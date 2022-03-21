Walmart is all over the world and their market returns are pretty solid in any place they are. With a new brand or an existing one, there are a lot of opportunities for people to find a job. Luckily for them, Walmart pays a decent hourly wage. While there are a lot of opportunities at Walmart, getting a job might not be that easy for everyone.

The reason for this is pretty simple. Walmart, like every company, has certain rules and requirements. When these rules/conditions are not met, the candidate is eligible. One such requirement is drug abuse history. This shouldn’t come as a shock that people with substance abuse will have trouble finding jobs, but it’s not completely out of the question though. So you might now be wondering, does Walmart drug test in 2022? Let us find out, if they do and how, if they indeed do.

Does Walmart Drug Test in 2022?

The answer for this is both yes and no. It completely depends on the role that you are applying for at Walmart. So yes, Walmart does do a drug test before hiring an employee then again, it depends on the position. According to many employee answers on Indeed, Walmart does take a drug screening and does so by taking the urine test.

This test is mostly required for roles that demand safety standards from their employees. For example, places like pharmacies, warehouses, their auto center, Deli, TLE, etc. Before an employee is hired after the interview for these roles, the company requires a urine test report for the drug test. This is called pre-employment testing. They are a few other times when they do the drug test but we shall discuss that later.

Now, there are a few positions in Walmart that don’t require these drug tests. If you are applying for the position of cashier, a senior role, managerial role, a few other entries, and higher-level position interviews. Anyone who is applying for these positions will probably not be tested for drugs. This doesn’t mean that people plying for such roles can be addicts for abusing drugs.

As mentioned earlier, Walmart does test not only while hiring an individual but also after they are hired. If you have been working at Walmart for some years then you would know that they also do random drug tests. This is to make sure that their employees are clean even after they get the job. Such tests usually happen at random.

Why Does Walmart Do Drug Tests?

Well, this is rather obvious, isn’t it? Every company or organization would want their employees to be on their best behavior. Thus crucial for any workplace to bring in the best results and also to keep every employee safe. Now, if you have a history of addiction or drug abuse then that defeats the purpose. Hence Walmart does a drug screening when hiring new applicants or rehires for certain roles.

That’s also the reason for their random surprise drug tests at the workplace. Sometimes they even order you to take one if they have any concerns with you. This test can be proposed by your manager or supervisor when they think you could be using or be under the influence of drugs. This doesn’t necessarily have to be at work, they can even ask you to take a test you are taking after work hours.

One other time they can ask you to undergo a drug test is after an accident. If there is an accident at the workplace– which usually happens sometime, if not often– and you are involved, then you have to take the test. It doesn’t matter if you were the reason for the accident or not. It has to be done for the safety and prevention of such things in the future.

These are the times when Walmart checks its employees with the drug test. So the times they do it before hiring you, a random time during your employment, when there is an accident, and when they think you might be using something.

What Methods Does Walmart Use for Drug Test?

We did mention in the beginning that Walmart asks for a urine test for finding traces of drugs if any. Anyone who is required to get a drug test should submit their urine sample. You can even do this at your local clinic, though this was long ago. They might still be doing the same or in separate labs.

After you submit the urine sample for the test, it is carried out to find traces of various drugs in your system. They usually look for drugs like Heroin, PCP, Marijuana, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine. If your test results show signs of any of these drugs then your application at Walmart will be rejected.

There are a few other things that you should do about this test. You have to take the test in the bathroom and you cannot take anything else inside when taking the test. The sample shouldn’t in any way be altered. If something is done to alter it then this will be taken as a sign of drugs being in your system.

How Much Time Does It Take for The Walmart’s Drug Test?

The drug for the job at Walmart is usually prescribed before being hired for the role. Befoe the that, if you are a potential candidate for the role then Walmart will inform you 24 hours ahead. So any candidate that is supposed to take this test will have a day for taking the test. While the candidate part is of only a few minutes, it is at the lab that takes quite some time.

Since analyzing the sample takes time, the lab will produce the results in a day or two after a candidate submits their sample.

What Happens if You Test Positive for Drugs?

This should be a given as to what happens if you test positive for drugs. Anyone who does test positive for a drug in his system will lose the job he/she has applied for. There is no way that Walmart would comprise their customer or other employees’ safety by hiring someone with a drug problem.

Also, any current employee of Walmart regardless of their position will lose their job if they were to test positive for any drugs in their system. The employee will be terminated effective immediately from his/her position, doesn’t matter how good they are. There is a chance that you can apply again for a position at Walmart but not anytime soon.

Though you need to remember that Walmart does conduct background checks on any employee thy are about to hire. You have to explain to them why things went wrong the first time. The background checks can go as far as your last 14 years of employment which depend on your annual income. They go 7 years for an income below $85,000, and 14 years for an annual income over $85,000. In some rare cases, they even do a background check of your past 20 years.

Does Walmart Hire Ex-felons?

Well, they do hire ex-felons but they are like their last option. There are a few ex-felons at Walmart but there are many more who applied for a position and didn’t get the job. So, you get the gist. Similarly, if you are not convicted of any crime but got arrested then it’s fine. You can still get hired at Walmart, but they don’t hire convicts.

Wrapping Up

Does Walmart drug test in 2021/2022? Does Walmart drug test new hires? Well, these are a few of the questions that many people were searching the answers for. Not anymore because this article talks extensively about all these things and explains any candidate needs to know about Walmart’s drug test. We have even explained the procedure for tests, and things one must know before taking a test. So basically, there’s every critical piece of info in here.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walmart Drug Test in 2022? Yes, Walmart does drug tests in 2022 before they are hiring a new employee for certain positions at their various stores. Does Walmart Drug Test new hires? Yes, Walmart drug tests new hires but they aren’t the only ones to go through this. Even those who have had been working for a long time will require to submit a drug test. What departments does Walmart drug test in 2021? Candidates applying for departments like Pharmacy, Deli, Auto Center, TLE are the ones that usually go through the drug test at Walmart. Read the above article to find out more about this. Does Walmart Drug Test stockers in 2020? No, Walmart doesn’t drug test stockers as it is an entry-level job. All entry-level jobs at Walmart don’t require drug tests.