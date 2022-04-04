Many people from Gen Z and from Generation Alpha might not have even heard about VHS. That’s because, by the late 2005s, VHS had become pretty much obsolete as DVD became the preferred choice for media distribution. Since many people do not know what VHS is, let me explain. VHS, short for Video Home System was tape cassettes that contained video recordings.

We know stream videos online, but before that, we used to watch them through DVDs. And before DVDs, it was VHS that people used to watch movies and shows on their TV. You might have already heard about Blockbuster Videos or Hollywood Video(through movie reference). These were the popular stores that sold VHS. Now, even in 2022, many people still have some old VHS tapes with precious recordings.

VHS has pretty much gone extinct, and it is almost impossible to find a VHS player. So the only thing you can do is convert them into DVDs. There are tools and software to do that, but an even better option would be to go to a store. So you might be wondering, Is there a VHS to DVD Converter at Walmart? Well, let us find out.

VHS to DVD Converter Walmart

Walmart has an option for a customer to convert their old VHS tapes to DVDs. Using the photo studio at Walmart any VHS tape can be made into a DVD. Customers can either visit their nearest Walmart store or send the VHS tapes through the mail. After you drop off the VHS tape at their photo studio, you can come back in 3-4 weeks to get the DVD format of the tape. Yeah, that’s how long it takes for conversion.

Walmart charges a starting price of $15.96 for this VHS to DVD conversion, which is just for a 30-minute video. For longer videos, the charges are going to be a little higher. After the first 30-minute video, the store will charge you an additional $5.46 for every 30-minutes in the video. The store also supports multiple VHS formats so you do not have to worry about that.

How to Apply for VHS to DVD Conversion at Walmart?

In case you do not want to go to their photo studio to convert them yourself, you can always try it online. You just have to fill out a few details and then send the VHS tape to them, and after a few weeks, you will get it back in the desired format. They send you a digital copy and a USB one too, other than the DVD format.

Here, we have listed the steps for how to convert VHS to DVD at Walmart.

For starters, go to the Walmart Photo website.

website. Using the above link, you will be redirected to Walmart’s Photo website for Video Transfer.

On that page, you will see a bunch of options to choose from.

The first thing you need to do is select the media. In this case, it’s the VHS format. Don’t worry, it works for multiple VHS formats.

Next, select the duration of the footage that you want to convert. Remember, you will be charged an extra amount if it exceeds 30 minutes.

Then select the kind of copies you want in your order. For example, Digital copies, USBs, and DVDs. Select the number of copies for each format.

Enter your email address if you need a digital copy. Also, enter a few other details.

Follow any more steps to enter the info, if there are any. When you are done with that, you will get the copy(ies) in a few weeks.

What Kind of VHS Formats Are Supported at Walmart?

At Walmart Photo studio, you can convert and transfer various kinds of media like Video transfer, Film transfer, Photo transfer, and Digital Media transfer. When it comes to Video transfer for VHS tapes, there are multiple formats. VHS, S-VHS, Betamax, Video8, DVCAM, DVC, VHS-C, MiniDV, Digital8, S-VHS-C, DV, and Hi-8.

The above-mentioned formats for VHS are supported at Walmart studio for the video transfer. Anything that’s not mentioned above is probably not supported. The best thing to do would be to contact your nearest Walmart studio for more info on this.

How Much Does It Cost to Convert VHS to Other Formats?

Since VHS is an outdated format that no one uses anymore, you should convert it to another format if you have any. These other formats include DVD, Digital Copy, and USB. So what would it cost to do so? Well, here are the prices for each format.

A simple video transfer from VHS to DVD costs $15.96 for the first 30 minutes f the video. In case, if the video duration exceeds 30 minutes, then the customers have to pay an additional $5.46 for every 30 minutes more. Previously, the studio used to charge $7.46, but now the price is dropped. If you need an additional DVD then you can buy it for $3.96 per disc. Remember that each DVD can store VHS footage for 2 hours.

If you are going for the USB option, it will cost you $12.96 per USB. There is no limit on how much footage you can copy on a USB, or a size limit. I believe this is one of the best options as USB is a portable device that allows for easy duplication of files. You can access those VHS videos on any device with a USB port, which is pretty much every device now.

Another way is to get a digital copy of the tape and store it in a cloud server. For example, you can store it in Google Photos of your account, and it will be there forever. You can access those files from anywhere if you log in to your Google account.

What Is VHS? How Does This Medium Work?

VHS is an analog device that stores audio and video recordings in it. It consists of magnetic tape that allows recordings. These recordings are stored on a tape cassette. VHS was first used by the TV, Movie, and medical industries in the early 1950s. Two decades later in the 1970s, the VHS was used in homes too. People started renting and buying them for movies, TV, and other videos.

To use a VHS tape, you need to put them in a player that runs those tapes. When you put a VHS tape into the player, its magnetic heads rotate at high speed to run the video signal from the VHS tape. That’s just a simplified version of how a VHS tape works. In case you are keen on learning more about these VHS tapes, then take a look at this Wikipedia page.

What is DVD? And How Does it Work?

The Digital Video Disc(DVD) is a little similar to a compact disc(CD), except way better. It uses optical data storage to store audio and video formats. If you have ever seen the back of a DVD then you might have noticed multiples colors on it. That’s where the information is stored in the binary format, which is 1s and 0s. This information is read by using a light from a DVD player.

Most information out there is analog in nature, and this info is taken and converted into digital format, and later encoded onto a DVD. Unlike CDs or VHS tapes, DVDs have a much larger capacity to store data in the form of audio and videos. A basic DVD can store up to 4.7 GB of data, which was a big deal when it came out in the 90s. You can learn about DVDs and other discs by reading this scientificamerican article.

Pros and Cons of DVD Over VHS

Pros

If we talk about video and audio quality then DVD comes on top.

DVD also has a way larger capacity than a VHS does.

After watching VHS multiple times, there is a chance that the tape could get damaged. Whereas a DVD doesn’t get damaged no matter how many times you watch it.

Easily accessible and convenient to carry around.

Some DVDs are rewritable. This means you can write a DVD with some content, delete it, and add new content.

Cons

To be honest, there are no advantages of using a VHS over a DVD.

In 2022, both VHS and DVD are dead. While some people still use DVDs, it’s almost obsolete.

Wrapping Up

In this article “VHS to DVD converter Walmart”, we have discussed how Walmart has an option for customers to convert a VHS tape into a DVD. This can be done with the VHS to DVD converter machine at Walmart or from their website. While there are a lot of VHS to DVD converter machines out there, this is one of the simplest methods. Read the article to find out the conversion time and prices at Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How can I find the best VHS to DVD Converter near me? You can simply search for a converter machine or a store like Walmart to do that. Open Google and enter “VHS to DVD converter near me”, and check the results. Can I find a VHS to DVD converter at Best Buy? Yes, you can find a VHS to DVD converter at Best Buy. Use this Best Buy link to get that converter machine. What is the best VHS to DVD converter machine? There are a lot of options to go for. Most of the time, it is better to choose reputed brands like Panasonic, Philips, or Toshiba. How much does it cost for VHS to DVD Converter Walmart? The base price for a 30 minutes video is $15.96, and this increases with every 30-minute video.