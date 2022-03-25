Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world. They offer various types of products and services. A few of them you probably did not know of. Now, you might be wondering what do they have to do with keys? Let us assume we have a key, it is either the keys to a safe in your house, or they are keys to your car. Whatever it may be, they can be misplaced very easily, and losing them will cost us a lot. It is a good idea to keep a spare key at all times. But who makes keys? Does Walmart Make Keys? We are here to answer this question. We will also be answering a few questions related to this topic, such as what is minute key? What are minute key kiosks? Etc. So without any further delay.

Does Walmart Make Keys?

As we have mentioned before, Walmart offers a wide range of products and services. A few of these services are not known to many people, such as them making keys. Yes, Walmart does make keys. They offer this service with a MinuteKey kiosk. If you do not know what MinuteKey is, we will explain it to you in a while. Consumers can go into the store, locate the MinuteKey kiosk and start making their own keys by inserting the original key into the kiosk, and you will get the duplicates in a few minutes.

How Much Does It Cost to Make Keys at Walmart?

The cost of making duplicate keys with the help of MinuteKey is very cheap, and it is done very quickly. The price of making a key here should be around $2 to $6 per piece. Walmart does not charge anything extra to make the keys. As all of this is self-service. You do not require any type of assistance. All you need to do is insert the original key, select the type of key you want, and make the payment, and you will receive your duplicate keys. The payment can only be done through a credit card or debit card or cash.

What Is Minute Key?

MinuteKey is a company that makes the MinuteKey Kiosk. These kiosks use robotics and engineering to make keys copies. The copies are made in a minute and do not cost much. It can make several key copies in a very short span of time. The MinuteKey Kiosks are very user-friendly, and they are also highly efficient. These machines are made in such a way that the customer always has a satisfactory experience with them. Anyone can use it, and it does not require any assistance.

What Is MinuteKey Kiosks at Walmart?

The MinuteKey Kiosk at Walmart is exactly what we explained in the previous section. They are bright green, with a huge key on the top of the Kiosk. The kiosk can be used by anyone and does not require any assistance to use.

Once you approach the kiosk, you can enter the original key in the key slot and the Kiosk will copy the key information. Next, it will ask you what type of design you want on your key. You can either select a design or choose a plain key. After this, you have to select the number of key copies you want. Once you finish selecting, you can see the Kiosk making the key copies. Once the copies are ready, you will have to make the payment by using either a credit card, debit card or cash. As soon as the payment is done, you will receive your key copies.

Which Walmart Outlets Have MinuteKey Kiosks?

Not all Walmart outlets have a MinuteKey Kiosk. Now, you can not go searching for it in all their outlets. So, how will you locate the outlets which have the MinuteKey Kiosk? Simple, you just have to visit the Walmart official website and enter a preferred location in the MinuteKey Kiosk locator. It will show you the outlets where the Kiosk is available. You only have to enter your zip code, city, state, etc. and you will be given the nearest outlet with the MinuteKey Kiosk location.

How Does One Make Keys at Walmart?

The only way to make keys in Walmart is by using the MinuteKey Kiosk. It does not make keys, but makes key copies. The kiosk copies the key’s information and creates duplicates of the original. It is the quickest and an economical way to create duplicates of a key. It is self-service and very simple to use.

What Type of Keys Can I Make at Walmart?

With the help of the MinuteKey Kiosk, one can make various types of keys in a matter of a minute. You can easily make duplicates of house keys, office keys, etc. If you are planning to duplicate your car keys, it might be a tad bit difficult. Most of the car keys today are smart keys or keys that look different from the old keys. But if you do have an old car key, you will be able to duplicate it with ease. This is because the MinuteKey Kiosk can not process or duplicate a key that is too technical to duplicate. Another type of key that can not be duplicated is those that have “do not duplicate” written on them. The MinuteKey Kiosk can not duplicate are keys to restricted places, public properties, keys of places with a lot of security, etc.

What Are Some of the Pros and Cons of Using MinuteKey Kiosk?

Now that you have read and understood a lot about MinuteKey kiosk, let us see a few pros and cons of this kiosk.

Pros

Saves Time

The MinuteKey Kiosk saves a lot of time since it only takes a minute to duplicate your key. All you need to do is select the design and how many copies you want. Once you make the payment, you will get your key copies.

Economical

Making key copies at Walmart is very economical. The price of making duplicates of a key can cost between $2 to $6. This price when compared to other places is a lot cheaper, as a few of them charge more than $10 to $20 or more.

Can Duplicate Various Types of Keys

With the MinuteKey kiosk, you can make duplicate a wide range of keys. You make duplicates of your house keys, office keys, and certain car keys as well.

Creativity

You can create and design a wide variety of keys with the help of the MinuteKey kiosk. You can add various design various animations on your key which will be done in a minute.

Cons

Not Easily Available

The MinuteKey kiosk might not be available everywhere. It is only available in a few Walmart outlets. You can check which Walmart has the MinuteKey kiosk available, and it will show the nearest Walmart which has it.

Might Not Be Able to Duplicate Certain Keys

The MinuteKey kiosk might not be able to duplicate certain types of keys. As we have mentioned before, the MinuteKey kiosk can not duplicate certain types of car keys, which can be too technical to copy.

Limited Payment Options

You can not use any other mode of payment with the MinuteKey kiosk except for credit cards or debit cards or cash. In today’s world, NFC payments are very common, but NFC payments can not be used everywhere.

Conclusion

Now, that you know that Walmart key copies are also a service provided by them with the MinuteKey kiosk, you can go and make duplicates of your keys to keep a spare at all times. Not all Walmart outlets have a MinuteKey kiosk, but they can easily be located with the help of the locator on the Walmart official website. The MinuteKey kiosk is a very innovative and unique machine that can duplicate keys in a minute. It is also very economical, we have mentioned the cost of making a copy of your key. We have also mentioned how the MinuteKey kiosk makes a duplicate of a key. Finally, we have mentioned the pros and cons of using the MinuteKey kiosk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you duplicate car keys in the MinuteKey Kiosk? The MinuteKey kiosk can only duplicate certain car keys. It can only duplicate old car keys, which are made of metal and have no electronic transponders or any type of chips in them. 2. How long does it take to make duplicates of my key? The MinuteKey kiosk can make duplicates of your keys in a matter of minutes. You should be able to get them in just 1 or 2 minutes. 3. How can I pay after using the MinuteKey kiosk? Before you receive the duplicates of your key, you will have to make the payment. You can either pay with a credit card or debit card, or you can choose to pay with cash.