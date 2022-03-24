Tourists are loving the usage of disposable cameras. This type of camera is used in other places too. Walmart, being a megastore, sells a diverse set of products. So, you may be wondering why not disposable cameras? Well, I must say that is a good guess. However, do they really sell disposable cameras? Don’t worry! I know the answer to this question. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Walmart Develop Disposable Cameras?[Brief Answer]

Yes. You were right. However, they don’t do it on their own. They seek the help of third-party film developing centers, which develop the Walmart disposable cameras offsite. The customers are expected to submit their disposable camera at a drop box located in the Walmart Photo Center to develop their photos. It may take up to 1 week before the photos are fully developed. It would cost you $7.97 for 12 exposures. Continue reading to know more about the Walmart services regarding the development of a Disposable camera.

What Is a Disposable Camera?

Before we discuss Walmart services, we have to introduce the disposable camera to people who are living in a digital world. The definition of disposable camera is carried by its name. We call it a disposable camera because the film in it can be used only one time. When you buy them, you get them with one roll filled in them. You cannot use the camera once the roll gets over. The manufacturers collect the disposable cameras that have been used and disassemble them to recharge each of them with another film and a battery. They are brought to market again for sale.

How to Use Disposable Cameras?

Using a disposable camera is very easy. If you have already used a digital camera or a smartphone, using a disposable camera will not be an issue for you. The roll is pushed manually by the user. In order to do that, you can use the gear present at the top of the camera. Look through the viewfinder and press the button, which opens the shutter for a brief period of time. The picture is captured. When you are ready to take the next picture, you must advance by winding manually. You also have flashlights. They are not automatic like the modern ones, hence you have to manually flash the light when you need it.

What Is the Process to Develop Disposable Cameras Through Walmart?

Now that you know that Walmart develops disposable cameras, you may be wondering about the process. I am here to explain that process. For your convenience, I have explained the process in a step-by-step method.

Firstly, locate the nearest Walmart store that has a photo center.

Secondly, after reaching the photo center, you should fill the film processing order form that you would get at the photo center.

While filling the form, you will be asked to fill information such as size and number of prints. Additionally, you have to choose the delivery option.

Thirdly, take out the film from the disposable camera and place it inside the envelope.

Lastly, drop it inside the “Film processing” Dropbox located in the photo center.

After a week or more, you would receive the hard copies of the photos and a soft copy in the C.D.

After the submission, Walmart would send the film to a film developing service. They would later develop your disposable camera and send the photos in digital format to Walmart. After this, Walmart would print the images at their photo center.

What Is the Cost of Developing a Disposable Camera at Walmart?

Two factors decide the price of developing a disposable camera film. They are the number of prints and the number of exposures. The prices for single prints for exposures 12, 24, 27, and 36 are $7.9, $9.96, $10.96, and $13.96 respectively. Similarly, the prices for double prints for the same exposures are $9.96, $12.96, $14.96, and $18.96. The standard size of the prints is 4″ x 6”.

What Is the Time Taken by Walmart to Develop a Disposable Camera?

Generally, it will take around 1 week before you receive your prints. Nevertheless, the waiting period can extend beyond that. Since a third party is developing the disposable camera and returning it to Walmart, a delay is expected. When the number of participants(involved in developing a disposable camera) increases, the possibility of errors increases as well. One of the prime reasons is the communication problem.

How to Locate the Nearby Walmart Store That Develops Disposable Cameras?

As I mentioned earlier, the photo centers are not present in all the Walmart stores. Hence, you may have to check with them beforehand. How do you do it? First, use the Walmart Store locator to find out the nearest Walmart. At the same time, you will get the contact number of that store. Now call them and check for the availability of the service you want. In case they say yes, you can head towards the store. However, if they say no, you should try contacting the next store nearer to you.

Will Walmart Return Your Film After It Has Been Developed?

No. They do not return the film back to you. Walmart sends your film to a third-party film developing service. They would send back only the digital copies of the photos. Walmart doesn’t want to bring back the film because it would cause additional shipping charges. It is said that the third-party service would destroy your film after the work is done. Hence, you don’t have to worry about your privacy.

What Are the Advantages of Developing a Disposable Camera at Walmart?

When compared to other film development stores, Walmart offers the cheapest service. If you are thinking of saving some bucks, you should definitely opt for Walmart. Additionally, other film development stores are not available at many locations like Walmart. Another important feature of using Walmart service for developing disposable cameras is, they give a printed copy and a digital copy uploaded on a CD. This way, even if you lose the printed ones or if the printed copy is damaged, you can print a new one using the digital copies uploaded on the CD.

What Are the Disadvantages of Developing a Disposable Camera at Walmart?

There are quite a few disadvantages if you are developing a disposable camera at Walmart. Among them, the important disadvantage is quality. Many people have complained of having dust and scratches on their photos. Walmart is a big retailer, lack of quality in their product or service would be surprising for you. The main reason for the lack of quality is outsourcing. The outsourcing companies receive bulk orders from many places, including Walmart. During mass production, errors are normal. Very few companies in the world have maintained quality in their product despite mass-producing them.

That being said, you cannot blame Walmart either for choosing a third party to get their work done. When digital cameras commenced, many stores, including Walmart, shut down the in-house film development center. They were no longer profitable, and they had to give space for the new technological advancements(digital).

How Is the Photo Center Used Now?

Ever since the smartphone market boomed, everyone trying to buy them. The usage of smartphones has skyrocketed. Additionally, the features of smartphones are increasing day by day. The existing features are being upgraded for the better. Similarly, the camera feature has been constantly improved by all the smartphone companies. A significant number of people are using their smartphones to take photos. You don’t have to carry a phone and a camera separately. Both the features are integrated inside the smartphone.

So people who are using smartphones are now increasingly using the photo centers at Walmart to print their photos. A smartphone is definitely a better option for trips. There are numerous advantages to using a Smartphone. One of the primary advantages is you can click hundreds of photos.

How to Print Your Photos From Mobile at Walmart Photo Center?

Getting the photos on your phone printed is seamlessly easy and quick when compared to disposable cameras. You can use the 1-hour photo app available in the Apple app store to send the photos directly to Walmart. You will get the printed copy in an hour. Your work is done effortlessly and quickly. If you are wondering why it is taking one week for developing a disposable camera, here is the answer. The time taken for printing photos at the photo center is not more than an hour. However, more than 95 percent of the time is taken for getting the digital copy of the photos from the third-party service.

Conclusion

If you have chosen a Walmart photo center for developing your disposable camera, you must keep in mind that it will take at least a week. I have explained how to get your photos printed at Walmart’s photo center. Additionally, I have given related information such as locating the Walmart store with a photo center, the price for printing, and the disadvantages of using disposable cameras. Finally, I have explained how to print photos from your phone at Walmart’s photo center. I hope the information I have given in this article was useful to you. Have a good day!.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Does Walmart Develop Disposable Cameras?

1. How long will it take for Walmart to develop a disposable camera? Generally, it would take a week. Sometimes, you may have to wait for up to 2-3 weeks. 2. What is the size of the print at Walmart Photo center? All the prints of Walmart are of size 4″ x 6”. However, you can print for different exposures. Based on exposure, the cost of the print varies. 3. Who develops the disposable camera for Walmart? Walmart would get the film from you and others. All the films would be dispatched to third-party film development centers.