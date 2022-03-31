For those of you who do not know what Coinstar is, it is a company that operates coin cashing machines. Now, if you do not know what coin cashing machines are, they are kiosk that collects coins and gives cash for these coins. The Coinstar kiosk exchanges coins for either gift cards or cash. This is an amazing solution when it comes to exchanging coins for cash or gift cards, and you do not have to walk around with a pocket full of heavy coins. Now, give us a situation, you are in Walmart and your pockets are filled with coins. You are unable to walk without making all these coins making noises in your bag or pocket. Now, you want to exchange for cash, but where will you go? You can exchange it in the Coinstar kiosk, but does Walmart have a Coinstar kiosk? Let us find out.

Does Walmart Have Coinstar?

Yes, thankfully Walmart has Coinstar. The Coinstar Kiosk is available in most of the Walmart outlets. These kiosks are typically found in the front section of the store, near the checkout counters. Coinstar kiosks charge their customers an 11.9% fee to exchange their coins if they select the cash option. They are not charged anything if they choose to take the gift card option. Each transaction in the Coinstar kiosk has a transaction limit. It only accepts $2000 worth of coins in one transaction. But the question is, who carries so many coins with them?

What Are the Pros and Cons of Coinstar?

Advantage

When it comes to the advantages of using Coinstar, it is a unique and modern way to exchange coins for cash or gift cards. The kiosk Is very user-friendly and is very simple to use. It is not only easy to use, but it is also a very quick way to get cash or a gift card for your coins. All you need to do is insert the coins and tap on one of the options, which are either get cash or get a gift card. It helps in getting cash as quickly as possible. You don’t have to stand in a bank and wait for a long time to get some cash.

Disadvantage

The biggest disadvantage of using Coinstar is that they charge 11.9% fees for exchanging coins for cash. This means if you deposit $100 worth of coins, you will be charged nearly $12. So, you will not be getting back $100 in cash, you will $88. The fees will not be charged if the customer chooses to take the gift card option. So, if you want a gift card, you should definitely go to the Coinstar kiosk. But, if you want cash for your coins, you will be charged an 11.9% fee.

How Does One Properly Use the Coinstar Kiosk?

As we have mentioned before, Coinstar kiosks are very user-friendly and easy to use. All you need to do is drop your coins in a tray in the kiosk. Once the kiosk accepts the coins, it will begin to count the coins. It is recommended not to dump too many coins in the kiosk, as it might get overloaded. The limit for every transaction in the kiosk is $2000 worth of coins. As soon as it finishes counting the coins, you can either select to take cash, a gift card or you can choose to donate it to charity.

If you choose cash, you will receive a receipt from the kiosk. Take the receipt to the customer service counter in the store, and you will get the cash for whatever you deposited with 11.9% fees. If you choose a gift card, you can give the receipt to customer care, and you will get a gift card that will be worth the same amount of money you deposited.

How Much Does Coinstar Kiosk Charge?

We have mentioned this multiple times in the above sections, but here we go again. The Coinstar Kiosk charges 11.9% of the total amount of coins that you have deposited. So if you deposit $100 in the kiosk, you will only be receiving close to $88. So, you lose about $12. Many people keep asking us how can we skip the fees, is there any way? Let us find out.

How Can We Avoid the Coinstar Fees?

Unfortunately, there is no way you can avoid the fees at Coinstar. Once you have deposited the coins, the Coinstar kiosk counts and reads the coins and gives the receipt in which the fee will be given and deducted. So, if you do not want to take cash, there are a few options that you can choose from. They can either choose to either donate whatever they deposited to charity, or they can get a gift card. Getting a gift is the only way one can avoid the 11.9% fees. These gift cards can be used in a few retail stores, Amazon, Starbucks, AMC Theatres, etc. So, the only way to avoid the fees charged by Coinstar is to either donate it to charity or take the gift card.

What Are a Few Different Methods of Payment That Coinstar Accepts?

Coinstar accepts only coins. The way it works is you have to put a few coins, the maximum limit being $2000. Once you drop the coins, the kiosk reads and counts the coins and gives you a receipt. This receipt has to be given to customer service, and it will be exchanged for cash. These days, there are Coinstar kiosks that are accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment. These kiosks are also giving money directly to your PayPal account.

What Are a Few of the Alternatives You Can Use Instead of the Coinstar Kiosk?

Let us assume that you are not anywhere near Walmart or the Coinstar kiosk, and you need to get rid of all the coins you have. Where will go? Fortunately, there are various other alternatives you can choose from when it comes to exchanging your coins for cash. A few places where you can exchange your coins for cash are Cape Bank, First County Bank, American Eagle Credit Union, etc. One advantage of these institutes is that their services are free and only charge for the people who are not members of their institution.

How Do You Locate a Coinstar Kiosk Near You?

Though Walmart has a Coinstar kiosk available in their stores, there are various other places where you can find the Coinstar kiosk. So, how can you locate these kiosks? You can locate the Coinstar kiosk by simply searching for the kiosk through the find a kiosk service, which is provided by Coinstar themselves. This service can be used on mobiles, laptops, PC, etc. The service allows you to locate the kiosk with the help of a zip code. Once the user enters their zip code, he/she will be shown the nearest Coinstar kiosk. It will also show you the nearest Walmart where the Coinstar kiosk will be available.

What Are the Different Walmart Locations Where You Can Find a Coinstar Kiosk?

As we have mentioned before, most of the Walmart outlets have a Coinstar kiosk. It does not mean that all the stores will have these kiosks available. You can easily locate Coinstar kiosks in the nearest Walmart location using the same service which we have mentioned in the previous section. Just type in your zip code and you will be able to locate the nearest Walmart to you which will have the Coinstar kiosk.

Conclusion

Coinstar kiosk is one of the fastest and easiest ways to exchange your coins for cash, gift cards, or making a charitable donation. These are all the options that are offered by the Coinstar kiosk. If you choose to take the cash, you will have to pay 11.9% fees for the amount which was given. If you choose to donate it to charity or take a gift card, you will not be charged any fees. In the above sections, we have mentioned how the Coinstar kiosk works and how one has to use it. We have also mentioned the advantages and disadvantages of using the Coinstar kiosk. Finally, we have explained how these kiosks work and function and how you can locate the Coinstar kiosks. We have also mentioned the alternatives to Coinstar kiosks in the final sections.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Do Coinstar kiosks pay using PayPal? Yes, Coinstar kiosks can pay directly to your PayPal account. We have mentioned this in the previous sections. You do not have to go to the customer care counters and wait in lines anymore. 2. Who owns Coinstar? Coinstar is owned by Apollo Global Management. 3. Can Coinstar vouchers expire? No, Coinstar vouchers do not expire. 4. How many coins can put in the Coinstar kiosk? As we have mentioned before, you can insert $2000 worth of coins in the Coinstar kiosk. It is recommended that you drop your coins in limited amounts as it will not jam or mess up the kiosk, and you can get your cash quickly.