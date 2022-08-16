At times, I wonder if the human race adopted modern science in haste. I appreciate the benefits we are getting from the applications of modern science. However, that is not what I am concerned about. While enjoying its applications, we should have also thought about the consequences. You can take using bottles in industry and waste accumulation as an example. When this question kept me occupied, I was taking a look at the countermeasures that we are taking to prevent pollution. Government and private companies are actively participating in protecting the environment. Now, Walmart is one of the biggest Multi-National Companies and also the top company on the list of Fortune 500. Can we expect it to be conscious of environmental pollution? Recycling is a good strategy to reduce waste. Does Walmart do it? At least does it accept the return of the Water bottle?

Does Walmart Accept the Bottle Return?

The stores of Walmart in the states of the USA such as Connecticut, Maina, Delaware, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, New York, and Vermont has a policy of accepting bottle return. In addition to the USA, all the Canadian provinces accept this policy as well. One person can return the glass bottles that were used for selling beverages and drinks to Walmart for a price of $25 a day. Walmart will accept the return of the glass bottles that are sold by its stores only. I will elucidate further about the bottle return at Walmart. Read the article till the end to get a better picture of the recycling process of Walmart.

Where Can You Return the Bottle to Walmart?

You will be able to return the bottle to Walmart at Bottle return stations. However, the return stations are not found throughout the USA. It can be found only in the states that have a “Bottle bill”. According to the bill, the retailers will be paying an extra deposit while buying beverages and soft drinks. The extra deposit is given for the bottles, which will be returned to Walmart once it gives back all the glass bottles. Now, take a look at the below list, which contains the list of states that have the “bottle bill”. They are,

Michigan

Oregon

New York

Massachusetts

Maine

Delaware

Iowa

Connecticut

Vermont

California

You can be assured to find bottle return stations in all of these states. Once you return, you will be eligible for a refund.

Where Do Walmart’s Bottle Return Stations Are Present in Canada?

All the provinces present in Canada have a bottle bill. Hence, you can return the glass bottles to Walmart stores that are present anywhere inside Canada. Walmart stores are spread throughout the Canadian provinces. As a result, you will be able to spot a Walmart store in your neighborhood easily.

How Can I Return the Bottle to Walmart?

First thing, you should be present inside any one of the ten U.S. states that I previously mentioned which have a Bottle bill. If you are in one of those states, you should start looking for a Walmart store located nearby. For that, you should utilize the tool used for searching nearby Walmart stores called “Walmart Store Finder”. Once you enter the details of your current locations, the search tool will give you a list of Walmart stores that are present near you.

After selecting the nearest Walmart store from your current location, you can call that particular store and inquire about the bottle return. As the Walmart staff picks up the call if their store has any bottle return stations or vending machines. If the staff asserts the presence of a bottle return station, you head towards that store along with the bottles. After entering the store, look for the return station, if you don’t find it ask the help of a Walmart associate. Once you have reached the station and have returned bottles, the vending machine will print out a receipt.

If you submit that bill at the checkout counter, you will be able to get a refund amount for the bottles you returned to the station. The maximum refund amount that you can get in a day at a Walmart store is around $25.

What Type of Bottle Can I Return to Walmart?

Bottles that hold soft drinks, beverages, and other types of liquid items can be returned to the Walmart bottle return station. However, the bottle made of glass is the only ones that Walmart will accept. This is because only they can be rewashed and refilled. As a result, the process of preparing the returned bottles ready for reuse will be expedited and will be completed soon.

Can You Return the Bottle That You Bought From Another Store to Walmart?

Walmart will accept the return of bottles that are bought from other stores. However, it will accept under one condition. According to the policy of Walmart, the bottle you are returning should be present in the inventory of Walmart. When you are returning the bottle at the return station, the vending machine will scan the barcode that is present on each bottle. The machine will recognize it only if the bottle is sold by that specific store.

How does returning the bottle to Walmart help the environment?

You are helping the recycling process by returning the bottle to the Walmart return station. Recycling helps in controlling different types of pollution, including the types of pollution caused by throwing away the bottle. Moreover, the production of bottles alone will cause pollution. When the raw materials are mined for preparing the glass, it caused air and land pollution. During the production, in other words, converting raw materials into a finished product, pollution is caused. Especially, in the case of the former, a whole habitat is destroyed during mining.

Loss of habitat is very dangerous. However, humans are least negligent about it because they don’t see any immediate adverse consequence. Unfortunately, the effects will be felt only in the long run. When a habitat is lost, we are also losing the biome specific to that habit. The loss of hundreds of species is happening here. In the natural ecosystem, each species has a role to play. We are destroying them in hundreds, only God knows where would it lead us to. There are chances of the collapse of the entire natural ecosystem. We are forever indebted to the natural ecosystem, and it plays a crucial role in human survival.

Final Thoughts

I am happy that a few states of the USA have come forward to take responsibility for the trash we are accumulating. As of now, only ten states are encouraging the recycling process by passing the “Bottle Bill”. I am expecting more states to come forward and take steps to prevent pollution. For that, the government and people present in those states should know the benefits of recycling. Spreading awareness is an effective way to organically encourage people and the government to come up with eco-friendly policies. Many organizations are taking steps to make people aware of why it is important for us to march on the path of green. Still, more has to be done if these organizations have to gain the attention of the people and government.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Bottle Return Hours

