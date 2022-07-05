Walmart is loved by all its customers for the supplies and services it provides. It ensures them 100% satisfaction and has various policies useful for the customers. Walmart offers a range of products from groceries to appliances, from domestic goods to office supplies. It is listed as the largest retailer in the United States with approximately 10,500 stores. They also provide services in pharmacy, retail, photo and document services, financial, and other wireless services.

Have you ever faced an urgency in sending a fax to someone important and searched for the nearest retailer or Walmart? Are you wondering if Walmart provides fax services at their stores? Which is economical, buying a fax machine or using public fax service? To know the answers to all these questions read this article completely.

Does Walmart Have Fax Machines in 2022?

Walmart does not have fax machines at its stores for its customers. They do not provide fax services for their customers to send and receive a fax at their stores. But there are several other retail stores and services that provide fax machines and services at their stores. Such as Staples, Office Depot OfficeMax, universities, libraries, local fax service stores, etc.

However, they do offer office supplies, stationery, electronics, and appliances related to the business/ offices. Along with this Walmart sells fax machines at their stores and official website.

Which Stores Are Currently Offering Public Fax Machines in 2022?

Even if Walmart does not provide services for faxing a document at their store, there are several other retail stores and local/ public services that offer services to send or receive fax documents. Below are the places where one can fax their documents by using their fax machines.

Shipping and parcel services like FedEx, USPS, and UPS store Office supply and stationery stores such as Office Depot OfficeMax, Staples Educational institutions like Schools and Universities, and Public Libraries Business Centers Local banks AAA club Travel Agencies Hotels

What Is the Charge for Using a Fax Machine at the Stores?

There are several stores and services where fax machines are provided for their customer’s usage. The price of sending or receiving a document in the fax machine may differ from store to store depending upon the machine, demand, state (location of the store), and the price at the retailer. However, there are also some locations where you can get your fax services for free. Those locations are Libraries, Universities and schools, and Offices. These are used regularly and have high demand. Generally, the cost of fax at a machine may be approximately 5 to 10 cents.

Sending and receiving a document in any fax machine costs the same anywhere, it is the cost that varies based on the recipient. Additionally, it also depends on the package taken for the landline connection. And differs from state to state. All the fax machines have a landline connection for them to work.

Things You Want to Know About Public Fax Services

These services are provided at different locations, so their timings change depending on the place. These do not provide 24×7 fax services.

All these business centers and stores have a chance of 75% to have a fax machine with them.

These don’t have a fax number of their own in the machines.

They only have services for sending hard copy documents. If you bring in a soft copy of the document, you will have to print it additionally at the store itself.

These faxes have blank cover sheets.

If you have to receive the fax then the store may collect them on your behalf.

The price of the fax services here may be varying from $2 to $4 for a single page and additional pages may cost from $1 to $2.

Can You Buy a Fax Machine at Walmart?

As I have discussed above, Walmart does not provide services for sending and receiving a fax at their stores. However, Walmart sells fax machines at their stores and on their official website. They offer a large variety of fax machines with them. The fax machines at Walmart may cost from $150 to $500 based on their model, capacity, brand, and type of machine.

Should You Invest in a Fax Machine?

Buying a fax machine may or may not be economical at all. It depends on the usage of the machine and its maintenance.

If you use fax machines regularly to send and receive documents then a fax machine might be a good investment choice for you. You can get a fax machine at any big box retail store like Walmart. That may cost you a minimum of $150 per fax machine. But you also have to keep in mind that the machine is not the only investment for fax services. They also need additional investment for maintaining the machine, printer, Ink, and also a bill for the landline attached to the fax machine.

So, if it is a necessity and is used regularly it is okay to buy a fax machine. But, if you just need a fax machine to send a few documents here and there, then a public fax machine is best to use and also economical.

How to Send a Document Using a Fax Machine?

The fax machine through which you have to send the document should be properly configured to send it. The machine can be configured by taking the help of the settings of the machine or by calling the help desk of the company. The following are the steps to follow to fax a document on the fax machine.

Keep the document that has to be faxed on the document feeder of the machine. Enter the fax number to which you want to send the document. Press Go/ Send/ Enter. The fax machine will scan the document in the feeder and send it to the fax number you have entered. Scan the confirmation page and keep it for the record. You can take the original document with you after faxing is completed.

Mention Some Alternatives to Walmart’s Faxing Service

I have already mentioned some fax services in this article. I am listing out some other alternatives for you to use fax services.

Online websites Local stores and businesses that let you use fax machines Fax software on your PC Mobiles Your own fax machine

Things You Want to Know About Online Fax Websites

There are many websites on the internet for you to use. Some of them even provide a free trial period for you to check their uses and services. So, it is easy for you to subscribe to it after trying it. However, these websites only allow a soft copy of the document to be sent through their website. So, if you have a hard copy of the document with you, then you can scan it and then send the fax through these websites. The fax sent on online websites can be received through email, phone, and PC.

Benefits of Using Fax Services Online

Available 24×7 at your comfort and can be scanned easily

Free trails for a minimum of 30 days (1 month)

Budget-Friendly

Environment Friendly

The quality of fax is better than other services

Safe to use on long durations

