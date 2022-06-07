Walmart is an American multinational retail corporation. Its headquarters is in Bentonville, Arkansas. It is the world’s largest company by revenue and the world’s largest private employer. Walmart has been targeting the international market by establishing its stores in countries with dense populations. However, it received mixed results for its stores and investments in the global market. The stores located in South America, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Central America, and China received success. But stores in some countries like Germany, South Korea, and Japan failed.

Walmart is the best retailer in the world, with Amazon in second place. By April 2022 Walmart has established its stores and club in 24 countries with nearly 10,585 stores with various names. It works under the name of Walmart de México y Centroamérica in Mexico and Central America.

Do India also has a Walmart? Yes and No. Confused? Check out the below article to get a clear picture.

Is Walmart In Delhi, India In 2022?

Walmart has no direct physical stores in India as of 2022. And has no intention of opening any stores there. But it has acquired 77% of the stakes in Flipkart in India, which makes it the major controlling stakeholder in Flipkart Wholesale. It even possesses many subsidiaries in India like an apparel store named Myntra, and a mobile payment app named PhonePe.

But why did Walmart chose not to open a store in a country like India when their stores are a huge success in China.

When did Walmart come to India?

Walmart entered India in 2007 as a partner with Bharti Group. But they parted ways in 2013. Then Walmart decided to go solo and open cash and carry stores. It became a major controlling stakeholder in Flipkart. Initially, it focused on fashion only but slowly entered the market with groceries, Home needs, electronic products, etc. Walmart opened its stores under its subsidiary company, Flipkart.

What Is Walmart in India Named?

Walmart in India is named Flipkart Wholesale (Best Price). In 2018, Walmart has become the major stakeholder in Flipkart. Flipkart is an e-commerce enterprise found in India. With its never-ending resources, it wanted a company with a meek appearance in the Market. It is operated through both digital and retail stores. Best Price stores are the physical stores owned by Flipkart, which are operated by Walmart.

American retail shopping is a kind and warm experience, which may not be for customers outside the United States. For example, Walmart entered the United Kingdom by owning the Asda chain of supermarkets. So, it isn’t new to Walmart to enter a densely populated country like India through an already established corporation.

What is Flipkart?

Flipkart is an online retail store. Found in 2007 in Bangalore, Flipkart expanded its business to Myntra and PhonePe from online book sales. It was founded by 2 Ex-Amazon employees. Walmart crossed Amazon during a bid for Flipkart Wholesale. It bought a 77% stake in Flipkart, which is nearly $16 billion, along with 8% equity funding which is $2 billion.

What Are Some Companies That Walmart Owns in India?

Walmart is committed to creating an environmentally sustainable community with economic balance and helping India grow. It has 3 major subsidiaries in India. They are

Flipkart Group Flipkart Group is one of India’s e-commerce firms that manage Flipkart, Flipkart Wholesale, and Myntra.

It was founded in 2007, now helping a lot of sellers, consumers, small business holders, and merchants.

It is the first e-commerce retailer to establish cash on delivery, easy returns, and no-cost EMI options.

In April 2021, Flipkart owned a travel company, called Cleartrip. Flipkart Wholesale It was found to transform the traditional kirana system into a retail system by Flipkart.

It is operated through the digital marketplace and Best price stores in India.

Flipkart Wholesale helps in the development of local kiranas and MSME. Myntra Being India’s largest e-commerce website for fashion, Myntra is providing an easy and economic retail experience from your home.

It includes a wide range of brands.

It is offering genuine products with a 30-day return policy and cash on delivery option. PhonePe It is a mobile payment app that makes an easy and safe platform for online transfers and payments.

Furthermore, it provides services like sending and receiving money, mobile recharge, bill payments, investing options like gold, and insurance.

Is Walmart Opening Its Stores in India?

Most foreign companies are not allowed to expand their business in India because of the laws. The major reason for this is due to the fear of losing the existing network of the local firms. But this did not stop Walmart from investing in Indian companies and gaining profits through them.

But then in India, most of the population is under or near the poverty line. This made changes in the economic regulations which allowed foreign retail presence in the Indian market. Finally, in 2012, the economic regulations in India were relaxed and Walmart applied for permission to enter the Indian retail market. But it did not gain them anything.

History of Ownership at Flipkart

Flipkart was established in 2007 by 2 ex-Amazon employees, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. It acquired digital media content business Mime360.com and Bollywood portal Chakpak. They launched their own music store, Flyte in 2012. In 2012, Flipkart acquired Letsbuy, an online electronics retailer. By May 2014, Myntra, an online fashion retailer was acquired by Flipkart. It bought Jabong.com and PhonePe in 2016. eBay India is also bought by Flipkart in 2017. By 2020, Flipkart owned a 7.8% stake in the Aditya Birla group.

Why Did Walmart Purchase Flipkart?

Walmart is widely known for its grocery stores, discount department stores, and hypermarkets in the United States. It crossed Amazon during a bid for Flipkart Wholesale by owning a 77% stake in Flipkart Group.

Walmart’s CEO stated that “India is one of the most attractive retail markets in the world, given its size and growth rate”

India’s retail market is not even close to 4% of the e-commerce retail when Walmart decided to step into the Indian market. This has changed rapidly in the next few years with an increase in the use of smartphones in India. Walmart has decided and opened nearly 20+ cash and carry stores in India.

Who Are Flipkart Primary Competitors Here in India?

Flipkart started as an online book-selling website which then expanded its business to almost every household like groceries, fashion, electronics, etc. With its growing business, it has gained a few competitors in the market. The list below is some major retailers and brands that come under the list of competitors.

Amazon (top e-commerce company)

Pepperfry (online furniture, home & living marketplace)

Jabong (fashion e-commerce business)

First cry (shop for baby and mom)

One97 Communications (mobile internet company)

Shopclues (Online marketplace for sellers & buyers)

Snapdeal (daily deal marketplace)

Ibibo group (online travel group)

Homeshop 18 (Retail e-commerce business)

Conclusion

Walmart has established its stores in many countries and made them a huge success. It always targeted the global markets of densely populated countries. Walmart entered India and made a partnership with the Aditya Birla group. It is always believed to enter a business with an entry-level company. It won the bid of Flipkart by owning a 77% stake and became the major stakeholder in it. Walmart has no intentions of opening any physical stores in India. But, it has many subsidiaries like Flipkart Wholesale (Best Price), Myntra, PhonePe, etc.

Flipkart is an e-commerce website that became a household place for groceries, fashion, and electronics. It was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. The CEO of Flipkart at present is Kalyan Krishnamurthy. It has major competitors in the market like Amazon, First cry, and One97 Communications.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When did Walmart come to India? Walmart entered India in 2007, but won the bid of Flipkart in 2018. After that, they started opening the best price stores (Flipkart Wholesale) in India. What are some of the companies that Walmart owns in India? Walmart owns subsidiaries in India namely Flipkart, Flipkart Wholesale (Best Price), Myntra, PhonePe, etc. Who are Flipkart’s primary competitors here in India? They are many competitors for Flipkart in the e-commerce market in India. Amazon, One97 Communications, and first cry are the primary competitors they have now. What is Walmart called in India? Walmart is a widely known retailer for all household products and others. It opened its physical stores in India under its subsidiary Flipkart. They named Walmart India “Flipkart Wholesale”.