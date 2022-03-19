There are a lot of things that one should know about cars because you cannot always rely on a mechanic to fix simple things. Not just fixing things, but knowing when there is something wrong with your car is also a skill. Trust me, many people don’t even realize there is something wrong with their car until a mechanic tells them. Don’t be one of those people.

What is Wheel Alignment?

Now, one thing that you definitely need to know about cars is the wheel alignment. So what is wheel alignment? Imagine if you don’t work straight or as you are supposed to, what do you think happens? You are going to fall down and hurt yourself. Similarly, when it comes to legs for cars, it’s wheels that act as their legs. So if your car wheels are not properly placed then chances are you are going to be in an accident.

So to prevent such things from happening, car wheels should be properly aligned. There are a lot of things to check to make sure that the wheels are properly aligned. If you do not know how t make sure your car wheels are aligned properly then let me give you a few pointers. For starters, if you just take a look at your car tires from the front, you can see that they are not in the center.

If the tire angles are not properly aligned– meaning if they aren’t in the center. Then it means that you have an alignment problem. Just like that, there are a few others things that point to improper wheel alignment. We will discuss and help you understand this better in the latter part of this article, but let’s get to the main point.

Does Walmart Do Alignments?

The one-word answer is no, Walmart doesn’t provide wheel alignment services in 2022. Walmart has a separate service center for selling and providing automotive services. That place is the Walmart Auto Care Center. You can visit this Auto Care Center physically or through their website to buy products and avail their services.

While Walmart does offer many services like tire mounting, oil change, maintenance, etc, they don’t offer wheel alignments. This is disappointing considering most of their auto care services are really cheap compared to other places like Sam’s Club, Costco, Tire Rack, etc. The reason why Walmart does provide wheel alignment services is because it’s risky. Walmart doesn’t want to take a liability risk by offering wheel alignment services.

If things go wrong with wheel alignment that there is a chance that you can be in a major car accident. So Walmart thinks that it is not worth the risk. As they have a lot of business products, this ain’t worth getting sued. Now, that you know that the retail giant’s Auto Care Center does not offer alignment options, what should you do?

Well, look for the next best option in the industry to do that job. Luckily, there are quite a few places where you can get your wheels aligned.

Places Where You Can Get Wheel Alignment Services

Wheel alignment is no joke and is crucial for every car. Many experts recommend that you should check your wheel alignment every 2 years at least. This helps to make sure that you have traveled. Since it is not something you cannot do on your own, you have to visit an auto service center. We already know that Walmart ain’t the place for that so what other options do you have. Quite a few actually.

To check your wheel alignment, you can go to Big O Tires, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tire Discounter, Sears Auto Center, and Goodyear. These places aren’t listed in any particular order and are the best ones in the U.S. Some of these auto care centers not only provide wheel alignment service but many others too.

So make to check out all their services before you pick since there could be package deals which could cause you less. Visit any of these places to find out about their service and price. You can also schedule an online service by adding the details of your car from your nearest location. Then drop off your car there and come back after it’s done. This will cost you around $20-$90 depending on the store and its location.

How to Check For Poor Wheel Alignment?

We talked about this briefly in the earlier sections of this article, now let’s go a little deeper. Everyone must learn to recognize when a tire is not aligned properly for their car. The following information will help you recognize that.

The very first thing that gives it away is when you look at the tires, they might seem a little angeled.

If you see any uneven tread wear in your tears.

The dead giveaway is during driving when your car/vehicle is being pulled on either side.

When you are driving straight but your steering isn’t in the center.

Sometimes you will notice that the steering is vibrating regardless of how the road is. This means it’s time to check for wheel elignment.

While these are the effects of misalignment of your vehicle’s wheel, the cause is something you should also know.

Things that a Technician Checks for Alignment

So when you drop your car off at an auto care center, the technician/mechanic checks three things primarily. Those 3 things are Camber, Toe, and Caster.

Camber

Stand in front of your car and look at the connection between the tire and the car. Notice any inward or outward tilt angle of the tire’s centerline? Yeah, that needs to be adjusted. The tire’s angle should is placed right in the center, and not on either side. The reason for this could be ball joints, worn bearings, or any other part related to the wheel suspension. This is called the misalignment of Camber.

Toe

There are two types here, one is toe-in alignment and the other one is toe-out alignment. This can be found when you look at the tires from the top. If the tires are angeled inside then it is tie-in alignment. In case they are angled outwards then it is the toe-out alignment. Neither is good for your car, rather they should be in the center.

Caster

This is essential for your steering, and it is what helps you keep the balance. If the steering axis is not in center alignment you will notice caster misalignment. The steering axis shouldn’t be on the driver’s side or towards the front of your car. Either way, it gets difficult to handle your car’s steering.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, there’s feathering, camber wear, toe/heel wear, etc. To learn more about this, check out this bridgestonetire article.

Advantages of Wheel Alignment

Well aligned tires come in better contact with the roads.

Better control and handling for steering.

Properly aligned wheels means low risk of meeting with accidents.

Since proper alignment is important to prevent wear and tear for a tire, they will last longer.

When tires are in the place they are supposed to be, they don’t effect other parts.

Low chances for wasting money on repairs.

Best of all, the drive feels comfortable and is smooth.

Walmart Auto Care Center Services

It is a shame that Walmart auto center doesn’t help with tire alignment that doesn’t mean you cannot get other services. There are a bunch of other services that Walmart auto center offers their customers. The following are something that you get at their auto care center.

Buying and Mounting Tires

Customers can get a road hazard warranty at $10 per tire.

Their plan includes lifetime balance and rotation. It will cost you $14 for a single tire.

They also do a lug nut replacement for $2 per tire.

Other than the ones mentioned above they also provide flat tire repair, tire rotation, valve stem installation, and a few other things.

Wrapping Up

When you search for ” tire alignment near me” on Google, there are going to be a bunch of options. Unfortunately, Walmart ain’t going to be one of them. Do not be disappointed though because there are plenty of other places for that. This article answers questions like “does Walmart do free alignments?” and a few others. You will find info on places where you can get tire alignment services and most importantly understand what tire alignment is.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Walmart do alignments? Many people ask the question “does Walmart do alignments?” or “does Walmart do free alignments?”. The answer is no to both questions. What are Walmart Auto Center hours? The usual Walmart auto center hours are from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. A few places may even have different timings like 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Where should I get tire alignment? There are quite a few auto care centers that provide tire alignments. The best way to find them is to go on Google and search “tire alignment near me”. Are Walmart tires cheap? Yes, Walmart tires are cheap compared to others like Sam’s Club, Goodyear, Costco, BJ’s Tire Center, etc. At Walmart, the median tire price is $103, whereas others have a higher price.