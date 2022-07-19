Whenever I am visiting Walmart, I will be able to get almost all the products on my list. In addition to that, the range of services offered at Walmart will help me to complete certain tasks that I haven’t planned for. This shows the range of products and services that Walmart offers to its customer. In fact, it encourages us to expect more from Walmart. Similarly, you would have expected Walmart to have a copy machine. However, does Walmart have a copy machine at any of its stores? If you don’t know the answer to the question, continue reading this article. In addition to providing the answer to that question, I have given various other detail regarding it in this article.

Does the Walmart Store Have a Copy Machine?

When I started searching for the answer to this question, I was so sure that Walmart would have a copy machine. I know the range of services that every Walmart store offers, and I thought finding a copy machine at Walmart would be a surprise. After research, I found out that Walmart stores do have public copy machines. Unfortunately, the customers don’t have access to them. Moreover, a customer cannot make copies at any of the Walmart stores. Instead, customers can depend on other stores such as Staples and Walgreens. In addition to these stores, you can also make copies on USPS and public libraries.

Nevertheless, if you are expecting to buy copy machines from Walmart in-store, then you can buy them. Only the public copy machines present inside the store are not allowed for the customers.

What Are Some Other Stores That Allow You to Make Copies?

It was really shocking for me to know that Walmart doesn’t offer this service. It is one of the basic services that we can expect from such a big retail chain. However, due to various reasons, Walmart doesn’t provide this service. Nevertheless, we still have a lot of options other than Walmart. You can visit the places mentioned below for making copies. They are,

USPS, here, you can make both color copies and copies that are in black and white color. You can request and get copies for the different sizes available at the USPS.

At Staples, you can make black and white copies for a reasonable price.

A local library is a place that would hardly pop in the minds of people. However, I would not say that all the local libraries would offer this service. Yet, most of them do offer the service and let the people use the copy machine. Lastly, I would tell you to make a call to the local library before you visit and check if they offer the service.

What Would Be the Price of Copying on Average?

There is no definite price for using the copy machine. Moreover, the price of using it may vary from one place to another, store to store, and at last from machine to machine as well. However, if you still need an average price, It will be somewhere between $0.03 and $0.75 per page. In this price range, you can get both the color and black & white copies. The price range of color copies is between $0.10 and $0.75 per page. In the case of Black and White, the ranges range starts from $0.03. The price can go up to $0.25.

If you look at the price ranges, you will notice that the copying price of color pages is more when compared to black and white. If you have to know the exact price of copying per page, it is best to call the store before making a visit.

Can I Buy Copy Machines at Walmart in-store?

Walmart has two types of copy machines in its store. One is a public copy machine and the other ones are for sale. The customer cannot use the public copy machine, however, he can buy the copy machines that are kept at Walmart for sale. If you are thinking about how much a copy machine would cost, it depends on the model you choose. Please note that the price of the copy machines can go up to $4000 as well. Hence, look at all the features of the copy machine and make a perfect selection.

What Are the Models of Copy Machines Available at Walmart in-store?

Walmart sells a wide range of copy machines, both Walmart in-store and online. You can buy copy machines belonging to different brands. Each brand offers you different models of copy machines. In other words, you have a broad spectrum of choices when you are buying copy machines from Walmart. The familiar brands sold by Walmart include Canon, HP, Epson, and Brother. When you are buying copy machines from Walmart, you will it along with all the necessary accessories.

You can buy the above copy machines by directly paying a visit to Walmart in-store, or you can order them via Walmart.com. When you are buying a copy machine from the in-store, make sure to check its price on the internet as well. In case the price of the copy machine is lower on the internet, you can ask the cashier at the Walmart checkout to price match. Remembering this can definitely save you a few bucks.

