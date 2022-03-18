Walmart sells products at a pretty reasonable price. We all know about their wide range of products for home and kitchen, but you must also hear that they provide Auto care services. In case you didn’t, now you do. So yeah, they provide a plethora of auto care services and sell automotive products as well.

Does Walmart Install Tires?

Some of those Auto care center services include oil change, maintenance, lube services, and also tire change. So this should answer your question, “Does Walmart install tires?”. Though getting a simple yes is not enough for you to understand it all. Walmart sells all kinds of tires and items related to tires, so it is also natural they help you with installing tires as well.

Everyone has to change their tires at one point or another, which is something that happens every 6 years. Sometimes it is even less when there is a flat tire or some other issue. So you understand there is no avoiding it. For that reason, you should always buy good tires and from a good place. Yes, I’m talking about Walmart and its automotive products.

The quality of your tire and the place from where you buy it will have a huge impact on your car. You do not always want to keep changing them due to punctures and blowouts. Walmart has some great service when it comes to tire installation and even better pricing.

Buying a Tire at Walmart

Products at Walmart can be bought online or through in-store purchases. Assuming you went old school, for this, head to the closest store near you. Use the online store locator to find one. Go to the Auto care center and talk to the sales associate, tell them about the kind of car you use and the tire you need. They will help you find the one you need for your car.

If you choose to find it from the comfort of your home then go to Walmart.com. On the main page, hover over to the Departments drop-down menu and click the Auto, Tires, and Industrial option. On the next menu, click the required option, whether it is just buying the tire or option for their tire installation services through Auto Care Center.

If you are just purchasing a tier then browse through their collection or just search for the required one. If you are confused after visiting their online store, apply filters and look for the Tire Finder option. This will help find the right tire by adding your car’s info in there.

Based on that, look for the correct size with the info of cars’ model and year, etc. There are additional filters on the page for the price, brand, offers, and rating. The purchased tires can be shipped on the same day from the nearest store to you. This is not available for every location though, and also certain stores offer free shipping. You can also send the tire to the Auto Care Center if you want them installed there.

Auto Care Center Services at Walmart for a Tire

There is a lot more that goes into tire car services for a vehicle than just installing/mounting a tire. At Walmart, there are as many as 10 different auto care center services for a vehicle’s tire. Let us see what they are and how much do they cost.

There’s the basic tire mounting that costs $5 per tire, and this doesn’t include any tire parts. Did you know about the lifetime balance/rotation plan offered by Walmart? With this plan, they will rotate and balance your car’s tire for every 7,500 miles until the tire last, and for free. This is priced at $14 per tire. The usual flat tire repair cost $15 for every tubeless tire. If you want a Valve stem installtion then it is $3 for a tire. Customers can get a road hazard warranty for their single tire at $10. Then there’s the tire mounting and tire rotation that will cost you $10 and $2.50 respectively.

Other than the ones mentioned above, you will also find services like Lug nut replacement, TPMS re-learn, and 50-mile re-torque at Auto Care Center. The former service is priced at $2 per single lug nut. While the other two are free of cost.

Tire Installation Packages at Walmart

In the above section, I mentioned that the tire mounting cost at Walmart is $15, but that’s just the basic package. Below is the breakdown of all the packages and their prices.

Basic Package

The above-mentioned $15 for mounting a tire is for when you buy the tire from Walmart. If it is bought from somewhere else then it cost $10 extra per tire. This package includes services like tire mounting, valve stems service pack, for every 7,500 miles the service center provides balance and rotation for a lifetime. Also, a 50-mile lug re-torque.

Value Package

This costs $25 per tire and is only for tires bought from Walmart. Other than the services from the basic package, it also covers the road hazard protection warranty.

There are a few other tire-related services that Walmart offers. Most of which we have already discussed in the earlier sections.

Walmart Tires Warranty and Return Policy

Tires bought from Walmart do have a warranty but you need to buy them separately for $10 per tire. This is the previously mentioned road hazard warranty and works in events like flat repairs, road hazards, and also provides a free replacement. The replacement is only for when your tire is under 25% tread wear and is a non-repairable tire. Apart from that, any extended warranty you buy is pretty much useless.

If we talk about their return policy then there is a 90-days window for returning ordered tires. This is if the product feels unsatisfactory. The main thing to note here is that there is no return shipping for a tire bought from Walmart. Customers have to visit their local store that has a tire center, and only the ones with a tire center will accept the return.

In case you have an unused tire bought from Walmart then it can be returned anytime to a Walmart store. Again, only the one with a tire center. Walmart doesn’t accept tires that have been used and snow tires.

Tires Brands that Walmart Sells

Before heading over to a Walmart store near you, it is better to make sure they sell the brand you want. Don’t worry though, they sell tires from some great brands. Customers have the options to choose from Maxxis, Michelin, Cooper, Goodyear, Hankook, Yokohoma, Continental, and a few others.

Their stores have tires for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, performance cars, tractors, golf carts, and trailers. So it is not just regular car tires that you will find there, but all the above-mentioned ones.

Walmart’s Auto Care Center

The Auto Care Center is just Walmart’s service shop where they offer a multitude of services for vehicles. You can visit their Auto Care Center to get all sorts of car problems fixed. Their service range from as simple as filling the air in your tire to offering a full-fledged tire installation package. We have talked about their services in the previous sections of this article. You can even avail of their services online by visiting Walmart’s Auto Care Center website.

This website lists all the services along with their price, so don’t have to wonder about the costs. Their service centers are located in many states across the country. In case you are having trouble finding them then this Auto Care Center location finder should help. This link opens Walmart’s auto care center finder, and all you have to do is enter your location(Zipcode/city/state). This will then show you all the service centers in that particular location.

Wrapping Up

All the above information in this article should answer your question, “Does Walmart Install Tires?”. For answering this question, we talked about the Walmart tire installation process and price, Walmart auto center, and a few other things. The article covers a variety of things that anyone thinking of getting a tire from Walmart should know. So read it and find out for yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walmart install tires for free? No, Walmart doesn’t install tires for free. They have multiple plans for tire installation that also include a few other services. What is Walmart Auto Center? Walmart’s Auto Center is the place where the company offers various automobile services. Also, sell products like tires, oils, and a few other things. Are Walmart tires good? Walmart tires are pretty good since they sell tires from companies like Cooper, Continental, Michelin, and a few others brands. How does the Walmart tire installation process work? Well, all you have to do is buy a tire from Walmart and choose the tire installation service package. The rest is handled by the people at the Auto Care Center.