store. Generally, your order will be ready within 4 hours after placing the order if you order before 4 pm. If you order after 4 pm, there are possibilities that you have to pick up the order the next day.

By Opting for Free Curbside Pickup

Walmart offers this service to its customers where you can place an order online and select a convenient time slot to pick up your order from the curbside. This service is generally available for purchase or groceries, for other items you may be required to pay extra. The major advantage of this free curbside pickup is that you don’t even need to get off your car, as the associates at Walmart place your order inside the car. The free curbside pickup is available at various locations, and you can use the store locator to find out whether this service is available at the store near to you.

By Having Walmart Plus Membership

If you opt for Walmart plus membership, you will be eligible for shipping on a wide variety of products from grocery to clothing and electronic items to toys and household essentials. You can be a Walmart plus member if you are above 18 years of age and have a valid email ID. You can enjoy a free 15-day trial before paying an annual fee of $98 or a monthly fee of$12.95.

All the items sold and shipped by Walmart are applicable for free delivery, except for the items at the Walmart marketplace. The shipping may be done the same day, the next day, or within 3-5 days. Additionally, if you are a Walmart plus member, you are exempted from the $35 minimum order for availing of free shipping.

By Using Walmart Promotional Codes

Certain promotional codes available at Walmart offer free shipping on a wide variety of items. These promotional codes are offered during the peak seasons like Thanksgiving or Christmas. The promotional codes come with certain terms and conditions and may require you to spend a particular amount to avail of free shipping.

You may get promotional codes online or in-store, also you can search for promotional codes on Coupon Follow, WSJ, and Groupon.

By Picking Up Orders From FedEx Offices

You can opt for the FedEx free pickup service only for the selected items. You can send the order to the FedEx collection office, from where you can pick up the order within 5 days. Additionally, you may receive free shipping when you return a product using FedEx.

By Utilizing Free Shipping During Seasonal Offers

During the seasonal offers, Walmart.com offers free shipping on selected items from different departments. If the product is eligible for free shipping, then you can receive the item the next day or within 2 days. Mostly, the items sold and shipped by Walmart are eligible for free shipping under such seasonal sales.

Who Are Some of the Competitors That Offer Free Shipping, Like Walmart?

As Walmart attracts its customer by offering various ways through which the customer can avail of free shipping, there are some retailers that are listed below, who also offer free shipping just like Walmart.

Target

Best Buy

Amazon

Ebay

Rakuten

QVC

Barnes & Noble

Zappos

AliExpress

Overstock

Newegg

You can enjoy shopping at the above retailers by saving a little extra on shipping charges.

How Much Can You Save on Free Shipping From Walmart?

Walmart generally offers free shipping on placing an order that values $35 or above. Otherwise, the shipping charge inculcated with lower orders is $5.99 and that will vary depending upon the location. So by opting for one of the above ways of having free shipping, you can save a minimum of $5.99 as shipping charges from Walmart.

What is the Walmart Reward Card?

Walmart offers its customers the Walmart reward card issued by Capital One. This reward card can be used at Walmart.com as well as stores. Additionally, The Capital One Walmart reward card can be used at any store that accepts the MasterCard. This card provides ample benefits to the significant customers of Walmart. Some benefits of the Walmart Reward card are mentioned below

There is no annual fee on the Reward card

You can earn 5% back for the first 12 months when you use the Capital One Walmart reward card for payment through Walmart pay.

Also, you can get a 5% cashback at Walmart.com and Walmart app on the purchase of groceries.

Additionally, it provides 2% cashback on the purchase of dining, travel, and gas at Walmart and Murphy USA.

Besides, it also provides 1% cashback on other purchases.

In addition to the above, there are many perks of the Capital One Walmart Reward card.

What Are Other Such Meta Deals That Walmart Offers to You When You Make Purchases at Their Store?

Walmart offers a number of deals at its stores that varies from time to time and seasons. The Walmart plus customers get discounts of up to 85% on various products at the store. Apart from this, the store offers continuous deals and discounts on various products such as Electronic deals, TV deals, Deals on End of clearance, and also they offered daily deals. Additionally, you can find a number of discounts on products during the peak seasons such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year.

Conclusion

Walmart offers free shipping to its customers when they spent $35 on the purchase of products from Walmart.com. Additionally, there are a few ways you can save on shipping that includes order pickup at the store and curbside, Walmart plus membership, Walmart promotional codes, Walmart’s seasonal free shipping offers, and opting for order pickup from the FedEx office.

Additionally, we have seen how much one can save by avoiding the shipping charges. The list of the retailers that offer free shipping is also mentioned above. Also, we learned about the Walmart Reward card and its benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

