With the growing trend of money wallets around the world, people prefer to make digital payments rather than using cash or cards to make purchases or transfer money. This enabled many businesses to provide digital payment services at their stores. Adopting this payment method provides more convenience to both customers and the business too. There may also be a need for you to send money to your friends and relatives abroad, for this, there are many platforms to use and one of them is MoneyGram.

MoneyGram is one of the leading platforms for making digital P2P(peer-to-peer) payments across the world. This platform enables people to send or receive money internationally. MoneyGram was considered the second-largest money transfer provider in 2014. Its usage is prevalent among people around the world. As of today, MoneyGram’s services stretch across 200 countries around the world.

There are people who aren’t keen on using digital wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc. but use MoneyGram for wiring or transferring money into an international bank account. In this article, I will answer the questions like if there’s Money at Walmart? How does the process of MoneyGram transfer work at Walmart? What other stores and businesses provide MoneyGram transfer service?

Is the MoneyGram Transfer Service Provided at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart has partnered with MoneyGram to offer financial services like bill payments, Money transfers, Wire transfers, etc. MoneyGram’s services are provided at nearly 4,700 Walmart locations spread across the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Founded in 2016, there are nearly 150 million MoneyGram users around the globe by 2022 and that number will continue to grow. There are billions of dollars of money and wire transfers that take place every day through various P2P platforms in the country. Seeing this booming market, Walmart stepped into the international money transfer business a while back and partnered up with MoneyGram.

What’s the Moneygram Transfer Limit at Walmart?

MoneyGram has a transfer limit of $10,000 per transaction. Furthermore, you are only allowed to transfer $10,000 per month. This limit is not restricted to Walmart, but to any provider of money transfer services using the MoneyGram platform.

Not only MoneyGram, but most P2P financial institutions do not exceed a $10,000 limit because if you make a transaction of more than $10,000 then you’ll be required to report the transaction to the Internal Revenue Service(IRS). If you fail to follow the protocol and do not report it to the IRS, then you’ll incur heavy penalties like fines and even legal repercussions.

How Much Does MoneyGram Charge as a Transfer Fee at Walmart?

MoneyGram charges $1.99 for domestic money transfers when made at Walmart, just like any other location. As for international transactions, MoneyGram transfer charges start at $8. It is also necessary to keep the currency exchange rate of the country that the person you want to transfer money stays in. As the currency exchange rate changes every day, it is important to stay updated about it as it can cost you some additional fees.

Also, if the transaction amount crosses $1000, then the transfer can vary somewhere between 0.75% to 1% of total value of the transaction.

How to Use MoneyGram at Walmart?

There are many ways for you to use MoneyGram services, Walmart provides a less complex and customer-friendly experience in dealing with MoneyGram transfer services. If you already have the Walmart app on your phone or Walmart’s MoneyGram online platform, then transferring money is very easy.

Follow these steps to transfer money through the Walmart’s MoneyGram website

Firstly, log in or register yourself on their online website, the website server will verify your identity once you enter your information.

Enter the details of the person you are sending money to, like how much you are thinking of sending, location of the person.

Select the option between cash pickup or direct money transfer to a bank account that’s located outside of America.

Once all these details are entered, choose the option between credit or debit card and then send the funds directly.

If you aren’t willing to use the online website, then you can just visit your local Walmart store that provides MoneyGram services and ask the employees there to assist you through the process.

How Long Does MoneyGram Take to Transfer the Money?

MoneyGram’s international money transfers generally don’t take a long time. It depends on the location of the receiver and also the way you transfer the money. If you perform an online transfer, then it will take more time for the receiver to get money than when you use an in-person transfer service.

It will take nearly 10 – 20 minutes for the Money to get transferred to the receiver if you use an in-person service. Transfers through in-store are faster than most transfers that rely on a bank-to-bank transfer system.

Whereas, when you use an online transfer method, it will take more time for the server to process the transaction. This method although slow will take somewhere near 2-3 hours for the end-user to receive money.

Also, note that it is more expensive to transfer money by in-person method than when you transfer online. But the online transfer has another added benefit other than it being cheaper compared to in-person. You can track the transaction online and estimate the time it takes for funds to reach the receiver.

What Are the Timings of MoneyGram Services Provided at Walmart Stores?

The timings of MoneyGram services offered at Walmart in-stores are almost the same as the working hours at Walmart. Walmart’s money centers that provide MoneyGram services are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, While on Sunday they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are no timing restrictions to making transfers online. Also, remember that these services’ timings may change during Christmas and other festive seasons. The timings may also sometimes vary to each location.

What Other Services Are Offered at MoneyGram?

Apart from transferring money both domestically and internationally, MoneyGram has a range of other services to offer. Apart from sending money online, in person, and bank account, you can also transfer money to a mobile wallet and inmate.

In the way you can send money, you can also receive money both domestically and internationally. These are some other services that are provided by MoneyGram.

Making bill payments – You can pay bills to more than 14,000 companies across the United States of America. Even healthcare bills and child support payments can be paid using the MoneyGram platform.

– You can pay bills to more than 14,000 companies across the United States of America. Even healthcare bills and child support payments can be paid using the MoneyGram platform. Mobile phone top-up – MoneyGram platform provides mobile top-up for nearly 350 carriers and more than 100 countries. You’ll be able to top up by using the online option or visiting a MoneyGram agent location.

– MoneyGram platform provides mobile top-up for nearly 350 carriers and more than 100 countries. You’ll be able to top up by using the online option or visiting a MoneyGram agent location. Loading pre-paid cards – MoneyGram also offers to load more than 100 various pre-paid cards, which will make your online shopping or in-store shopping more convenient.

– MoneyGram also offers to load more than 100 various pre-paid cards, which will make your online shopping or in-store shopping more convenient. Money orders – You can also use the money order service at MoneyGram, this will reduce your need to check the account constantly.

Pros and Cons of MoneyGram

Pros

There are more than 400,000 agent locations around the world, with many of them located in America, meaning that it’ll probably wouldn’t be difficult to find a location near you.

MoneyGram is present in more than 200 countries.

You can choose to send money online, via the app, or in person, whichever suits your convenience.

Cons

If exchange rates change, then you’ll be required to pay an additional fee.

The transfer fee isn’t consistent. It varies based on the location of receiver, payout method, and transfer value.

There are other cheaper options than MoneyGram.

Some destinations or locations might not have all the services provided by MoneyGram.

Alternatives to MoneyGram

There are many other Peer-to-peer money transfer service providers that are as efficient or more than MoneyGram. Some of these options are even cheaper compared to MoneyGram. Here’s the list of them

Western Union

PayPal

Wise

Xoom

Ria money transfer

WorldFirst

WorldRemit

XE

Remitly

Skrill

Conclusion

In this article, you’ve learned many details regarding MoneyGram and its association with Walmart. To recap, Walmart provides MoneyGram services at more than 4700 of its locations. Services like Money transfer, wire transfer, Mobile top-up, bill payments, money orders, etc. are all offered by MoneyGram.

You can choose to use MoneyGram services either online or in person. With more than 400,000 agent locations across 200 countries around the world with nearly 150 million users, MoneyGram has earned the position as one of the leading payment transfer platforms. MoneyGram’s reach and success are giving a fierce competition to its rival Western Union.

FAQs – MoneyGram at Walmart

Is the MoneyGram transfer service provided at Walmart? Yes, MoneyGram transfer and payment service is provided in 4,700 locations of Walmart both in America and internationally What’s the transfer limit in MoneyGram at Walmart? The transfer limit for each transaction is $10,000, there’s also a limit of $10,000 for 30 calendar days. Meaning that you’ll only be able to transfer up to $10,000 a month. Are MoneyGram services offered at Walmart stores on Sundays? Yes, you can transfer money through MoneyGram services at Walmart, even on Sundays. The timings are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and on other days of the week, timings are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.