So you are planning to save up some money for something, and you do not want to waste too much on shopping. But there will be times when you have to buy something at the store because you have no choice. So, one way of saving can be looking for discounts or some other type of offer. But the items you want to buy do not have any discounts or offers. Now, what can you do? Simple, look for a retail store that offers you cash back. There are various stores that offer cash-backs on certain products. If you are wondering whether Walmart does cash back? You have come to the right place.

Here, not only are we going to answer if Walmart has cash back offers, but we will also be seeing a few common questions related to this topic. A few of the queries are, Walmart’s cashback policies, the process of getting cash back at Walmart, the pros and cons of getting cash back at Walmart, etc. We will also be seeing if you can get cash back with a credit card, and if you can get it if you pay with a check. Let us begin.

Does Walmart Do Cash Back?

Yes, Walmart does offer cash-backs. If a customer uses a debit card, then he/she can get cash back worth $20 to $100. The customer can also request cash back about 3 times a day. If the customer chooses to pay with a check, then he/she can get $20 cash back, which is the maximum amount one can get with a check payment. If any customer uses a Discover Credit card, then he/she will be eligible for a $129 cash back. The cash back value at Walmart ranges from $20 to $100 or above.

What Are a Few Walmart Cash back Policies?

As we have mentioned before, the cash back value at Walmart ranges from $20 to $100 or above, depending on the mode of payment and what you are buying. If the customer chooses to use a Discover credit card, then he/she will be eligible to get around $120 cash back, which is one of the highest prices when it comes to getting cash back at Walmart. If the customer uses checks as a mode of payment, he/she will be able to get at least $20 cash back on their purchase. Debit cards can get a customer cash back worth $20 to $100 on a purchase.

Walmart also has a limited amount of cash back. Since all the Walmart stores have a limited amount of cash registers, there will be a limit to how much cash back each customer will be getting on a single purchase. As mentioned before, the mode of payment also affects the value of the cash back. If you want to get a cash back that is worth more than $100 then you will have to use a Discover credit card or any other debit card. You will also have to go through multiple cash registers, as the other modes of payment such as checks will only get you about $20 cash back in Walmart.

Does Walmart Charge Fees for Any Cashback Returns?

After reading the previous sections, you should have understood by now that the cash back offers are variate depending on the mode of payment. Most of the modes of payment at Walmart do not charge any type of fee for cash back. Walmart does recommend that a customer should contact and check with the nearest store if they charge any fee on cash back. Though we are unaware if there is a fee charged for a particular mode of payment, we know that most payment types do not charge any fee. All you will have to do is make a purchase and pay with either a debit card, credit card, or check to receive cash back.

What Is the Process of Getting Cash Back at Walmart?

Getting cash back at Walmart is very easy and is not at all time-consuming. You can get cash back either at the self-checkout or the regular checkout. All you will have to do is get all your items at either the regular or self-checkout register. Next, you will have to make the payment for the items. The best way to do it is by either using a debit or a credit card. Keep in mind that you will have to complete the transaction as debit. This is because you will not get the cash back if you make the payment with a credit card, and select debit.

Next, if you are at the self-checkout register, you will be asked by the machine if you want to continue with the transaction or if you want cash back. Now you will have to select “Yes” for the cash back option. All you will have to do now is confirm your purchase by typing in your PIN. You will be charged for the products you have purchased, and you will get the amount of cash back that you have selected.

Can You Get a Cash Back With a Credit Card?

In Walmart, most of the credit cards do not have any cash back offers after making a transaction. But there are a few credit cards that have cash back offers, such as the Discover credit card. The cash back on these credit cards will be treated as a cash advance. This cash advance is subjected to a fee. They are also subject to interests and these credit cards also start to accrue immediately like other credit cards. It is recommended that the customer contacts the credit card company and finds out about all the terms and conditions of the credit card. One such credit card that does not charge any type of fee is the Discover credit card. The Discover card has a special cash over program which does not charge any fee with any cash back transactions.

Can You Get a Cash Back Even if You Paid With a Check?

Yes, a customer can get cash back even if he/she chooses to pay the bill with a check. As we have mentioned before, by paying with a check, the customer is eligible to get cash back worth around $20. All you need to do is pick out the items you want to purchase and go to the cash register and ask the cashier for cash back. For paying with a check, the customer has to show a valid ID. The ID will have to be issued by the government and needs to have a photo. Finally, you can make a checkout by paying for the products and receiving cash back worth nearly $20.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Cash back Policies?

Though, cash back sounds good when it comes to saving money. There are a lot of advantages as well as disadvantages to this offer. Let us discuss them in more detail, starting off with the advantages of cash back.

Advantages

Let us start off by saying that cash back is very simple and straightforward. The rewards which are received in cash back are earned in dollars. These same rewards are also redeemed in dollars, which leaves very less room for confusion. As these offers are very simple and are the most stable form of rewards in a credit card. Credit card companies will not be able to undervalue these offers. These days, there are many cash back credit cards that do not have any type of fee that has to be paid annually. Though, there are a few credit cards that have an annual fee that needs to be paid. There are many credit cards that do not charge such fees. A lot of credit cards also come with signup bonuses. These bonuses usually come only when you spend some money.

Disadvantages

Now, when it comes to the disadvantages of cash back, there are actually quite a few. Firstly, the problem comes with the cash back apps and websites. These apps and websites might not be able to give the cash back in time. If you are using a cash back credit card, they might have a very high APR (Annual Percentage Rate) than the card without these rewards. Another disadvantage with cash back credit card is that they have a cap on how much cash back you can earn.

Who Are a Few Walmart Competitors Who Offer Cash Back Policies?

Walmart has various competitors, not only for the products they sell and for the prices they offer, but also for the cash back that is offered at their stores. A few of the competitors are,

Costco

Target

Kmart

Walgreens

Staples

CVS

Rite Aid

Aldi

Kroger

Albertsons

These are a few competitors of Walmart who we think have similar or better cash back offers in their stores.

Conclusion

So, we hope by now you have knowledge about cash back and know that Walmart does provide cash back offers to their customers. The cash back offers that they provide variate according to the mode of payment the customer chooses to use. Debit cards are considered to be the best form of payment when it comes to getting better cash back offers. In the initial sections, we have discussed the cash back policies that Walmart has and the process of getting cash back offers from Walmart. Next, we have discussed whether you can get cash back with a credit card and with a check payment. In the final sections, we have given details about the pros and cons of cash back offers and the list of a few competitors of Walmart who offer similar or better cash back policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you get cash back without purchasing? No, you can not get cashback without making a purchase. A few stores set a minimum amount that a customer has to spend in order to get cash back. While in a few stores, you will also have to buy something which you do not require to get the cash back. 2. Can credit cards get cash backs? While most credit cards do not offer any type of cash back offers, there are a few exceptions. Many credit card companies give such offers. For example, with the Discover credit card, you get a cash back worth nearly or more than $100. 3. Will Walmart ask me for my social security number when cashing a check? Walmart will ask you for your social security number if you are cashing a check. This is done to check your identity. The social security number is only asked if you are cashing a check for the first time. Once you have cashed it multiple times, your social security number will be registered in the Walmart check casing system, and you will be able to cash a check without your social security number.