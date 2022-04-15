As a customer, we always expect the best price from the retail stores. Most retail stores are more than ready to serve better. However, what keeps these stores on their toes when it comes to customer service? Well, the answer is simple. It is competition. Since Walmart have numerous competitors who are ready to serve better than them, Walmart is taking all the steps to retain its customers. Do the steps include price matching? Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Walmart Price Match in 2022?

Walmart has two different policies depending on the purchases made at Walmart in-store and Walmart.com. If you are purchasing something from Walmart in-Store in the USA, you can price match with the identical item sold at Walmart.com. In case, you are purchasing from Walmart.com, you can ask them to price match with certain online retailers. However, the item you are price matching should be sold and fulfilled by online retailers. Additionally, there are certain criteria the product must meet in order to get a price match, which I will discuss later in this article.

What Are the Online Retailers That Walmart Price Matches With?

Here is a complete list of online retailers with whom the Walmart price matches.

Bestbuy.com

Bedbathandbeyond.com

Basspro.com

Babiesrus.com

Cabelas.com

Chewy.com

Dollargeneral.com

Dickssportinggoods.com

Autozone.com

Amazon.com

Academy.com

Familydollar.com

Homedepot.com

Jcpenny.com

Kohls.com

Kmart.com

Newegg.com

Michaels.com

Lowes.com

Officedepot.com

Oreillyauto.com

Pepboys.com

Petco.com

Petsmart.com

Walgreens.com

Target.com

Staples.com

Sears.com

Does Walmart Price Match the Shipping Charges of Online Retailers?

Yes. To be more clear, the Walmart price matches the total price of the order which includes shipping charges, hidden fees, processing, and handling charges. Please note that your order should have only one product. If it has more than one product, Walmart will not price match. The reason is, that Walmart has a policy of price-matching one product per customer in a day.

How to Price Match at Walmart?

In case you are price matching the item purchased from Walmart.com to another online retailer, here is how it goes

When you find another online retailer(considered by Walmart) selling an identical product for a much lesser price when compared to the price quoted at Walmart.com, you would contact walmart.com customer care.

You would them before you place the order. (You can contact them at 1-800-925-6278)

Wait for the Customer care agent to decide on your case.

If the item meets all the criteria, the customer care agent would allow you to get the product at the price advertised by the other online retailer.

In case you are price matching the items purchased from in-store Walmart with the same item sold on Walmart.com, here is how it goes

You inform the cashier that you are willing to price match. Most probably, the cashier would call the manager.

Now, the manager would check if the product you have bought in-store and the one you are referring to at Walmart.com are identical.

The manager would decide if you are going to get a price match.

Can Walmart Deny My Price Match Request?

Walmart has a structured policy regarding Price match. This allows the store manager or the customer care agent to reject your price match request if it doesn’t meet the necessary requirements. The item you requested for a price match should be identical in all aspects. A slight variation in the size, color, quantity, model, or brand could lead to rejection of the Price match request. The manager or the customer care agent reserve the right to reject items that are sold at Marketplace retailers. I will explain the conditions that a reference product should meet in detail.

What Items Does Walmart Don’t Price Match?

There are certain items that Walmart will not agree to price match. It varies depending on where you are trying to price match. For example, if you are trying to price match for items bought in-store, Walmart doesn’t price match with,

Items that are on sale at Walmart.com during special events. The special events include Black Friday, Rollback, Cyber Monday Deals, Clearance, limited-time promotion, and many more.

Items that are sold at Walmart Marketplace retailers, auction sites, third-party sellers, and sites that require membership.

Items that are sold for Bundle offers, Mail-in offers, offers with financing, and BOGO advertisements whose price isn’t specified.

Lastly, Items that are advertised by competitors.

If the item is not in stock at Walmart.com

The price match policy doesn’t apply to Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii

If you are trying to price match items from Walmart.com, Walmart doesn’t price match with,

The items purchased from Walmart.com, whose price decreases later.

The items that are bought on sites that require membership.

Items that are sold under the condition of minimum quantity purchase.

Products that are sold as a percentage off or dollar off. For example, 15% off and $5 off.

If the price of the product cannot be determined independently. (It may include shipping charges, fees, etc.)

Is There a Limit on the Number of Products a Customer Can Price Match?

Yes. According to the Walmart price match policy, a customer can price match only one item per day. You cannot price match two products together. Nevertheless, you can price match another product again tomorrow. In fact, You can do the price matching every day. The limit is only for the number of products you can price match in a day.

Does Walmart Price Match With Amazon?

Yes. Walmart agrees to price match with products that are on sale at amazon.com. However, for that, you should make the purchase at Walmart.com. You will not be able to price match with Amazon when you buy a product at a brick-and-mortar Walmart store.

Does Walmart Price Match With Target?

Yes. However, it is only with online Target stores. The brick-and-mortar Target stores are excluded. Check target.com to find if a product is sold at a cheaper price when compared to Walmart.com. More importantly, check the size, color, and model of both the products. The product at Walmart.com and Target.com should be identical in all aspects except for the price.

Do Other Retail Stores Do Price Matching With Walmart?

Yes. There are so many retail stores that are offering price matches with Walmart, For example, Target.com price matches with Walmart.com. Even though Target has slightly different price matching policies, most of the core principles are the same. Starting from the number of products a person can price match per day, the sameness of the product, and many more. The procedure for price matching at Target.com is pretty simple. You have to contact Target.com Guest Services. They would investigate and later inform you about your product’s eligibility for price matching.

How to Increase the Probability of Getting Your Product a Price Match?

There are a certain number of ways to increase the chances of getting a price match.

Check the list of online retailers I have given in the article before you ask for price matching.

Precheck the color, model, size, and every other aspect while comparing. If everything matches, then you can proceed to ask for a price match.

I forgot to tell you one thing about the Walmart price match policy. Walmart reserves the right to modify the terms of the policy. This means that even though you know everything about Walmart’s price match policy, the final results rest in the hand of Walmart. Hence, it would be better if you behave politely with either the staff of Walmart or the customer care agent.

Conclusion

The price-matching policy is one of the best ways to promise the customer that their store always sells products at the best price. Most of the time you would get the price match. Still, since there are so many factors that should be met, you would face rejection as well. In this article, I have spoken about Walmart’s Price match policy and given a list of eligible online retailers. Furthermore, I have explained how the price-match policy work at Walmart. Finally, I have given some suggestions to increase your chances of getting a price match. I hope the presented in the article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Walmart Price Match

1. Does Walmart price match with other brick-and-mortar stores? No. The Price match policy of Walmart is limited to online retailers only. 2. Whom should I contact to price match if I am purchasing from Target.com? If you are trying to price match the product you bought at Target.com with other online retailers, you should contact target.com customer care. A customer care agent would deal with you. The decision for accepting your price matching request lies in the hand of that agent. After checking the eligibility criteria, he/she would accept your request for price matching. 3. Will I be able to get a price match if the product meets all the criteria? Yes. However, you cannot be 100% sure about it. Considering various other factors, the manager or customer care agent may or may not accept your price match request. In other words, the policy terms are subject to change.