Does Walmart Have Working Stores in Japan in 2022?

In 2002, Walmart entered the Japanese retail market with the supermarket chain Seiyu. It is operated under the name Seiyu, but it is known that Walmart runs in Japan. Walmart started operating in Japan completely in 2008. They also have a partnership with the e-commerce website in Japan named Rakuten. Recently, Seiyu was sold by Walmart for 85%. Their shares are sold in November 2020.

What is the Number of Walmart Stores Present in Japan?

Walmart does not have any straightforward stores named after Walmart in Japan. However, they own and operate the stores in Japan through another company named Seiyu Group. Walmart operates nearly 300 Seiyu stores in Japan. Additionally, they have stores in Tokyo, Kyoto, Nagasaki, Nagano, and Osaka. They are still growing in number.

Seiyu Group

Seiyu Group is a Japanese-based chain of supermarkets that includes grocery stores, departmental stores, hypermarkets, Shopping centers, and also other stores. They have its headquarters in Akabane, Tokyo. It started its stores in 2002 in Japan, but they have fully taken over the Japanese retail market in 2008. They started with a 37 percent stake in the Seiyu Group which became a major stakeholder in just a couple of years. After a few years, it has become the only owner and operator of Seiyu Group.

Seiyu runs 3 kinds of stores in Japan under Walmart. They are

Seiyu Supermarkets (just like local supermarkets) The Seiyu Hypermarkets (similar to Walmart Supercenters) Seiyu General Merchandise store

Walmart held the pulse of the Japanese retail market and operates the stores according to the people there. Finally, Walmart has stated that they are selling 65% shares in the company in 2020.

More About Seiyu Group Stores

Seiyu Supermarkets located in Japan are more like American supermarkets which is like any other local Walmart in the United States. However, hypermarkets are located in the cellar of buildings in Japan. Seiyu stores provide all the local items according to the taste of the customers in Japan. Along with this, they provide a lot of products from America. The Seiyu stores also have an arcade and a food court.

Did Walmart Find It Difficult to Get Settled in Japan?

Walmart’s journey with the Seiyu group was tough for the American retailer. This is the main reason for selling its major stocks in the Seiyu group after a long time of being with the company. Walmart offered to sell 85% of the Seiyu group stocks. The whole time being in the Japanese retail market was not a pleasant experience for Walmart.

However, this is not the only case with Japan but also with other retailers from foreign countries such as Alliance Boots and French Carrefour.

Why Do Retailers Find It Difficult to Operate Stores in Japan?

Most American retailers have discount stores just like Walmart. Walmart did the same in Japan. But customers there were not satisfied with those discount prices. And believed that the products from these stores do maintain quality. They even think that the discount prices are for goods which are low in quality. So, it might be difficult for these retailers to survive in the country with people who think like this.

Another reason for Walmart to fail in Japan is the cultural difference it faced between the United States and Japan which was additionally affected by the diet habit of the people there and also the relation with the store workers.

Only the popular items from the stores are sold quickly which disappointed the customers, and they reached other local stores. As a result, the sales dropped. The management did not focus on the ground-level work of the stores which also affected the sales. Some of their products did not fit in the Japanese market.

Reasons for the Failure of Walmart in Japan

Every Seiyu store is located in large malls, and they did not develop local small stores, so the sales got affected. Japanese love fresh food but Seiyu offers a lot of frozen food which was a bad idea. No good relations with the customers. Cultural differences between the countries. In Japan, eating while working is an offense that Walmart ignored. Nothing new in the Seiyu store from local stores. Selling products that are made in China.

Did Walmart Also Own Rakuten?

Rakuten is a stakeholder with Walmart. Walmart and Rakuten are both business partners which have successfully combined for a lot of projects. Rakuten owns a 20% stake in Seiyu Group along with the Walmart store.

In 2018, Walmart and Rakuten partner shipped together to introduce Walmart Rakuten Ichiba Store. It is the same as e-commerce which sells products that are fulfilled by Walmart.

They also have (Walmart and Rakuten) teamed up with Amazon for other merchandise such as domestic goods, groceries, e-readers, audiobooks, and e-books.

Rakuten is just a partner with Walmart but not a part of the retailer. Walmart does not own Rakuten. But they have many investments in the same companies.

Final Word

